Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYSH AM 1380
Hazel Irene Thomas, age 80 of Clinton
Hazel Irene Thomas, age 80 of Clinton, TN, passed away at her home in Clinton on Sunday, October 16th, 2022. Hazel played ball on one of the special needs teams when she was younger, and she really enjoyed it. As an adult, she loved to go to yard sales, go shopping, she loved flowers, and especially her cat named “Blackie”.
WYSH AM 1380
Ada Ann Misek Healey, 78, of Clinton
Ada Ann Misek Healey, 78, of Clinton, TN passed away on Saturday October 15th in Fort Myers, FL. Ada Ann was known by the ones around her as a loving, kind, and charitable person. She loved both of her church families at First Baptist Church Clinton, TN and Sanibel Community Church, Sanibel, FL. Some of her favorite past times, when she wasn’t in the kitchen cooking for her loved ones, were to fish, golf, and travel the world with her second husband Glenn.
WYSH AM 1380
Willie Thomas Petty, age 86, of Clinton
Willie Thomas Petty, age 86, of Clinton, TN passed away at his home on Saturday, October 15th, 2022. Willie was a member of Community Baptist Church in Oliver Springs, TN. Willie loved Jesus and he enjoyed singing gospel music. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, gardening, and landscaping. Willie will be remembered as the neighborhood “grandfather” who loved everyone and never met a stranger. Above all, Willie loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren dearly.
WYSH AM 1380
And away we go! Early voting underway in TN
916 people headed to the polls in Anderson County on Wednesday, the first day of the early voting period for the November 8th state and federal general elections. That number included 337 people who voted in Oak Ridge, another 265 in Clinton and 147 in Andersonville. In Anderson County, there...
Fundraiser for Hendersonville officer diagnosed with terminal cancer
Officer Danny Ellis was with the Hendersonville Police Department for nearly 25 years before the diagnosis ended his career.
WYSH AM 1380
RAM seeks volunteers for January clinic in Knoxville
Remote Area Medical – RAM® – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need – is seeking volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals and general support staff for its Jan. 13-15 clinic. The three-day clinic is to be held at the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park, located at 3301 E. Magnolia Ave., Knoxville, TN 37914.
dicksonpost.com
Dickson Post contributor Steve Norris dies
We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, joined the Dickson Post team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
This Is The Best Deli In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best delis in the country, including this favorite in Tennessee.
WYSH AM 1380
Street Painting Festival in Oak Ridge raises $20K for scholarships
(RSCC release) The 2022 Street Painting Festival, hosted by the Noon Rotary Club of Oak Ridge, is officially in the books having raised more than $20,000 to help fund scholarships for Roane State students in Anderson County. Held in Oak Ridge’s Historic Jackson Square each October, the festival blends art,...
WYSH AM 1380
Here is a look at the election as early voting begins
Starting today, Tennessee voters can cast their ballot early for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election. Early voting runs Monday to Saturday until Thursday, Nov. 3. and offers the convenience and flexibility of evening hours and multiple polling locations in some counties. Tennessee voters can find their polling hours, locations and more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.gov. The GoVoteTN app is free in the App Store or Google Play.
WYSH AM 1380
Reminder: AC GOP hosting Town Hall
The Anderson County Republican Party will host a Town Hall meeting for the three Republicans running for state representative in Districts 32, 33, and 41. The event will be held at Clinton High School at 425 Dragon Drive from 6 to 8 pm on Tuesday., October 25th. The Republican Town...
Nashville Scene
State Commission Reverses Three Nashville Charter Decisions
The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission wrapped its final scheduled meeting of the year on Tuesday. The commission, which was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee and inherited charter appeal and authorization responsibilities from the Tennessee State Board of Education in 2021, heard 13 new start appeals this year, four of which were slated for Nashville.
Nashville Parent
Middle TN Holiday Craft Fairs in 2022
Nov. 11 – 13, 2022 (Fri 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sun 12 – 6 p.m.) Admission: $12 in advance ($15 at the door) ages 10 and older, free ages 9 and younger, $5 parking. More than 250 vendors will...
WYSH AM 1380
CHS Lady Dragons hoops hosting Chili Supper & Auction
Come out and support the Clinton Lady Dragons Basketball Team on Thursday, October 27th. They will be having a Chili Supper and auction at Clinton high School Café starting at 6 pm and everyone is welcome. Tickets are $5 each, and the auctioneer will be Bear Stephenson. Jim Harris...
Tennessee homecoming celebrates upcoming retirement of Smokey X
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The theme of this year's homecoming celebrations at the University of Tennessee will honor the beloved live mascot Smokey X before his forthcoming retirement.
Smokies hiker rescued by Tennessee National Guard aircrew
A hiker in Great Smoky Mountains National Park was rescued by a Tennessee Army National Guard flight crew on Friday, the Tennessee Dept. of Military announced.
WBBJ
Tennessee man charged with murder in death of toddler
TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is behind bars in connection with the death of a toddler earlier this year. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 21-year-old James Curtis Yates is facing charges of felony murder and aggravated child abuse. The TBI says their agents launched an...
California-based tech company opens downtown Maryville campus
iXsystems has opened its new and biggest campus in downtown Maryville.
ucbjournal.com
“You can’t beat a Tennessee fall” Senator Marsha Blackburn visits Crossville Buc-ee’s, talks economy
Pictured are – Senator Marsha Blackburn with the crew of Buc-ee’s and county and state officials. Crossville – On Oct. 14, Senator Marsha Blackburn visited Crossville to tour the new Buc-ee’s location. Since the doors opened, with much fanfare, on June 17, the convenience giant has continued to see lines stretching all the way to I-40. Beside every pump visitors fill tanks, and every day eager travelers excitedly rush the doors in search of everything from fudge to BBQ. The Crossville Buc-ee’s has almost 54,000 square-feet of shopping area with 120 fueling stations.
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
Comments / 0