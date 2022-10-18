Ada Ann Misek Healey, 78, of Clinton, TN passed away on Saturday October 15th in Fort Myers, FL. Ada Ann was known by the ones around her as a loving, kind, and charitable person. She loved both of her church families at First Baptist Church Clinton, TN and Sanibel Community Church, Sanibel, FL. Some of her favorite past times, when she wasn’t in the kitchen cooking for her loved ones, were to fish, golf, and travel the world with her second husband Glenn.

CLINTON, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO