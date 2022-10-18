Cortland’s Common Council convened Tuesday night to hold a meeting on a number of agenda items. One of the topics covered was a public hearing and discussion to amend chapter 11 of the City Code relative to towing and storage fees as well as towing service insurance coverage. The current structure for the system hasn’t been adjusted since 2008 despite an increase of costs and maintenance of equipment, which officials say is unfair to local tow companies.

CORTLAND, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO