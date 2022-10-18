Read full article on original website
Guthrie Announces Opening of OB/GYN Clinic in Cortland
Guthrie has announced the opening of their OB/GYN clinic in the City of Cortland on Tuesday, October 18th. The new location, located at 141 Groton Ave. will offer patients a range of services including women’s health, gynecological procedures, maternity care, family planning, infertility, menopause, and contraceptive management. “The women...
Homer Central Schools Having Early Dismissal Drill Tomorrow
The Homer Central School District is reminding parents/guardians that the district will be conducting a state mandated 15-minute early dismissal drill tomorrow, Friday. October 21st. The reason for the drill is for the district to ensure they can safely and fully evacuate all students and staff in the event of...
Homer Fire Department Open House Tomorrow
The Village of Homer Fire Department is holding their annual Fire Prevention Open House tomorrow, October 20th beginning at 6pm, at the Homer Fire Station at 45 S Main St. in the Village of Homer. The fire department encourages residents to stop by tomorrow evening and learn about fire prevention...
Heated Debate During Finance & Administration Meeting for Cortland County
During the Cortland County Finance & Administration Committee Meeting on Tuesday, October 18th, the committee looked to vote to absolve the Cortland County Industrial Development Agency from tipping fees from the APEX site clean up at the Cortland County Landfill totaling $381,706.10 dollars. The 9-acre property has been vacant since...
Cortland Common Council Tables Towing, Storage Fee Resolution
Cortland’s Common Council convened Tuesday night to hold a meeting on a number of agenda items. One of the topics covered was a public hearing and discussion to amend chapter 11 of the City Code relative to towing and storage fees as well as towing service insurance coverage. The current structure for the system hasn’t been adjusted since 2008 despite an increase of costs and maintenance of equipment, which officials say is unfair to local tow companies.
Obituary of Kaleb Lorows
Kaleb Lorows, 19, of Willet, NY, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Memorial services will be held at the Marathon Memorial Chapel on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. with Reverend Will Gallerani officiating. The family will be present to receive friends at the funeral home on Friday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. until the start of the service at 3:00 p.m.
Stone Lounge Raided by Police, DMV and Liquor Authority; 81 Tickets Issued
Yesterday, the City of Cortland Police Department, the New York State Liquor Authority, and the NYS Department of Motor Vehicles conducted an investigation of underage drinking, focusing on Stone Lounge at 128 Main St. in the City of Cortland. Officials raided the bar and identified 94 patrons being in the...
National Weather Service Holding Winter Skywarn Training Tonight in Cortland
The US National Weather Service at Binghamton is holding a Winter Skywarn Training tonight, October 20th from 6:30 to 8:30pm in Cortland at the Cortland County Regional Training Center at 3557 Terrace Rd, Cortland. The National Weather Service is recruiting new spotters for the Cortland County area. Spotters will provide...
Village of Homer; Water Shut off on Cortland St. in Village
The Village of Homer has announced that water service will be turned off beginning at 12:30 today, October 19th for Cortland St. only between the corners of James/Cortland St. and Cayuga/Cortland St. The water will be shut off until the leak is fixed. Cortland St. will also be closed during...
Traffic Alert: Street Closure Announced by the City of Cortland
Elm St. in the City of Cortland will close tomorrow between Greenbush St. and Pendleton St. on October 19th, through at least 5pm Friday, October 21st. The closure is due to construction work that’ll occur at the railroad crossing by New York Susquehanna and Western Railways. The rail crossings will be getting replaced and then install a new switch track.
Homeless Man Breaks into Apartment, Robs Landlord and Assaulted Them
On October 12th, around 3:15pm Cortland City Police officers responded to a robbery and assault call at 179 Homer Ave. in the City of Cortland. The landlord of the property reported to police that several people were inside an apartment that was supposed to be vacant and were trespassing. When...
Recession Fears Lower Demand for Gas
After a brief increase in gas prices last week, demand once again dropped as fears of a looming recession lowered the price of crude oil by $7 dollars, according to AAA. The drop in oil helped minimize fuel prices from further increasing. Through October, gas demand has continued to fall...
Syracuse Man Steals From Walmart, Lies to Police, and Attempts to Conceal Drugs in Patrol Car
Last Sunday, October 16th around 4:30pm, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call again at Walmart in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported larceny. Upon arrival officers learned from store employees that the suspect had already left the store in a vehicle before their arrival. After store employees gave a description of the vehicle, officers conducted a traffic stop on Route 281 in Cortlandville.
