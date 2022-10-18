ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WUSA

'House of the Dragon' Producer 'Baffled' Over Fan Thirst for This Character: 'Really?'

House of the Dragon has delivered a new bad boy Internet boyfriend to the masses -- and at least one of the series' writers can't quite make sense of it. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, writer and executive producer Sara Hess and director Clare Kilner hilariously open up about the fan love and thirst for Matt Smith's complex performance as Daemon Targaryen -- which often finds him involved in both murderous and incestuous plotlines.
WUSA

'The Game' Season 2 to Premiere on Paramount Plus in December

Are you ready to step back into The Game? You better be! On Thursday, Paramount+ announced that season 2 of the hit revival series kicks off on Dec. 15. The series will premiere that Thursday with two new episodes. The rest of the 10-episode season will premiere weekly on Thursdays, exclusively on Paramount+.
WUSA

Taylor Swift Fights Herself in Fever Dream Teaser for 'Midnights' Music Videos

Taylor Swift gave fans a visual sneak peek of what to expect from her Midnights music videos, unveiling a shiny new teaser-trailer during Thursday's NFL broadcast -- just hours before dropping her album in full. Swift moves through something of a fever dream in the lyric-less clip -- dancing, fighting,...
WUSA

'One of Us Is Lying' Season 2: Murder Club Has a Deadly Secret to Hide (Exclusive)

The tables have turned on the Murder Club. Season 2 of Peacock's One of Us Is Lying is mere hours away from premiering, and only ET has the exclusive sneak peek from the anticipated new season. The action picks up following the dramatic events of the finale, when Simon's killer and Addy's ex, Jake, is shot and killed after a confrontation in the woods. With Jake's blood on the Murder Club's hands -- literally -- their attempt to take their deadly secret to their graves becomes threatened when they all receive a concerning text from Simon Says, warning them that they know they killed Jake, even though the rest of Bayview believes he's run away.
WUSA

Sophie Turner Seems to Weigh in on Viral Sansa Stark Debate

The Queen in the North still reigns -- no matter what Twitter has to say. With all the buzz about House of the Dragon's upcoming season 1 finale, a years-old Game of Thrones debate was reignited on social media on Wednesday -- centered around Sophie Turner's character, Sansa Stark. The tweet that seemed to start the debate featured a photo of Sansa alongside some of the series' biggest villains: Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) and Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon), as well as House of the Dragon's Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney).
WUSA

Taylor Swift Attends Her Own Hilariously Dramatic Funeral in 'Anti-Hero' Music Video

Taylor Swift is poking fun at herself and addressing her biggest insecurities in the new music video for "Anti-Hero," off her newly-released album, Midnights. Written and directed by Swift, the entertaining video begins with the singer-songwriter seated at a kitchen table as the clock strikes midnight. From there, she runs from "all of the people that I've ghosted" through her own version of a haunted house before being confronted with the true "anti-hero," herself. "I'm the problem, it's me!" a party girl version of Swift declares, eventually schooling herself on taking shots, smashing guitars and a hard life lesson: "Everyone will betray you."
WUSA

Ed Sheeran Reacts to Losing James Bond Theme Song to Billie Eilish After He Already Started Writing It

Ed Sheeran admits that it didn't feel great to lose out to Billie Eilish when it came to writing and performing the theme song for the 2021 James Bond movie, No Time To Die. Sheeran says that when Danny Boyle was in line to direct the film, he was approached to pen the movie's title track. However, when Cary Joji Fukunaga ultimately came on to direct No Time To Die, Eilish ended up with the gig.
WUSA

Simone Biles Cautions People Against Going as Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween: 'We Ain't Having It'

Before anyone thinks of picking up an orange jumpsuit for Halloween, Simone Biles has a message of caution. According to multiple outlets, Dahmer-related merchandise and costumes have hit sellers such as eBay with the fright-filled holiday in mind, thanks to the fervor following the release of Ryan Murphy's true-crime drama, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, on Netflix last month. The series starring Evan Peters and Niecy Nash debuted on Sept. 21, and inspired a wave of renewed public interest in the story of the serial killer.
WISCONSIN STATE
WUSA

Taylor Swift Releases 'Midnights,' Her 10th Studio Album

Taylor Swift's new album is finally out! When the clock struck midnight on the East Coast, the 32-year-old singer's 10th studio album, Midnights, was released at last!. The songstress took to Instagram the moment the album dropped to share her gratitude with one of her main collaborators, Jack Antonoff. "Midnights...
WUSA

See Selma Blair's Beautiful, Heartbreaking Final 'Dancing With the Stars' Performance

Selma Blair's time in the ballroom came to an end on Monday's Dancing With the Stars, but not before the 50-year-old actress gave one final heartbreaking performance. Blair and her partner, Sasha Farber, had "one last gentle dance" per her request -- a waltz set to "What the World Needs Now Is Love" by Andra Day.
WUSA

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony

It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
WUSA

Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Credits Reveal Joe Alwyn and Zoe Kravitz Collaborations

Taylor Swift's Midnights co-writers have been revealed! The album's credits list includes quite a few familiar names and one highly recognizable pseudonym. In addition to Swift's frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff, who is credited on 11 of the LP's 13 tracks, Zoe Kravitz is also named as a co-writer on "Lavender Haze" and "Karma." Swift's boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, is also listed under his familiar songwriting pen name, William Bowery, on the song "Sweet Nothing."
WUSA

Jennifer Garner's 'Ghostesses' Costumes and Goofy Poem Will Get You Into the Halloween Spirit

Jennifer Garner is getting into the spooky spirit! The actress shared an adorably clever video on Instagram, dressed in ghostly garb while delivering a Halloween poem. Garner appears as two different "ghostesses" in the clip, along with her dog, Birdie, who is also dressed as a ghost in a hilariously shredded pillowcase. The actress' first look is positively witchy -- a purple and black outfit with a jet black wig -- and the second, a classically ghostly tattered white ensemble.

