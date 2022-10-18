ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

14news.com

Day 3 wraps up for Owensboro murder re-trial

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the trial continued for the man charged with murder following the 2017 car crash that left another man dead. [PREVIOUS: Re-trial for Owensboro man accused of murder begins]. The prosecution continued presenting witnesses Wednesday in its case against Robert Garner, who is also charged...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: 19-year-old arrested for firing AK-47 in neighborhood

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a 19-year-old man was arrested after admitting to firing an assault rifle in a northside neighborhood. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Asbury Drive on Monday night for a shots fired call. After arrival, officers say they spoke with Collin M. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

104.1 WIKY

104.1 WIKY

Store Manager Threatened By Ex-Employee

An Evansville Police Officer responded to a call on Tuesday at a discount retail store in the 2000 block of Weinbach Center Drive in reference to a harassment report. A former employee, who was banned from the property, came inside the store and threatened the manager after she told him to leave.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Update: Henderson woman hit by car dies, name released

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say a woman was hit by a car Wednesday night in front of the Dodge store on South Green Street. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Police say witnesses spotted the woman trying to cross the cross the street, but then it looked like she had a medical issue and fell forward into the road.
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Madisonville man with ghillie suit and pellet rifle arrested for public intoxication, police say

A man was arrested in Madisonville, Kentucky on Tuesday after police said they were called to a neighborhood about someone armed with a rifle, wearing a ghillie suit. The Madisonville Police Department says officers responded to an area of Oak Street around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday after someone reported a man wearing a ghillie suit and armed with a rifle was knocking on their door.
MADISONVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Police looking for driver who hit bicyclist in Evansville

Police are searching for a driver who hit a bicyclist in Evansville then left the scene on Wednesday night. Officers with the Evansville Police Department said they were called to the area of NW 3rd Street and Bond Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after a bicyclist was hit by a black truck.
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

wevv.com

EPD Detectives asking the public to submit video footage prior to the Morton Avenue fire

Following Monday's massive fire at the Morton Warehouse, EPD Detectives are requesting help from the public. The Evansville Police Department is now asking anyone with video footage around the area, to submit those files to detectives as they continue investigating the cause. The videos can be sent to whunt@evansvillepolice.com. The...
wevv.com

Watch: Air44 footage shows demolition of old Spottsville Bridge

Crews continued the process of demolishing the old Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County, Kentucky on Wednesday. The larger 360-foot truss of the bridge was imploded at 9 a.m. Wednesday, completing phase two of the four-phase demolition plan. In phase one of the plan, the smaller truss was imploded. Phases three...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

EPD investigating after man shot in leg, no arrest made

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department was called to Gateway Hospital after a man showed up with a gunshot wound. They say it happened Monday around 3:15 a.m. According to a police report, the victim told officers he was shot in the leg near his knee. He said he was outside of his home, heard something behind him, and was then shot.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Myers Grade School principal facing charges for drunk driving, police say

CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - An elementary school principal is facing charges after police say he was driving while intoxicated. According to Spencer County Jail officials, Joseph Sibbett was arrested and booked into the jail on operating while intoxicated charges. Sibbett has since bonded out. Sibbett is the principal of Myers...
CANNELTON, IN

