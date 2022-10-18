Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14news.com
Day 3 wraps up for Owensboro murder re-trial
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the trial continued for the man charged with murder following the 2017 car crash that left another man dead. [PREVIOUS: Re-trial for Owensboro man accused of murder begins]. The prosecution continued presenting witnesses Wednesday in its case against Robert Garner, who is also charged...
EPD: 19-year-old arrested for firing AK-47 in neighborhood
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a 19-year-old man was arrested after admitting to firing an assault rifle in a northside neighborhood. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Asbury Drive on Monday night for a shots fired call. After arrival, officers say they spoke with Collin M. […]
Man sentenced for injuring child in shooting as parent says child’s recovery going well
The man charged for shooting a toddler in Henderson County is sentenced.
14news.com
Police looking for hit and run driver, bicyclist taken to hospital
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are looking for the driver who hit a bicyclist then drove away. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at NW Third Street and Bond Street. Police say the bicycle rider was found in the middle of the road. He was taken to the...
104.1 WIKY
Teen Arrested For Firing Gun In The Air
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Department was called to Grandin Pointe mobile home park in response to shots fired. This happened Wednesday on Webster Grove Court. A witness told deputies that 19 year old Collin Salyer was arguing with his sister. The girl was seen running out of the house...
104.1 WIKY
Hit And Run Driver Injuries Cyclist
A cyclist was hit by a truck just before midnight on Wednesday in the area of NW 3rd and Bond Street in Evansville. When officers arrived on scene they found the victim in the middle of the roadway. The victim told police that he was crossing NW 3rd when a...
wevv.com
Police: Man calls 911 from inside Madisonville business after breaking in through window
A man was arrested on charges of burglary, public intoxication, and criminal mischief after breaking into a business in Madisonville, Kentucky early Thursday morning, according to police. The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to a business on West Arch Street early Thursday morning around 4 a.m. When officers...
wevv.com
Man accused of firing AK-47 in Evansville neighborhood during argument
An Evansville man is behind bars after being accused of firing an AK-47 in a residential area. Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office say they were sent to an area of Webster Grove Court just off of Wimberg Road around 8:30 p.m. on Monday after gunfire was reported. When...
104.1 WIKY
Store Manager Threatened By Ex-Employee
An Evansville Police Officer responded to a call on Tuesday at a discount retail store in the 2000 block of Weinbach Center Drive in reference to a harassment report. A former employee, who was banned from the property, came inside the store and threatened the manager after she told him to leave.
14news.com
Update: Henderson woman hit by car dies, name released
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say a woman was hit by a car Wednesday night in front of the Dodge store on South Green Street. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Police say witnesses spotted the woman trying to cross the cross the street, but then it looked like she had a medical issue and fell forward into the road.
wevv.com
Madisonville man with ghillie suit and pellet rifle arrested for public intoxication, police say
A man was arrested in Madisonville, Kentucky on Tuesday after police said they were called to a neighborhood about someone armed with a rifle, wearing a ghillie suit. The Madisonville Police Department says officers responded to an area of Oak Street around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday after someone reported a man wearing a ghillie suit and armed with a rifle was knocking on their door.
wevv.com
Police looking for driver who hit bicyclist in Evansville
Police are searching for a driver who hit a bicyclist in Evansville then left the scene on Wednesday night. Officers with the Evansville Police Department said they were called to the area of NW 3rd Street and Bond Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after a bicyclist was hit by a black truck.
104.1 WIKY
Pedestrian Dies After attempt To Cross The Road
First responders were called to the 300 block of South Green Street in Henderson Wednesday night for an accident involving a pedestrian. Witnesses say a female, who looked like she was having a medical emergency, was attempting to cross the street. She fell forward into the roadway and was struck...
wevv.com
Air44 captures demolition of old Spottsville Bridge
Watch the demolition of the old Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County, Kentucky. The 360-foot span of the old Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County was imploded on Wednesday morning as the second phase in the bridge's four-phase demolition plan.
wevv.com
EPD Detectives asking the public to submit video footage prior to the Morton Avenue fire
Following Monday's massive fire at the Morton Warehouse, EPD Detectives are requesting help from the public. The Evansville Police Department is now asking anyone with video footage around the area, to submit those files to detectives as they continue investigating the cause. The videos can be sent to whunt@evansvillepolice.com. The...
wevv.com
Watch: Air44 footage shows demolition of old Spottsville Bridge
Crews continued the process of demolishing the old Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County, Kentucky on Wednesday. The larger 360-foot truss of the bridge was imploded at 9 a.m. Wednesday, completing phase two of the four-phase demolition plan. In phase one of the plan, the smaller truss was imploded. Phases three...
14news.com
EPD investigating after man shot in leg, no arrest made
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department was called to Gateway Hospital after a man showed up with a gunshot wound. They say it happened Monday around 3:15 a.m. According to a police report, the victim told officers he was shot in the leg near his knee. He said he was outside of his home, heard something behind him, and was then shot.
hancockclarion.com
Seriously injured survivors; Charles and Joanne Duncan, and granddaughter, Brooklyn Conkright
It has been just over a year since Charles & Joanne Duncan and their granddaughter, Brooklyn Conkright, were seriously injured in a wreck on Thursday afternoon, Oct 14, 2021 in Hawesville. Charles “Chucky” Duncan was driving his 2006 Chevrolet Silverado truck, with Brookyn sitting in the middle seat and Joanne...
wevv.com
ATF National Response Team deploys to Evansville to investigate massive warehouse fire
More resources are being brought in to investigate the massive warehouse fire that broke out in Evansville, Indiana on Monday. Authorities said Wednesday that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) National Response Team (NRT) had deployed to Evansville to join the investigation into the fire at the historic warehouse on North Morton Avenue.
14news.com
Myers Grade School principal facing charges for drunk driving, police say
CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - An elementary school principal is facing charges after police say he was driving while intoxicated. According to Spencer County Jail officials, Joseph Sibbett was arrested and booked into the jail on operating while intoxicated charges. Sibbett has since bonded out. Sibbett is the principal of Myers...
Comments / 0