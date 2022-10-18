Clemson corner discusses 'tough couple of weeks'

Clemson cornerback Sheridan Jones, who suffered a stinger versus Louisiana Tech, made the trip to Tallahassee for his first game back against Florida State last Saturday night. Jones’ status was day to day in the week leading up to the game.

After the game at Boston College, Jones came to the training staff on Monday and told them he was ready to go. The pain from the injury had subsided and he felt mentally ready to face a week of full practice. Jones officially returned to practice with full pads last Tuesday.

“Just talking with our training staff, they were checking on me day by day,” he said. “I feel like we ready to go. As long as you [training staff] feel good, I feel good, we can tell my body feels better, everything feels better, we’re cleared and ready to go.”

The graduate senior shared his mentality going into his first game cleared of injury after coming off some “tough” weeks being sidelined.

“It’s been tough the past couple weeks not being able to play,” he said, “but I just kept the faith. I knew God was going to put me in the right position to be able to play when the time was right, so I just stayed strong.”

Jones listened to his body and the counsel of Clemson’s training staff prior to his return to the field, which prompted him to have little hesitation returning for the game versus the Seminoles.

“Sometimes you do have hesitation, but I told myself if you’re going to be out there, there should be no hesitation,” he said. “I got cleared to go and if I feel like I’m mentally and physically good enough, there should be no hesitation. You have to put trust that you’re out there for a reason and you’ve been cleared for a reason.”

Jones detailed what it felt like on the field Saturday and when the switch flipped where he knew he felt back to full form.

“I think the first couple plays I headbutted someone, like twice,” he said. “And I was like, alright I’m good.”

Although it would be surprising to endure a season without losing players here and there to injury, Clemson has had a tough go with defensive injuries this season. These injuries have left the Tigers’ secondary relying on young players like Toriano Pride Jr. and Nate Wiggins to take the reins in the past couple weeks.

With Jones back in full form and feeling back at a good place mentally on the field, it will be important for the Clemson defense to keep a confident Syracuse team on its toes this week.

