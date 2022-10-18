ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

2022 election: Ultimate voter's guide to candidates, issues

By FLORIDA TODAY
 2 days ago

Brevard County voters will have a lengthy ballot to consider for the Nov. 8 election, including statewide, county and municipal candidate elections and referendum items

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BPcd8_0idRRbUl00

Check out the stories below to read about candidates and races, hear them discussing their positions in our forums and to learn everything you need to know about casting your ballot.

We'll be adding more story links in the weeks leading up to Election Day.

Come back to floridatoday.com/elections often for updates and be with us on Nov. 8 for live coverage.

HOW TO VOTE

POLITICAL PARTY TRENDS

OTHER ELECTION ISSUES

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 8

General election:

Previous coverage of Democratic primary, which Joanne Terry won, is below:

SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 2

Previous coverage of Brevard School Board primaries is below. Megan Wright won in District 1, and incumbent Katye Campbell won in District 5. In District 2, there will be a runoff between Erin Dunne and Gene Trent in the general election: election.

JUDICIAL RACES

General election:

Kimberly Musselman and Renee Torpy will face one another in a runoff election for Brevard County judge in Group 4. Previous coverage of judicial primaries is below:

COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 2

Previous coverage of Republican primary is below. Republican Tom Goodson will face no party affiliation candidate Dontavious Smith in the general election:

COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 4

Previous coverage of Republican primary is below. Republican Rob Feltner will face write-in candidate Joseph Michael Aiello in the general election:

FLORIDA SENATE DISTRICT 8

Previous coverage of Democratic primary, which Andrea Williams won, is below. She faces Republican incumbent Tom Wright in the Nov. 8 general election:

FLORIDA HOUSE DISTRICT 30

Previous coverage of Republican primary is below. Republican Chase Tramont will face write-in candidate Vic Baker in the general election:

FLORIDA HOUSE DISTRICT 33

FLORIDA HOUSE DISTRICT 34

Previous coverage of Republican primary, which Robert Brackett won, is below. He faces Democrat Karen Greb in the Nov. 8 general election:

STATE AMENDMENTS

SCHOOL TAX REFERENDUM

BREVARD CHARTER AMENDMENTS

ENVIRONMENALLY ENDANGERED LANDS EXTENSION

MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS

GOVERNOR

Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist are the major-party candidates for governor. Stories on the Democratic primary are below:

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Republican incumbent Ashley Moody and Democrat Aramis Ayala are the candidates for attorney general. A story on the Democratic primary is below:

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE

Democrat Naomi Esther Blemur and Republican Wilton Simpson are the candidates for commissioner of agriculture. A story on the Democratic and Republican primaries are below:

U.S. SENATE

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: 2022 election: Ultimate voter's guide to candidates, issues

