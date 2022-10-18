2022 election: Ultimate voter's guide to candidates, issues
Brevard County voters will have a lengthy ballot to consider for the Nov. 8 election, including statewide, county and municipal candidate elections and referendum items
Check out the stories below to read about candidates and races, hear them discussing their positions in our forums and to learn everything you need to know about casting your ballot.
We'll be adding more story links in the weeks leading up to Election Day.
HOW TO VOTE
- Voter registration and more: Here's what you need to know about registering to vote before the Oct. 11 deadline
POLITICAL PARTY TRENDS
- No party affiliation growth: Independents now exceed Democrats in Brevard among those registered to vote
- What's up with Brevard Democrats: Falling registrations, few candidates and defections: what's going on with Brevard Democrats
OTHER ELECTION ISSUES
- How much they spent: Candidate spending per vote varied significantly for Brevard Commission, School Board races
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 8
General election:
- Longtime incumbent and challenger: Incumbent U.S. Rep. Bill Posey squares off against Democrat Joanne Terry
- How Posey voted: Posey breaks with GOP to vote against bills supporting 9/11 families, struggling vets
Previous coverage of Democratic primary, which Joanne Terry won, is below:
- Who is running: Dodge, Terry seek to distinguish themselves ahead of Democratic primary for Congress
- FLORIDA TODAY Forum: Hear from U.S. House District 8 Democratic primary candidates
- Primary results: Joanne Terry wins Democratic primary for Congress, will face Posey in November
SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 2
- Dunne, Trent offer contrasts: Two teachers will face off for final Brevard School Board seat contested this year
Previous coverage of Brevard School Board primaries is below. Megan Wright won in District 1, and incumbent Katye Campbell won in District 5. In District 2, there will be a runoff between Erin Dunne and Gene Trent in the general election: election.
- Who is running: School Board candidates square off over accountability, finances, culture war
- Sheriff meddling: Candidates hold news conference about alleged job offers from sheriff if they agreed to leave races
- FLORIDA TODAY Forum: Hear from candidates seeking a seat on Brevard school board for District 2
- Our recommendation: Sorting out the School Board District 2 race
- Primary results: Erin Dunne and Gene Trent to face off for School Board seat in November runoff election
JUDICIAL RACES
General election:
- Video interviews: Election 2022: Meet the candidates for Brevard County Judge
- Ivey pushing for Torpy: Ivey's support for judge candidate raises eyebrows and questions of judicial independence
Kimberly Musselman and Renee Torpy will face one another in a runoff election for Brevard County judge in Group 4. Previous coverage of judicial primaries is below:
- Who is running: Meet Brevard's seven judicial candidates vying for county, circuit judge
- Ivey interference: Judge candidate says Ivey offered to help secure appointment if she dropped out of race
- Torres column: Torres: Three allegations of election meddling a bad look for Sheriff Ivey
- Primary results: Recksiedler, Ingram reelected in judicial races; Musselman and Torpy advance to runoff
COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 2
Previous coverage of Republican primary is below. Republican Tom Goodson will face no party affiliation candidate Dontavious Smith in the general election:
- Who is running: Four Republicans, one NPA candidate seek to fill vacant District 2 Brevard Commission seat
- FLORIDA TODAY forum: Hear from Brevard County Commission candidates
- Merritt Island policy: District 2 County Commission candidates tout their support for Merritt island
- Sheriff meddling: Two candidates say Sheriff Ivey tried to get them to drop out, offered jobs in exchange
- Candidates discuss Ivey: Candidates hold news conference about alleged job offers from sheriff if they agreed to leave races
- Our recommendation: Sorting out the County Commission District 2 race
- Primary results: Former State Rep. Tom Goodson wins Brevard County District 2 Republican primary
COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 4
Previous coverage of Republican primary is below. Republican Rob Feltner will face write-in candidate Joseph Michael Aiello in the general election:
- Who is running: Four Republican face off in District 4 County Commission primary marked by controversies
- FLORIDA TODAY Forum: Election 2022: Hear from Brevard County Commission District 4 candidates
- Republican forum: Brevard County Commission candidates square off in Republican forum with no clear winner
- Republican straw poll: Brevard Republicans exchange allegations of fraud after weekend straw poll
- Political consulting background: Primary concern: Could Feltner's ties to non-conservatives like Jennifer Jenkins haunt him?
- Primary results: Rob Feltner takes Brevard County Commission District 4 race in overwhelming victory
FLORIDA SENATE DISTRICT 8
Previous coverage of Democratic primary, which Andrea Williams won, is below. She faces Republican incumbent Tom Wright in the Nov. 8 general election:
- Who is running: Two Democrats compete in Florida Senate District 8 primary, winner will face GOP's Wright
- Primary results: Andrea Williams wins Democratic nomination for Florida Senate District 8
FLORIDA HOUSE DISTRICT 30
Previous coverage of Republican primary is below. Republican Chase Tramont will face write-in candidate Vic Baker in the general election:
- Primary candidates: Republican primary for House District 30 pits Brevard's Hattaway, Volusia's Tramont
- Impact on port: With Port Commissioner Hattaway running for Florida House, Port Authority will have new look
- Endorsements: Florida House candidate Hattaway, opponent Tramont pick up key endorsements
- Primary results: Tramont takes the win in Florida House 30 primary over Brevard's Robyn Hattaway
FLORIDA HOUSE DISTRICT 33
- Randy Fine video interview: Election 2022: Meet the incumbent for State House District 33
- Anthony Yantz video interview: Election 2022: Meet the challenger for State House District 33
FLORIDA HOUSE DISTRICT 34
Previous coverage of Republican primary, which Robert Brackett won, is below. He faces Democrat Karen Greb in the Nov. 8 general election:
- Who is running: Brevard's redrawn House District 34 race attracts 3 Indian River Republican candidates to primary
- Primary results: Vero Beach Mayor Robbie Brackett wins Florida House District 34 Republican primary race
STATE AMENDMENTS
- Video on Amendment 1: Florida Amendment 1: Tax breaks on sea level improvements, assessments
- Video on Amendment 2: Florida Amendment 2: Abolish Constitution Revision Commission
- Video on Amendment 3: Florida Amendment 3: Bonus homestead exemption for first responders, teachers
SCHOOL TAX REFERENDUM
- Proposal to increase school tax: Voters to decide on Brevard Public Schools property tax increase on November ball
- V ideo on school tax proposal: Election 2022: School millage rate to fund teacher pay increases
- Seeking a debate: Rep. Fine asks BPS's Mullins to debate millage increase, but law prohibits staff advocacy
BREVARD CHARTER AMENDMENTS
- Rundown of Brevard charter amendments: Tough choices: Brevard County voters face six charter amendments on the ballot in November
ENVIRONMENALLY ENDANGERED LANDS EXTENSION
- Proposal to extend EEL program: Environmental lands referendum riles debate over how much green space is enough
- Backing EEL proposal: Mountain biker group supports Brevard's Environmentally Endangered Land's referendum
MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS
- Cape Canaveral: Cape Canaveral City Council candidates cite growth, infrastructure as among top issues
- Cocoa: Five candidates, including two incumbents, vie for two seats in Cocoa City Council race
- Cocoa Beach: Six candidate in running for three seats on Cocoa Beach City Commission
- Melbourne: 2022 elections: Meet the six candidates running for three Melbourne City Council seats
- Melbourne Beach: Three in running for two contested Melbourne Beach Town Commission seats
- Melbourne Village: 2022 elections: Here are Melbourne Village's candidates running for Town Commission seats
- Palm Bay: Incumbent Johnson, challenger White face off for Seat 4 on Palm Bay City Council
- Satellite Beach: Satellite Beach City Council race focuses on growth issues
- Titusville: Titusville City Council election sees development, environment at the forefront
- Titusville primary candidates: Six candidates vie for two Titusville City Council seats; one incumbent unopposed
- West Melbourne: West Melbourne candidates focus on infrastructure improvement, potential fire services
GOVERNOR
Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist are the major-party candidates for governor. Stories on the Democratic primary are below:
- Debate: Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried tangle over abortion, housing crisis in Florida governor debate
- Crist TV spot: Crist with first TV spot in governor's race — looks past Fried, targets DeSantis
- Crist campaigns in Brevard: Charlie Crist visits Brevard for meet-and-greet, blasts 'Rotten Ron' in campaign swing
- Fried challenges: Fried challenges Crist's abortion rights stance, but he maintains lead in Democratic primary
- Fried campaigns in Brevard: Nikki Fried pledges action on abortion, housing and climate if she wins governorship
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Republican incumbent Ashley Moody and Democrat Aramis Ayala are the candidates for attorney general. A story on the Democratic primary is below:
- Three Democrats want Moody's job: Florida Attorney General: A voter's guide to the 2022 Democratic primary
COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE
Democrat Naomi Esther Blemur and Republican Wilton Simpson are the candidates for commissioner of agriculture. A story on the Democratic and Republican primaries are below:
- Three Democrats, two Republicans: Florida Commissioner of Agriculture: A voter's guide to the 2022 primary election
U.S. SENATE
- Five debate highlights: Five takeaways from U.S. Senate debate between Sen. Marco Rubio, Rep. Val Demings
- Video of Senate debate: Watch back: Marco Rubio and Val Demings, vying for U.S. Senate seat, face off in debate
- True of false: PolitiFact: The only Florida Senate debate between Val Demings and Marco Rubio, fact-checked
- Debate recap: Sunshine State Senate debate: Marco Rubio and Val Demings square off in Florida: recap
- Rubio pushes GOP issues: Sen. Marco Rubio appeals for Brevard voter support on issues of culture wars, economy
- Incident at Demings' appearance: Brevard sheriff still investigating incident during Val Demings' campaign stop at Mims
