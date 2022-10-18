ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News

Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
BlueDevilCountry

Paolo Banchero posterizes player in NBA debut

Despite the Orlando Magic's season opener at the Detroit Pistons ending in a 113-109 loss, it's safe to say that 2021-22 Duke basketball one-and-done forward Paolo Banchero had an encouraging start to his NBA career on Wednesday night. RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history Sure, ...
thecomeback.com

Ravens sign three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

The Baltimore Ravens, desperate for wide receiver depth, have signed veteran DeSean Jackson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 35-year-old Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, gives the Ravens another deep threat along with speedsters Rashod Bateman and Devin...
Yardbarker

Paul George Throws Shade at Suns' Game-Winner vs. Mavs

The Phoenix Suns emerged as winners from their 107-105 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Devin Booker paced the team with 28 points, but people will first bring up Damion Lee's 11-point effort which featured clutch shots down the stretch of the fourth quarter. The last one, a...
Daily Mail

After a summer of chaos, the Brooklyn Nets LOSE their home opener 130-108 to New Orleans Pelicans as Zion Williamson upstages Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets lost their season opening game at home 130-108 after being easily out played by the New Orleans. Zion Williamson returned from a one-year absence with 25 points and nine rebounds, to show that he was feeling no ill effects of the broken foot that cost him all of last season.
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Stun Dallas Mavericks 107-105

This was one for the books for the Phoenix Suns in their season-opener on Wednesday night. In a game that seemed widely decided during the first half, the Suns showed incredible determination to fight back against the Dallas Mavericks, stunning their rival with a 107-105 victory. First Half: Suns Down...
ClutchPoints

Predicting 2023 NBA award winners, including Luka Doncic as MVP

With a new NBA season about to be upon us, this offers a clean slate and a new opportunity for all the individual awards. As we reach the start of the 2022-23 regular season, there are bound to be some surprises for this year’s awards with all the players, coaches, and executives who are looking to stake their claim or have bounce-back campaigns. So without further ado, let’s now discuss our predictions for the 2023 NBA award winners, including Luka Doncic as MVP.
FanSided

Duke basketball on cusp of landing first 2024 commit

The Duke basketball program is on the verge of landing its first 2024 commitment. Jon Scheyer and the Duke basketball coaching staff have been busy on the recruiting trail all offseason and the Blue Devils appear to be on the cusp of landing its first pledge in the high school junior class.
