Louisiana Man Indicted by Federal Grand Jury for Carjacking, Drug, and Weapons Violations, Faces up to Life in Prison. Louisiana – Tevis Stanton, 21, of Orleans Parish, Louisiana, was accused in a four-count indictment for carjacking, drug, and firearms offenses on October 13, 2022, according to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. Count 1 of the indictment charges Stanton with a carjacking on March 22, 2022. Count 2 charges Stanton with using a firearm in the furtherance of a crime of violence. Stanton is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine in Count 3 of the indictment. Finally, Stanton is charged in Count 4 of the indictment with possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO