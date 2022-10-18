Read full article on original website
Louisiana Man Indicted for Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Faces up to 40 Years if Convicted
Louisiana Man Indicted for Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Faces up to 40 Years if Convicted. Louisiana – A federal grand jury in New Orleans, Louisiana returned a four-count indictment on October 20, 2022, charging a man with violations of the Federal Controlled Substances Act. According to court documents, Cody...
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 21, 2022, that on October 20, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Alister Court in Iowa, Louisiana in response to a call from a homeowner stating that he observed several individuals outside his home who appeared to be attempting to steal his car.
A corrupt New Orleans cop accused them of murder. Now they're being freed from prison.
Almost three decades ago, corruption rippled through the New Orleans Police Department. Hidden inside the force were badge-bearing criminals who accepted bribes, stole cars and brutalized civilians. Few were as notorious as Len Davis, a patrol officer known as the "Desire Terrorist," who led a small cadre of law enforcers...
Shuffle of juvenile prisoners lands 8 at adult penitentiary
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A controversial transfer of juvenile prisoners to a temporary facility at Louisiana’s sprawling high security prison farm for adult convicts involves a shuffle of youths to and from four different lockups around the state, officials said Thursday. As of Wednesday night, the facility at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola held eight young offenders in a building isolated from the adult population. That building is now being called the Feliciana Center for Youth. The penitentiary is in a remote rural area in West Feliciana Parish, north of Baton Rouge. The move of young offenders was...
Man to be sentenced for murdering woman, hiding her body in wooded area in Louisiana
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Florida man was convicted Wednesday and will be sentenced for in two weeks for killing a Pineville woman in 2019 and concealing her body in a wooded area in St. Landry Parish. Robert McPhearson, now 35, will likely face life in prison without the possibility of parole for […]
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Misappropriating More Than $100K of a Military Veteran’s Funds
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Misappropriating More Than $100K of a Military Veteran’s Funds. Louisiana – Sloane Signal-Debose, 51, of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty to misappropriating funds from a veteran while Signal was the veteran’s fiduciary, according to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. Signal was charged with...
Louisiana Nurse Practitioner arrested on rape allegations
An Iowa man was arrested on allegations that he raped someone in a health care facility.
New Orleans minister admits defrauding church, parishioners, school of $900,000
Rev. Charles Southall III, who led First Emanuel Baptist Church in New Orleans and Baton Rouge for more than three decades, admitted Tuesday that he defrauded his church, its housing ministries, his parishioners and a charter school of almost $900,000 that he used for personal gain. Southall, 64, pleaded guilty...
Louisiana Man Indicted by Federal Grand Jury for Carjacking, Drug, and Weapons Violations, Faces up to Life in Prison
Louisiana Man Indicted by Federal Grand Jury for Carjacking, Drug, and Weapons Violations, Faces up to Life in Prison. Louisiana – Tevis Stanton, 21, of Orleans Parish, Louisiana, was accused in a four-count indictment for carjacking, drug, and firearms offenses on October 13, 2022, according to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. Count 1 of the indictment charges Stanton with a carjacking on March 22, 2022. Count 2 charges Stanton with using a firearm in the furtherance of a crime of violence. Stanton is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine in Count 3 of the indictment. Finally, Stanton is charged in Count 4 of the indictment with possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Thursday, October 20, 2022, shortly before 6:00 a.m., LSP Troopers assigned to Troop E began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 71, just south of Cox Road. Kristin Stephens, 38, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
Suspected Louisiana Narcotics Distributor Arrested in Connection with Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Suboxone, and Firearms Charges
Suspected Louisiana Narcotics Distributor Arrested in Connection with Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Suboxone, and Firearms Charges. Louisiana – According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, EBRSO Narcotics Agents have been investigating Tyler Wood, a suspected Baton Rouge area narcotics distributor, for the previous two weeks. Agents completed two controlled purchases of fentanyl from Wood during the investigation. As a result, Agents acquired two search warrants for sites used by Wood for his suspected narcotics distribution operation, as well as an arrest warrant for Wood in connection with Fentanyl distribution.
Former New Orleans principal feels vindicated after pastor pleads guilty to money laundering
NEW ORLEANS — A former New Orleans school principal speaks to WDSU exclusively about how she was punished by Rev. Charles Southall III for speaking out against public corruption and the misappropriation of school funds. Ashonta Wyatt, former principal of Edgar P. Harney Elementary School, said she and many...
Louisiana State Trooper Indicted for Intoxication Manslaughter
A Jasper County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisiana State Trooper on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter after a deadly auto-pedestrian collision near Jasper last year. It happened on the afternoon of Sunday, August 29th, 2021 on Highway 63 West, about a mile out of Jasper. Patrick Joseph Bell, 46,...
New Orleans man accused of killing ex-girlfriend's father in Harvey shooting
A New Orleans man was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder for allegedly gunning down his former girlfriend's father at a Harvey apartment, Jefferson Parish court records said. Jakobe Odoms, 20, was also charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, the records said. Odoms is accused of fatally shooting...
Dr. Charles J. Southall, pastor for First Emanuel Baptist Church, pleas guilty to money laundering
A New Orleans pastor has pled guilty to money laundering. U.S Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Charles J. Southall III, 64, has pled guilty to one count of money laundering and obtaining over $889,000 through fraud. Southall faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, up to three years...
Southern University shooting: 9 hurt near Louisiana college campus, one person in custody, reports s
Southern University shooting: 9 hurt near Louisiana college campus, one person in custody, reports s The incident occurred near the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity on Oct. 21 shortly before 2 a.m., police said. (NCD)
Former Louisiana senator Peterson disbarred after fraud plea
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Louisiana Supreme Court has disbarred former state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, who is awaiting to hear whether she will be sentenced to prison for defrauding campaign contributors and the Louisiana Democratic Party, which she used to lead. Peterson, who resigned her Senate seat in...
10 juvenile offenders now in area of Louisiana adult prison
BRIDGE CITY, La. (AP) — Ten young offenders from a suburban New Orleans juvenile lockup plagued by violence and escapes were transferred to the state’s main adult prison Tuesday, a temporary move allowed by a federal judge over the objections of criminal justice advocates and the young inmates’ families.
Louisiana Governor Issues Statement on Four Months in a Row of Record Low Unemployment Rate
Louisiana Governor Issues Statement on Four Months in a Row of Record Low Unemployment Rate. Louisiana – On October 21, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statement on Louisiana’s fourth straight month of record-breaking low unemployment rates. The unemployment rate is now 3.4%, lower than the national unemployment rate of 3.5%.
NOPD asks public's help in finding wanted juvenile
The New Orleans Police Department has taken the rare step of identifying a juvenile criminal suspect. Authorities say 15-year-old Tevin Cooper is wanted for multiple violent crimes.
