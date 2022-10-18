Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms may include ataxia
One of the greatest risks of vitamin B12 deficiency is damage to the nervous system, due to low myelin levels. Failure to treat the signs within six months could result in permanent damage, so symptoms like ataxia should never be ignored. Here’s what to look for:. Yellow skin, anaemia,...
cohaitungchi.com
What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Clogged or Blocked Arteries?
You are reading: Symptoms of narrow arteries | What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Clogged or Blocked Arteries?. Arteries carry oxygen-rich blood and nutrients from the heart throughout the body. Healthy arteries are smooth and blood passes through them easily. But a buildup of cholesterol, fat, and calcium, called plaque, in the inner walls of the arteries can slow down blood flow, sometimes blocking it altogether.
Sleeping five hours or less increases risk of chronic illnesses, study warns
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Older people who get five hours of sleep a night or less may face a far greater risk of developing two or more chronic illnesses, such as heart disease, cancer or diabetes, compared to people who sleep longer, a new study suggests. The research, published Tuesday...
2minutemedicine.com
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer
1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
News-Medical.net
Cardiac inflammation after mild COVID-19 in previously healthy people
Research has recognized several post-acute-COVID-19 outcomes, such as lingering cardiac symptoms involving tachycardia, exercise intolerance, and chest pain. Patients with severe disease, pre-existing conditions, and cardiac injury commonly show cardiac symptoms. In some instances, people with mild COVID-19 showed rare signs of cardiac damage, wherein the cardiac symptoms were profound. Moreover, subtle non-ischemic cardiac inflammatory changes have been observed previously in populations comprising young athletic people following COVID-19 infections. However, whether these early signs are related to cardiac symptoms or persist with time is unclear.
healio.com
More than half of hospitalized patients with heart failure have sleep apnea
More than half of hospitalized adults with HF have obstructive sleep apnea or central sleep apnea, with male sex, higher BMI, higher heart rate and more comorbidities predicting sleep-disordered breathing, researchers reported. “Considering the frequent co‐occurrence of sleep-disordered breathing in HF and its adverse prognosis, early diagnosis and treatment of...
hippocraticpost.com
Joint pain: Symptom of Menopause
Hot flushes, night sweats, loss of libido and low mood are all commonly recognised menopausal symptoms, yet joint pain affects as many as 40% of all menopausal women and joint stiffness is the most common contributor to impairment of quality of life and work in women of a menopausal age.
Is There A Cure For Asthma?
The World Health Organization notes that as of 2019, asthma has affected approximately 262 million people globally. According to the Mayo Clinic, asthma is a critical condition that makes breathing difficult and can lead to numerous respiratory challenges. Asthma can be environmental or inherited, as stated by the National Health Service (NHS). The source lists allergies like pollen and dust mites as some common asthma triggers. Regarding genetics, WebMD notes that hereditary asthma accounts for that about three-fifths of all cases. People whose parents have asthma are three to six times more likely to develop asthma.
sippycupmom.com
Effective Supplements To Balance Mood and Calm Central Nervous System
Finding the right supplements to balance your mood and calm your nervous systems can be hard. There are so many out there and they all claim to do different things and work with varying levels of efficacy. It’s important to research any supplements you want to try to ensure they won’t compete with any current medications, but here are some of the most effective supplements to balance your mood and calm your nerves.
pharmaceutical-journal.com
Dementia diagnosis more likely in patients taking multiple medicines, study results suggest
A dementia diagnosis is more likely in people taking three or more medicines for other health conditions in the five years prior to diagnosis, study results show. The study — led by a team from the University of Plymouth and published in Aging and Disease on 11 October 2022 — found that as a patient came closer to a dementia diagnosis, patterns of polypharmacy were linked with particular medical conditions, such as respiratory or urinary infections, rheumatism, cardiovascular disease and depression.
Healthline
What Are Schmorl’s Nodes, and Should I Be Concerned About Them?
Schmorl’s nodes, or intravertebral disc herniations, occur inside the bones of your spine (vertebrae). They happen when the inside material of your intravertebral discs pokes through the outside layer and burrows into adjacent vertebrae. Schmorl’s nodes are quite common but usually don’t cause any symptoms. Because of that, many...
How Many Daily Steps You Need To Reduce Your Risk Of Chronic Disease
For a long time, getting 10,000 steps a day was a goal for many people. However, that digit has since been debunked: “10,000 steps is kind of an arbitrary number,” Catherine Hagan Vargo, a physical therapist at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, previously told HuffPost. While the...
Medical News Today
5 unusual symptoms of diabetes
Diabetes is a condition that can affect the whole body and cause a variety of symptoms. Many common and unusual symptoms occur due to uncontrolled high blood sugars. Recognizing symptoms early on can be key to successfully treating and managing the condition. Diabetes describes a group of health conditions that...
Healthline
Hair Straightening and Uterine Cancer: What to Know About the Risks
Previous studies have linked chemicals in some hair products to breast cancer. New research has found hair straightening chemicals may increase risk of uterine cancer. Risk was doubled for those frequently using hair straightening products compared to those not using them. Uterine cancer is the fourth most common cancer among...
Healthline
Osteoporosis: Prunes May Help Preserve Bone Mass, Fight Inflammation
10 million Americans age 50 and older have osteoporosis, but women are 4 times more likely to develop the condition. A new study shows that postmenopausal women who consume prunes have a decreased risk for bone loss associated with osteoporosis. Prunes contain many nutrients associated with bone health, but more...
Best magnesium supplement 2022: Boost energy and aid restful sleep
Whether it’s better sleep, stress relief or improved energy, the best magnesium supplement can offer a number of benefits. Magnesium is an important mineral that our bodies need to carry out the functioning of over 300 enzymes, crucial for supporting muscle and nerve function, as well as energy production.
Medical News Today
How long do menopause symptoms last?
Menopause is a natural stage after a person’s final menstrual cycle. Menopause symptoms typically last for around 4 years. Menopause is part of sexual maturation and is not a disease or condition, although people may experience many symptoms of menopause. Doctors define menopause as occurring 1 year after a...
BBC
Community pharmacists warn of medicine shortages amidst rising costs
Shortages and rising costs of medicines could result in patients not receiving important prescriptions, community pharmacists have warned. Commonly-prescribed drugs used to treat conditions such as osteoporosis, high blood pressure and mental health are among those affected. The Department of Health (DoH) said a support package worth £5.3m for the...
heart.org
Arrhythmias in Repaired Tetralogy of Fallot
Arrhythmia and sudden cardiac death remain common in repaired tetralogy of Fallot (rTOF) and affect even those with excellent anatomic repairs. Nonetheless, arrhythmias remain a major source of morbidity and mortality for adults with repaired TOF. This scientific statement explores the mechanisms for and treatment of atrial and ventricular arrhythmias in patients with rTOF.
healio.com
Dexamethasone fails to relieve shortness of breath among patients with cancer
High-dose dexamethasone failed to improve shortness of breath compared with placebo among ambulatory patients with cancer, according to study results published in The Lancet Oncology. In addition, the researchers found increased treatment-associated adverse events associated with dexamethasone. Background. “[Shortness of breath] is a distressing symptom that is difficult to treat,...
