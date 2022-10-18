DELBARTON, W.Va. (AP) — The driver of a truck was killed Tuesday in a head-on collision with a school bus in southern West Virginia, police said.The accident happened around 7 a.m. on U.S. Route 52 south of Mingo Central High School, the Mingo County sheriff's office said on Facebook.Seven students and the bus driver were taken to a hospital for evaluation, the county school district said on Facebook.The truck driver's name was not immediately released. West Virginia State Police and the sheriff's office are investigating.

MINGO COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO