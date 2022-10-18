Read full article on original website
connect-bridgeport.com
Police Identify Driver Killed in School Bus Collision
According to MetroNews, a Logan County man has been identified as the victim who died in a collision with a Mingo County school bus on Tuesday. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim as Thomas Francis, 50, of Omar. He was driving a service truck which struck the...
wchstv.com
Cabell deputies say two runaway teens sought in Cabell County
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for two runaway teens. Deputies said Thursday they are looking for Alexa Martin, 14, and Nick Neumyer, 15. Family members report that Martin left Cabell Midland High School about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and she...
UPDATE: Victim’s age released in Oak Hill fatal fire
UPDATE: October, 20, 2022 @ 9:00 AM | OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — New information was released on the Fayette County fatal fire from Wednesday, October 19, 2022. According to the WV State Fire Marshal, the victim who died in the Oak Hill camper fire was a 61-year-old man. The fire remains under investigation by […]
wchstv.com
Sheriff's office identifies truck driver who died following crash involving school bus
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Mingo County deputies have identified the truck driver who died following a crash that also involved a school bus. Thomas Francis, 50, of Omar died after a wreck that was reported about 7 a.m. Tuesday on the King Coal Highway near Mingo Central High School, deputies said.
Cross Lanes, WV woman reported missing
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a Cross Lanes woman reported missing. Deputies say 36-year-old Megan Coles, of Cross Lanes, has been reported missing. They say the family has not seen Coles since early September. Coles is five-foot-seven, 135 pounds and has blue […]
wchstv.com
Man wanted in connection with shooting of woman, dog in Charleston taken into custody
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man wanted in connection with the shooting of a Charleston woman and her dog in September has been taken into custody. Gregory Ray, 35, of Charleston is charged with malicious wounding after Rachel Hall, 28, was found with a gunshot wound to her chest in the 1300 block of Seventh Avenue on Sept. 30, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
Man wanted after woman, dog shot in Charleston arrested
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted for shooting a woman and her dog in Charleston last month has been arrested. According to the West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority, Gregory Ray, 35, of Charleston was booked into the South Central Regional Jail this morning, Oct. 20, 2022. Charleston Police say that they […]
WSAZ
Man dies in fiery crash involving school bus
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mingo County Sheriff’s deputies said when a school bus on its way to drop off seven students collided with a work truck Tuesday morning, the truck caught fire and the bus overturned. The accident happened around 7 a.m. along King Coal Highway near Mingo...
wchstv.com
Former Kanawha County volunteer fire chief pleads guilty to embezzlement
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A former chief of the Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department in Kanawha County pleaded guilty Thursday to embezzling money from the department. Steven “PJ” Johnson, 51, is accused of embezzling at least $4,500 from the fire department in 2019, a criminal complaint said.
WSAZ
Body found following camper fire
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A body was found Wednesday inside a fifth-wheel camper that was destroyed by fire, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said. Investigators say the fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. on Okey L. Patteston Road (state Route 612) in the Oak Hill area. The camper...
WSAZ
All lanes of Oakwood Bridge reopen after crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of the Oakwood Bridge in Charleston have reopened following a crash. CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle accident has shut down a center lane of I-64, according to metro 911. The crash happened on the Oakwood Bridge in the eastbound lanes in Kanawha County.
lootpress.com
Seven students and a bus driver taken to hospital after bus accident
MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Eight people injured after a bus accident in Mingo County. This morning, Tuesday October 18th, a bus accident occurred on Route 52, south of Mingo Central High School. Seven students and the bus driver were taken to the hospital to be evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.
wchstv.com
Police: Upset Charleston radio station employees help track down suspects who shot deer
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Employees at a Charleston radio station upset about a deer that visited near the station being shot shared video and information that helped track down three suspects police said shot and killed the doe at night from the back of a pickup truck. West Virginia...
wchstv.com
Man accused of setting Charleston home on fire arrested
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man is in jail accused of setting a home on fire on Charleston's West Side. According to court documents, Matthew Farmer is charged with arson in connection with an Oct. 9 fire on Madison Street. Three people inside the home said that a man...
Truck driver killed in accident involving West Virginia school bus
DELBARTON, W.Va. (AP) — The driver of a truck was killed Tuesday in a head-on collision with a school bus in southern West Virginia, police said.The accident happened around 7 a.m. on U.S. Route 52 south of Mingo Central High School, the Mingo County sheriff's office said on Facebook.Seven students and the bus driver were taken to a hospital for evaluation, the county school district said on Facebook.The truck driver's name was not immediately released. West Virginia State Police and the sheriff's office are investigating.
wchstv.com
Fifteen arrested in drug warrant sweep, Wayne County sheriff says
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Wayne County’s sheriff said 15 people were arrested in a drug warrant sweep that involved several law enforcement agencies. Sheriff Rick Thompson said in a Facebook post Monday that the arrests stemmed from investigations by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit in various locations in the county.
Authorities continue to search for escaped inmate
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — After multiple inmates escape in the northern part of the state, State Police are searching for one more that is on the run. According to West Virginia State Police, Joaquin Luna-Hernandez escaped from police custody on Monday around 3:00 P.M. along with Asael Jiminez-Garcia. Both were on their way to Northern […]
Raleigh County Deputy honored for saving man’s life
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Raleigh County Deputy was honored for his heroics on October 18, 2022. Deputy Roy McDaniel with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department was honored at today’s Raleigh County Commission Meeting for saving a man’s life. Deputy McDaniel was on his way to an overdose call, but when he arrived, he realized […]
wchstv.com
Police: One person injured in Huntington shooting Monday night
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 2 p.m., 10/18/22. A man who was injured in a shooting in Huntington told police a vehicle pulled up next to his and began firing shots Monday night, investigators said. The Huntington Police Department identified the victim as Tanner Miller. He was taken to...
q95fm.net
Man Facing Several Charges Following Foot-Chase With Police
Officers with the Pikeville Police Department were called to a gas station on Bypass Road, at around 5:30 AM, Sunday morning. A woman reported her 2022 Jeep Compass was stolen while she had been inside of the store. After taking the time to review security footage and speaking to several...
