Monroe County, IN

WISH-TV

Man dies after hit by truck outside Amazon warehouse in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Thursday after he was hit by a truck outside the Amazon warehouse in Greenfield. At around 6:45 a.m., Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies learned that a man had been hit by a truck in front of the warehouse, which is located in the 4000 block of West County Road 300 North.
GREENFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

Columbus police investigating after woman hit, killed while walking

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating after a woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Columbus. The Columbus Police Department was called near Indianapolis Road and Arcadia Drive around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the driver of the vehicle was on scene, spoke with officers...
COLUMBUS, IN
WISH-TV

Charges filed after deadly gas station shootout in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — One man has been charged after a deadly shooting at a gas station in Cumberland. Devin Murrell, of Indianapolis, faces two charges of battery by means of a deadly weapon and one charge of criminal recklessness. All three charges are felonies. Investigators say more than...
CUMBERLAND, IN
WISH-TV

Woman dies at Avon hospital after Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gun violence in Indianapolis left one woman dead and another person injured overnight, police said. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a woman with gunshot wound injuries walked into the emergency room at IU Health West Hospital in Avon, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man taken to hospital after hit by vehicle near Haughville

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Wednesday after a hit-and-run crash north of Haughville sent one man to the hospital. Just before 6 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a man unresponsive on the ground at West 10th Street and Belleview Place. He had been hit by a vehicle that then fled the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

No one in hurt in fire at Lawrence retirement community

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — No one was hurt in a Thursday morning fire at a Lawrence retirement community, the Lawrence Fire Department said. At around 3:15 a.m., firefighters from Lawrence and Indianapolis were called to a fire at a maintenance building on the grounds of Westminster Village North. That’s on Presbyterian Road near the intersection of Sunnyside Road and 63rd Street.
LAWRENCE, IN
WISH-TV

Lawrence man charged with armed robbery of Fishers bank

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Lawrence man was formally charged Tuesday on multiple criminal counts in connection to the robbery of a Fishers bank on a week ago. Quinn Kellam, 20, was charged in Hamilton Circuit Court with a count of armed robbery, five counts of criminal confinement, five counts of intimidation, and a count of theft.
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

Man arrested after east side home shot at; fifth time home shot at since August

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been arrested after being accused of firing more than two dozen shots at an east side home on Sunday. Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department believe 33-year-old Zechari Scott fired shots at the house and fled the scene. On Tuesday, officers arrested Scott outside of his home on four counts of criminal recklessness.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Monroe County IDs remains found in 2004 as missing Kentucky man

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Skeletal remains found by a Monroe County turkey hunter in 2004 have been identified as a Kentucky man reported missing 20 years ago, police said. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said Monday that the remains were those of Steven Gabbard of Louisville, Ky. Gabbard...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Argument over money turns deadly; 1 arrested in east side murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Witnesses say a man expecting a fist fight was gunned down following a dispute of less than $100. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of 24-year-old Milton Porter on Monday. He’s accused of murdering 32-year-old Calvin Lawson Jr. on Friday evening in the 4500 block of East Washington Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

26-year-old Greenfield woman missing for 27 days

GREENFIELD In. (WISH) — The Greenfield Police Department is needing the publics help in locating a 26-year-old woman from Greenfield, who has been missing for 27 days. Amber Kendall-Guffley’s last known contact with family was on Sept. 22. Guffley was described as 5 feet tall and 114 pounds...
GREENFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

Family moves out after home shot at several times

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man and family are frustrated after their home was shot at five times since August. Doorbell video caught the latest incident on Oct.16. It showed video of a vehicle pulling up to the 1400 block of North Audubon Drive, moments later several shots were fired into the home.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis city leaders break ground for solid-waste garage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city government on Tuesday broke ground on a new solid-waste garage. City leaders say the $11.5 million project will provide needed space for Department of Public Works vehicles. The current garage has been around more than 70 years; it was built when the city was half its current size.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Above normal precipitation expected in Indiana this winter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Climate Prediction Center has released its 2022-23 winter weather outlook. For the third winter in a row, La Niña conditions are expected to develop, creating warmer than normal temperatures in the southern United States and wetter than normal in the Great Lakes. The meteorological...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

First flakes of 2022-23 season falling in northern Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It has been a chilly start to the work week across the state of Indiana. An upper-level low-pressure system to our northeast is pumping in cooler air and some precipitation. Northern Indiana has seen some mixed precipitation on Monday afternoon. In some spots, this precipitation has transitioned to snow. Video from Janene Krent in North Webster appeared to show a wintry mix that eventually became all snow.
INDIANA STATE

