Man dies after hit by truck outside Amazon warehouse in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Thursday after he was hit by a truck outside the Amazon warehouse in Greenfield. At around 6:45 a.m., Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies learned that a man had been hit by a truck in front of the warehouse, which is located in the 4000 block of West County Road 300 North.
Columbus police investigating after woman hit, killed while walking
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating after a woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Columbus. The Columbus Police Department was called near Indianapolis Road and Arcadia Drive around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the driver of the vehicle was on scene, spoke with officers...
Charges filed after deadly gas station shootout in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — One man has been charged after a deadly shooting at a gas station in Cumberland. Devin Murrell, of Indianapolis, faces two charges of battery by means of a deadly weapon and one charge of criminal recklessness. All three charges are felonies. Investigators say more than...
IMPD: Person found dead inside burned vehicle on city’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators do not suspect foul play after a person was found dead Wednesday morning inside a burned vehicle on the city’s southeast side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tells News 8. Just after 4:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in the parking lot...
Woman dies at Avon hospital after Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gun violence in Indianapolis left one woman dead and another person injured overnight, police said. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a woman with gunshot wound injuries walked into the emergency room at IU Health West Hospital in Avon, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
IMPD: Man taken to hospital after hit by vehicle near Haughville
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Wednesday after a hit-and-run crash north of Haughville sent one man to the hospital. Just before 6 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a man unresponsive on the ground at West 10th Street and Belleview Place. He had been hit by a vehicle that then fled the scene.
No one in hurt in fire at Lawrence retirement community
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — No one was hurt in a Thursday morning fire at a Lawrence retirement community, the Lawrence Fire Department said. At around 3:15 a.m., firefighters from Lawrence and Indianapolis were called to a fire at a maintenance building on the grounds of Westminster Village North. That’s on Presbyterian Road near the intersection of Sunnyside Road and 63rd Street.
Lawrence man charged with armed robbery of Fishers bank
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Lawrence man was formally charged Tuesday on multiple criminal counts in connection to the robbery of a Fishers bank on a week ago. Quinn Kellam, 20, was charged in Hamilton Circuit Court with a count of armed robbery, five counts of criminal confinement, five counts of intimidation, and a count of theft.
Man arrested after east side home shot at; fifth time home shot at since August
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been arrested after being accused of firing more than two dozen shots at an east side home on Sunday. Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department believe 33-year-old Zechari Scott fired shots at the house and fled the scene. On Tuesday, officers arrested Scott outside of his home on four counts of criminal recklessness.
Former New Castle lieutenant and former Henry Co. reserve deputy indicted on federal charges
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former New Castle Police Department lieutenant and a former Henry County Sheriff’s Office reserve deputy have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of excessive force and witness tampering. Aaron Strong, formerly a lieutenant with the New Castle Police Department, was previously...
Monroe County IDs remains found in 2004 as missing Kentucky man
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Skeletal remains found by a Monroe County turkey hunter in 2004 have been identified as a Kentucky man reported missing 20 years ago, police said. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said Monday that the remains were those of Steven Gabbard of Louisville, Ky. Gabbard...
Docs: Argument over money turns deadly; 1 arrested in east side murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Witnesses say a man expecting a fist fight was gunned down following a dispute of less than $100. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of 24-year-old Milton Porter on Monday. He’s accused of murdering 32-year-old Calvin Lawson Jr. on Friday evening in the 4500 block of East Washington Street.
26-year-old Greenfield woman missing for 27 days
GREENFIELD In. (WISH) — The Greenfield Police Department is needing the publics help in locating a 26-year-old woman from Greenfield, who has been missing for 27 days. Amber Kendall-Guffley’s last known contact with family was on Sept. 22. Guffley was described as 5 feet tall and 114 pounds...
Indianapolis man sentenced to 6 years for illegal possession of firearm following high-speed chase
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 21-year-old Indianapolis man was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm following a high-speed chase, according to a press release Wednesday. On Sept. 6, 2021, police recognized the face of a fugitive in attendance...
Family moves out after home shot at several times
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man and family are frustrated after their home was shot at five times since August. Doorbell video caught the latest incident on Oct.16. It showed video of a vehicle pulling up to the 1400 block of North Audubon Drive, moments later several shots were fired into the home.
Man charged with murder in 2020 downtown riots found guilty of reckless homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who turned himself into a sheriff’s reserve deputy after a fatal shooting during the 2020 riots in downtown Indianapolis was found guilty Monday of reckless homicide, according to online court records. Marion County prosecutors had pursued a murder charge against Tyler Newby, but...
Indianapolis city leaders break ground for solid-waste garage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city government on Tuesday broke ground on a new solid-waste garage. City leaders say the $11.5 million project will provide needed space for Department of Public Works vehicles. The current garage has been around more than 70 years; it was built when the city was half its current size.
Judge dismisses suit against FedEx by families of 5 who died in 2021 warehouse shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal judge on Monday dismissed part of a lawsuit filed by families of five of the eight people who died in the April 15, 2021, shooting at a FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis. Federal judge Judge R. Sweeney II of the Indianapolis U.S. District Court...
Above normal precipitation expected in Indiana this winter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Climate Prediction Center has released its 2022-23 winter weather outlook. For the third winter in a row, La Niña conditions are expected to develop, creating warmer than normal temperatures in the southern United States and wetter than normal in the Great Lakes. The meteorological...
First flakes of 2022-23 season falling in northern Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It has been a chilly start to the work week across the state of Indiana. An upper-level low-pressure system to our northeast is pumping in cooler air and some precipitation. Northern Indiana has seen some mixed precipitation on Monday afternoon. In some spots, this precipitation has transitioned to snow. Video from Janene Krent in North Webster appeared to show a wintry mix that eventually became all snow.
