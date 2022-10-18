Read full article on original website
LeBron James' Injury Status For Clippers-Lakers Game
LeBron James is listed as probable for Thursday’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.
Here's What Ben Simmons Said After The Nets Lost To The Pelicans
Ben Simmons met with the media after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA World Reacts To Pelicans Dominant Performance Over Nets
The NBA and Pelicans fans react to to New Orleans' dominant performance over the Nets.
Yardbarker
Saints Make Four Moves Including Designating CB Alontae Taylor To Return
The Saints also signed QB Jake Luton and DE Jabari Zuniga to their practice squad and released DL Christian Ringo from the unit. Taylor, 23, was originally a wide receiver before converting to cornerback during his time at Tennesee. He opted to sit out the 2021 Music City Bowl in preparation for the draft. The Saints used the No. 49 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Why Sixers Chose Montrezl Harrell Over Paul Reed vs. Celtics
Doc Rivers rolled with Montrezl Harrell over Paul Reed against the Celtics.
Pelicans Opening-Night Roster Released
The highly-anticipated New Orleans Pelicans season will open against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
‘That’s what makes us great’: Zion Williamson gushes on Pelicans weapons after throttling Kevin Durant, Nets
Zion Williamson couldn’t be prouder of his New Orleans Pelicans teammates after they destroyed the Brooklyn Nets with a balanced effort in their season opener. Williamson made an emphatic return to the NBA after missing out the whole 2021-2 campaign due to a foot injury, banking 25 points on top of nine rebounds, three assists and four steals. However, they wouldn’t have been able to beat the Nets 130-108 had it not for the contributions of the rest of the starters and their bench.
Pelicans vs. Nets: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, More
One of the most interesting matchups in the NBA’s first full slate of the season is an intra-conference game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets. This is a star-studded matchup that bookmakers are expecting to be a competitive up-and-down affair based on the lines that they have set for the game.
ESPN
Lakers host the Clippers to start season
LINE: Lakers -4.5; over/under is 220.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Los Angeles Clippers for the season opener. The Lakers went 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference action last season. The Lakers averaged 112.1 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 34.7% from deep last season.
Four-Star 2023 UC Commit Reopens Recruitment
The wide receiver was UC's second-highest rated recruit.
thecomeback.com
Ravens sign three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver
The Baltimore Ravens, desperate for wide receiver depth, have signed veteran DeSean Jackson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 35-year-old Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, gives the Ravens another deep threat along with speedsters Rashod Bateman and Devin...
Brooklyn Nets Starting Lineup Against The New Orleans Pelicans
The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The Knicks
The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their starters for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks.
Clippers And Lakers Injury Reports
The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers have announced their injury reports for Thursday’s game in California.
Astros vs. Yankees ALCS 2022: Rare Minute Maid Park roof opening headlines Game 2
Shout it from the rooftops, 'Stros fans! The second AL Championship Series game is being played underneath the big and bright stars at night.
Final Saints Injury Report | Week 7
The New Orleans Saints released the team's final injury report ahead of their match against the Arizona Cardinals.
Cavs’ Darius Garland exits due to eye injury
Cleveland point guard Darius Garland exited the Cavaliers’ season opener against the host Toronto Raptors on Wednesday due to a
La'el Collins Rips Saints Star Cam Jordan: 'Every Time I Played Him, I Beat His Ass Up'
Cincinnati beat New Orleans 30-26 in Week 6
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Starting Position Revealed
Darvin Ham has spilled the tea.
Astros fan quits job to be at ALCS: A breakdown
And we most definitely have questions. Hope the Astros make it worth it.
