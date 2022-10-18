Read full article on original website
JSO asking community for help identifying suspects possibly connected to business burglary
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are asking the community for help identifying two people possibly connected to a business burglary in Northwest Jacksonville. JSO says the incident happened in the area of Lem Turner Road and Armsdale Road. During this reported crime, police say the people pictured below forced entry...
Man arrested for tampering with evidence following deadly Hogans creek shooting, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested after a fatal shooting in the Hogans Creek area on Tuesday night. Officials responded to a reported shooting to find a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound on Cleveland Street. He was rushed to the hospital where he died. Although First...
Home invasion robbery reported in 'The Woods' subdivision in broad daylight
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has learned new details about an alleged home invasion robbery that happened Tuesday in 'The Woods', a gated neighborhood near Hodges Boulevard. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says around 9:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a robbery by home invasion and...
Mother, two kids killed in Nassau County house fire
Jacksonville, Fl — A mother and two children died in a morning house fire in western Nassau County. Investigators responded to a home on Jane Lane in Hilliard early today. They later discovered that three victims had died in the fire. The children were ages 7 and 11, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.
JSO: 30-year-old man shot and killed in Hogans Creek area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 30-year-old man has died in the hospital after being shot on the Northwest side of Jacksonville, in the Hogans Creek area. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office say multiple people are talking, but so far no arrests have been made. The shooting happening Tuesday night on Cleveland...
Officials subdue fatal fire in Hilliard, unknown how many dead
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officials responded to a fatal fire in Nassau County, early on Thursday morning. Crews responded to a structure fire in Hilliard at 2903 Jane Lane. The fire was fatal, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office. It is unknown how many people were killed in the blaze.
Teen injured in Arlington drive-by shooting, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenager is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in the Holiday Hill area, in between Arlington and Southside, police said. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office believes this was a targeted drive by shooting. Police are looking for a light-colored car that was near 7100...
Eighth grader arrested for bringing gun, bullets to school in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — An eighth grade student has been arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to Yulee Middle School Thursday, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they received a report of a student bringing a firearm and the school was placed on a hold...
Teen shot in parking lot of Jacksonville business, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A teen was found with gunshot wounds late Tuesday night in the Arlington area and was taken to a hospital, where he is expected to be OK, Jacksonville police said. According to the Sheriff’s Office, police got two calls about shooting incidents around the same time...
AMBER Alert for 16-year-old Lake City girl canceled
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has canceled the Florida AMBER Alert for the 16-year-old girl last seen in Lake City. Officials say she has been found safe. Her name and image has been removed from this story due to her age. FDLE says the...
3-year-old girl struck after wandering from disabled vehicle in Jacksonville, troopers say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 3-year-old girl died Wednesday night after she was struck by a car while walking on J. Turner Butler Boulevard, according to Florida Highway Patrol. It happened just before 8 p.m. on eastbound JTB between Kernan Boulevard and Hodges Boulevard, according to News 6 partner WJXT.
JFRD: Eight children, 1 adult sent to hospital after crash involving school bus on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several students were taken to a hospital with injuries after a traffic crash on the Westside Thursday involving a school bus, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. JFRD says the crash happened at 103rd St. and Ricker Road around 2:15 p.m. Eight children on...
Man charged in weekend officer-involved shooting on Moncrief Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the suspect charged in this past weekend's officer involved shooting. John Henry Ervin, 34, was charged with three counts of attempted murder and a count of possession of a firearm by a Florida felon. A heavy police...
Man shot at Cassat Avenue gas station following argument, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning at a gas station on the city’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. At a news briefing, Sgt. B.L. Barnes with the JSO Violent Crimes Unit said police responded around 7 a.m. to a shooting at a gas station on Cassat Avenue near Interstate 10. Officers said they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening.
Woman found dead in home, Jacksonville police uncertain if foul play involved
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigated after a woman was found dead inside a home in Northwest Jacksonville. JSO reports they were dispatched around 10:40 a.m. to the 2400 block of Pullman Avenue to assist the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department with a call. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
JSO: Man charged after weekend shooting at Hilltop Apartments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a shooting that took place in the Moncrief area this past weekend. Javon Miller, 21, was charged with second-degree attempted murder as a result of the incident. JSO says just after midnight on Saturday, patrol officers responded...
Florida dads shoot each other's daughters in road rage incident
The shootings happened October 8th as Florida resident Frank Allison and William Hale, a visitor from Georgia, were driving with their families in separate vehicles on U.S. Highway 1 in Nassau County about 20 miles northwest of Jacksonville.
Toddler killed by car after walking away from disabled SUV and onto Florida highway
A 3-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a car while walking on a busy Florida highway on Wednesday night.
Columbia County Sheriff's Office looking for two missing girls
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Columbia County detectives are asking for help locating two missing girls who they believe ran away together. Deputies say the girls were last seen in the area of SE Beech Street Wednesday. Deputies say Alyssah Tyler, 14, is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and...
Generated images released of man whose remains were found at Flagler County construction site
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. After human remains were discovered during construction in Palm Coast earlier this year, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office has released computer generated images to help identify the man. The unidentified man's body was found in July during the...
