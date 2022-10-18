ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Mother, two kids killed in Nassau County house fire

Jacksonville, Fl — A mother and two children died in a morning house fire in western Nassau County. Investigators responded to a home on Jane Lane in Hilliard early today. They later discovered that three victims had died in the fire. The children were ages 7 and 11, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Teen shot in parking lot of Jacksonville business, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A teen was found with gunshot wounds late Tuesday night in the Arlington area and was taken to a hospital, where he is expected to be OK, Jacksonville police said. According to the Sheriff’s Office, police got two calls about shooting incidents around the same time...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man shot at Cassat Avenue gas station following argument, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning at a gas station on the city’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. At a news briefing, Sgt. B.L. Barnes with the JSO Violent Crimes Unit said police responded around 7 a.m. to a shooting at a gas station on Cassat Avenue near Interstate 10. Officers said they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy