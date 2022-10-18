Read full article on original website
Mandatory standards for dressers to prevent tip-overs introduced
The Consumer Product Safety Commission approved new federal safety standards for dressers and other clothing storage units after finding that the furniture currently pose a risk of injury and death.
FedEx Is Reassuring Holiday Shippers and Retailers It Can Deliver for Peak Season Even After Major Cost Cuts
FedEx chief customer officer Brie Carere tells CNBC that the logistics company can meet the demand of peak holiday season despite recent cuts to worker hours, Express delivery flights and facilities. FedEx, which recently warned of "global volume softness," is flexing its existing labor force rather than bringing on holiday...
Amazon Faces $1 Billion Class Action Lawsuit in the UK Over Alleged Antitrust Breach
Amazon harms its customers by directing them to its "featured offer," resulting in better-value deals being hidden and consumers paying more for products, according to a U.K. class action lawsuit. Hausfeld, the law firm leading the litigation, estimates total damages in the region of £900 million ($1 billion) if it...
