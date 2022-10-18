ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

Halfmoon woman accused of stealing from car

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hYRZa_0idRN33E00

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Clifton Park State Police arrested Corrine M. Bentley, 38 of Halfmoon on October 15. Around 10:25 p.m., Troopers got a complaint that a woman was going through items inside a parked car at a home in Halfmoon.

Charges

  • Petit Larceny
  • Trespass

After investigation, police determined it was Bentley that had gone through the cars without permission and took items. Bentley was arrested and transported to SP Clifton Park for processing. She was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Halfmoon Town Court on October 26.

