Riverhead Planning Board comes out in favor of moratorium on industrial projects in Calverton
The Riverhead Planning Board has come out in favor of a moratorium on industrial projects in Calverton while the comprehensive plan update is being completed. Planning Board Vice Chairperson Ed Densieski, a former Riverhead Town Board member, brought the subject up at the end of today’s Planning Board meeting.
Riverhead extends moratorium on commercial solar energy systems for another year
Riverhead Town has extended its moratorium on commercial solar energy systems for another year. The Town Board voted unanimously last night, 4-0 with Councilman Frank Beyrodt recused, to extend the moratorium, initially adopted in October 2021. The moratorium prohibits “the issuance of any zoning, building or other licenses, permits, or...
eastendbeacon.com
Southold Votes to Restrict House Size
Pictured Above: New construction on the North Fork has begun to echo the extravagance of The Hamptons, dwarfing longstanding modest homes. The Southold Town Board voted unanimously Tuesday evening to limit the size of houses that can be built within its boundaries, in response to rampant residential development in recent years.
Town approves 14 drag racing events in Calverton next year, subject to pending sale of site
Plans for 14 drag racing events at the Calverton Enterprise Park next year gained special event approvals from the Riverhead Town Board Tuesday night. The board approved two events for Scramble Inc. in April and 12 events for Pete Scalzo during August, September and October next year. Andre Baxter’s Scramble...
longisland.com
County Executive Bellone Announces Emergency Management Tabletop Exercise with Naval Postgraduate School
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that Suffolk County department leaders and employees will take part in an Emergency Management Tabletop Exercise on Thursday, October 13th, conducted in partnership with the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) Center for Homeland Defense and Security (CHDS). “We never know when or where an...
History comes alive in downtown Riverhead: residents collaborate on virtual historical trail
New life is being breathed into the history of Downtown Riverhead with the launch of a new collaborative project. The Downtown Riverhead Historic Trail, a virtual and physical tour that tells the stories of the people who lived and operated businesses stretching from the Riverhead Free Library to the East Lawn building, is now complete.
27east.com
Judge Says East Hampton Town Cannot ‘Close’ Airport or Limit Flights
A state judge has ruled that East Hampton Town cannot close East Hampton Airport and reclassify it as a private airport — even though the FAA has already reclassified it... more. SAG HARBOR — On October 14, around 6:48 p.m., a woman reported to Village Police that people were...
queensjewishlink.com
Governor Hochul Announces New Actions To Crack Down On Catalytic Converter And Auto Theft
On October 17, in Farmingdale, Governor Kathy Hochul announced new actions to increase interagency vehicle and catalytic converter theft enforcements in high-theft areas by targeting unauthorized and illegal vehicle dismantlers, or “chop shops.” The Governor also signed legislation to combat the theft of catalytic converters, which imposes restrictions on the purchase, sale, and possession of catalytic converters by vehicle dismantlers and scrap processors. Additionally, she urged local governments to access $20 million in funding for license plate readers, surveillance cameras, and other anti-theft technology.
islipbulletin.net
Application heard for mixed-use building in Bay Shore
On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Town of Islip planning board held a meeting at Islip Town Hall West. A public hearing was held regarding a site plan modification for 39 Brentwood Road in Bay Shore. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
Herald Community Newspapers
Final stretch of LIRR’s $2.5 billion 'third track’ finished
It’s finally completed. The Long Island Rail Road line connecting New York City with Nassau County’s governmental seat and other points east now has a third track. And that could mean not only more trains along a nearly 10-stretch between Floral Park and Hicksville, but added benefits to neighboring lines and traffic.
Hundreds of LI schools reported zero cases of bullying and cyberbullying. Parents say that's misleading.
Under DASA, school districts are required to release results of an investigation to all parties involved, whether the allegations are founded or unfounded.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Riverhead (NY)
Riverhead is a simple, historic town with a plethora of attractions for guests. It is situated on the north coastline of Long Island in New York, United States. The town’s name is derived from its location, as it sits on the Peconic River’s mouth. This ancient town of...
longisland.com
Sweetgreen Opens First Long Island Location in Garden City
On Tuesday, Sweetgreen opened its first Long Island restaurant in Garden City on Tuesday at 191 Seventh Street according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. For every meal sold on opening day, a meal was donated to Island Harvest to nourish Long Island families experiencing food insecurity. Island Harvest is one of Long Island’s leading food banks, distributing fresh produce and assisting thousands of Long Islanders daily through innovative programs and community partners.
longisland.com
Islip Town Begins Renovations at Byron Lake Park
Islip Town announced that it is moving forward with a project to renovate Byron Lake Park. The work includes the pool, concession area, septic system, as well as improving accessibility and surrounding beautification. Byron Lake itself is also being rehabilitated. Byron Lake Park is a 37.8 acre tree lined park...
Officials: Brookhaven Environmental Center has accepted 45 million pounds of material this year
The building’s officials told News 12 that puts the facility on par to produce an equal number of pounds of recyclables for the year.
Planning Board adopts final scope of review for Riverhead Logistics Center
In a 3-0 vote, with Chairperson Joann Waski and Member George Nunnaro absent, the Riverhead Planning Board last week voted to adopt the final scoping statement for the 641,000-square-foot Riverhead Logistics Center on Middle Road in Calverton. The final scope details the required environmental review for the project. The applicant’s...
Nearly 300 Animals, Thousands Of Cockroaches Found In Brookhaven Hoarding House, DA Says
A 51-year-old woman is facing charges after hundreds of animals were found living in filthy conditions in her Long Island home. Karin Keyes, the owner of the Brookhaven residence on Miller Place, was charged with multiple counts of cruel confinement of animals under the Agriculture and Markets Law, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Labor shortage, inflation force Long Island diners to close
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- The squeeze is hitting many restaurants hard, and some can't afford to keep their doors open.The combination of the labor shortage and inflation is putting restaurants in a tight spot, and some deli owners on Long Island tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan it's closing time.The Regal Kosher Delicatessen is about to serve its last knish. It's been a mainstay in Plainview for 56 years, owned by the Weiss family -- grandparents, parents and now their children."It's very sad -- I'm going to start to cry -- because this is my whole life," said Joyce Weiss Schwartz."The meats, since...
Schmidt's market in Southampton closing after almost 43 years
This morning they are offering 40% off all produce, grocery, dairy and drinks.
Volunteers clean up streets, parks and beaches throughout Riverhead in third annual fall event
Volunteers fanned out across town yesterday for the third annual fall cleanup, coordinated by the Riverhead Litter Committee. Committee chairperson Deborah Wetzel, who was at Town Hall early yesterday morning to distribute trash bags, pickers, gloves and safety vests, estimated that about 100 volunteers were participating in the event, with some Riverhead High School groups, including the AP Spanish class, getting a jump start on the cleanup Friday afternoon.
