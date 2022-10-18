ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

eastendbeacon.com

Southold Votes to Restrict House Size

Pictured Above: New construction on the North Fork has begun to echo the extravagance of The Hamptons, dwarfing longstanding modest homes. The Southold Town Board voted unanimously Tuesday evening to limit the size of houses that can be built within its boundaries, in response to rampant residential development in recent years.
SOUTHOLD, NY
queensjewishlink.com

Governor Hochul Announces New Actions To Crack Down On Catalytic Converter And Auto Theft

On October 17, in Farmingdale, Governor Kathy Hochul announced new actions to increase interagency vehicle and catalytic converter theft enforcements in high-theft areas by targeting unauthorized and illegal vehicle dismantlers, or “chop shops.” The Governor also signed legislation to combat the theft of catalytic converters, which imposes restrictions on the purchase, sale, and possession of catalytic converters by vehicle dismantlers and scrap processors. Additionally, she urged local governments to access $20 million in funding for license plate readers, surveillance cameras, and other anti-theft technology.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
islipbulletin.net

Application heard for mixed-use building in Bay Shore

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Town of Islip planning board held a meeting at Islip Town Hall West. A public hearing was held regarding a site plan modification for 39 Brentwood Road in Bay Shore. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
BAY SHORE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Final stretch of LIRR’s $2.5 billion 'third track’ finished

It’s finally completed. The Long Island Rail Road line connecting New York City with Nassau County’s governmental seat and other points east now has a third track. And that could mean not only more trains along a nearly 10-stretch between Floral Park and Hicksville, but added benefits to neighboring lines and traffic.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Riverhead (NY)

Riverhead is a simple, historic town with a plethora of attractions for guests. It is situated on the north coastline of Long Island in New York, United States. The town’s name is derived from its location, as it sits on the Peconic River’s mouth. This ancient town of...
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

Sweetgreen Opens First Long Island Location in Garden City

On Tuesday, Sweetgreen opened its first Long Island restaurant in Garden City on Tuesday at 191 Seventh Street according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. For every meal sold on opening day, a meal was donated to Island Harvest to nourish Long Island families experiencing food insecurity. Island Harvest is one of Long Island’s leading food banks, distributing fresh produce and assisting thousands of Long Islanders daily through innovative programs and community partners.
GARDEN CITY, NY
longisland.com

Islip Town Begins Renovations at Byron Lake Park

Islip Town announced that it is moving forward with a project to renovate Byron Lake Park. The work includes the pool, concession area, septic system, as well as improving accessibility and surrounding beautification. Byron Lake itself is also being rehabilitated. Byron Lake Park is a 37.8 acre tree lined park...
ISLIP, NY
Daily Voice

Nearly 300 Animals, Thousands Of Cockroaches Found In Brookhaven Hoarding House, DA Says

A 51-year-old woman is facing charges after hundreds of animals were found living in filthy conditions in her Long Island home. Karin Keyes, the owner of the Brookhaven residence on Miller Place, was charged with multiple counts of cruel confinement of animals under the Agriculture and Markets Law, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
CBS New York

Labor shortage, inflation force Long Island diners to close

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- The squeeze is hitting many restaurants hard, and some can't afford to keep their doors open.The combination of the labor shortage and inflation is putting restaurants in a tight spot, and some deli owners on Long Island tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan it's closing time.The Regal Kosher Delicatessen is about to serve its last knish. It's been a mainstay in Plainview for 56 years, owned by the Weiss family -- grandparents, parents and now their children."It's very sad -- I'm going to start to cry -- because this is my whole life," said Joyce Weiss Schwartz."The meats, since...
PLAINVIEW, NY
riverheadlocal

Volunteers clean up streets, parks and beaches throughout Riverhead in third annual fall event

Volunteers fanned out across town yesterday for the third annual fall cleanup, coordinated by the Riverhead Litter Committee. Committee chairperson Deborah Wetzel, who was at Town Hall early yesterday morning to distribute trash bags, pickers, gloves and safety vests, estimated that about 100 volunteers were participating in the event, with some Riverhead High School groups, including the AP Spanish class, getting a jump start on the cleanup Friday afternoon.
RIVERHEAD, NY
ABOUT

Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.

 https://riverheadlocal.com

