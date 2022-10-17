Read full article on original website
Seven warning signs your teen is an unsafe driver
Earning a driver’s license is just the beginning for young adults on their journey to become safe and responsible drivers. It’s National Teen Driver Safety Week and the Colorado State Patrol wants parents and caregivers to know seven “red flags” that could help them determine if their teen is being safe behind the wheel.
Girl Scout Experience Center to open next year in Denver
After recently netting a $2.8 million donation, the Girl Scouts of Colorado are planning to open a first of its kind “Experience Center” early next year in Denver. The record sum was part of $84.5 million provided by philanthropist Mackenzie Scott to support the Girl Scouts of the USA nationally.
Broomfield Detention Center weighs in on solitary confinement law
A new solitary confinement law in Colorado lacks detailed definitions and state funding, said Shawn Laughlin, a commander with the Broomfield Detention Center. House Bill 21-1211, Regulation of Restrictive Housing in Jails, mandates that those placed in solitary confinement be seen by a mental health professional within 24 hours, and visited regularly.
Adams 12 School Board opts out of Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Act
Adams 12 Board of Education opted out of the Colorado Family and Medical Leave Insurance program, or FAMLI, saving $2.4 million in annual costs. In Nov. 2020, Colorado voters approved Proposition 118 to establish the state-run paid leave program, which requires contributions to commence in Jan. 2023, however benefits don’t begin until Jan. 2024.
CO businesses using Gusto may have been directed to wrong department
Gusto, a payroll firm, erroneously sent an email concerning unemployment premiums advising Colorado businesses to contact the Colorado Department of Treasury for Q3 tax filings. The email concerns Unemployment Insurance premium reports that are filed with the Unemployment Insurance Division of the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, according to...
