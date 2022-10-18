Read full article on original website
Related
Recap: Bank of New York Mellon Q3 Earnings
Bank of New York Mellon BK reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of New York Mellon beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.1. Revenue was...
Investopedia
Bank of America Q3 2022 Earnings Report Recap
Bank of America's 3Q net interest margin came in above analyst estimates. Net interest margin is a measure of the difference between the interest banks earn on their assets and the interest they pay out to depositors and other creditors. The bank's earnings per share (EPS), profit, and revenue also...
Zacks.com
Danaher's (DHR) Q3 Earnings Beat, Up Y/Y on Higher Sales
DHR - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 46 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.56 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24. The bottom line increased 7.1% from the year-ago quarter primarily on sales growth. Danaher’s net sales of $7,663 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
Zacks.com
Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
MMC - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.18, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%. The bottom line rose 9% year over year. Consolidated revenues of MMC amounted to $4.8 billion, which grew 4% year over year in the quarter under review but fell...
Zacks.com
Snap-On (SNA) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
SNA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.14 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.76 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.57 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.11%. A...
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street
Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
2 Monster Dividend Stocks to Help You Retire Early
Philip Morris International and Vector Group boast massive yields and sustainable business models.
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 18th
TNP - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days. Tsakos Energy Navigation...
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 19th
ARRY - Free Report) : This company which manufactures ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days. Array Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus. Array Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Array Technologies, Inc. Quote. Capital...
Zacks.com
Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to the Zacks Rank
In September, prices for a wide range of goods and services increased more than expected as inflationary pressure continued to adversely impact the U.S. economy. Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI) advanced 0.4% in September, more than the Dow Jones’ estimate of an increase of 0.3%.
freightwaves.com
Warehouse operator Prologis’ Q3 beat tempered by cautious outlook
New highs were reached by logistics warehouse operator Prologis Inc. during the 2022 third quarter. However, the company’s management team struck a more cautious chord looking forward. Prologis (NYSE: PLD) reported core funds from operations (FFO) of $1.73 per share in the period, 6 cents better than consensus and...
Zacks.com
Westamerica (WABC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
WABC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.82 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 26.47%. A...
Zacks.com
Equifax (EFX) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Trims 2022 EPS Guidance
EFX - Free Report) reported stellar third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimates. Adjusted earnings (excluding 39 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.73 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5% but decreased 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. However, revenues of $1.24 billion...
Zacks.com
Columbia Banking (COLB) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
COLB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.80 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.50%. A...
Zacks.com
Nucor (NUE) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
NUE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $6.50 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.45 per share. This compares to earnings of $7.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.78%. A...
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
ALNY - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com
Badger Meter (BMI) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y
BMI - Free Report) reported earnings of 61 cents per share for third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents. Also, the bottom line compared favorably with the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 54 cents. Net earnings in the reported quarter were $17.9 million compared with $15.9 million...
Zacks.com
S&T Bancorp (STBA) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
STBA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.70 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.28%. A...
Zacks.com
RLI Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Decline Y/Y on High Cat Loss
RLI Corp. (. RLI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings of 50 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 51.5%. The bottom line, however, declined 23.1% from the prior-year quarter. The quarterly results benefited from solid performance across all its segments and favorable reserve development, and...
Zacks.com
PPG Industries (PPG) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
PPG Industries (. PPG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.66 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.69 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Comments / 0