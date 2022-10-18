Read full article on original website
Related
4th stimulus check update 2022 – Millions in line for up to $1,050 over next four months – see exact dates to get paid
MILLIONS of payments have already started going out to Californians for up to $1,050. Checks started going out on October 7 and will continue to get delivered through January. Residents that received state relief payments last year via direct deposit should receive the money by October 25 at the latest.
Famed A16Z VC Peter Levine has donated $5 million to bring startup and company building to climate non-profits
Levine is giving time and money to climate nonprofits with rock climber Alex Honnold. He plans to train them to be Silicon Valley startup-like orgs.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
$15 million from MacKenzie Scott catalyzes VisionSpring initiative
VisionSpring has announced a $15 million gift from Giving Pledger MacKenzie Scott that will help catalyze the nonprofit’s efforts to correct the vision of more than six million people by 2030. VisionSpring's $70 million Livelihoods in Focus initiative will focus on low-income workers in the tea, coffee, cocoa, and...
Arbonne Receives Global Recognition for Its Dedication to Sustainability as It Nears 100% Worldwide Renewable Electricity Goal
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Arbonne UK,Arbonne International ’s subsidiary in the United Kingdom, was honored by the UK Direct Selling Association (UK DSA) with its Sustainability Award for redefining what it means to be a conscious corporation. The award was presented during the UK DSA Conference 2022 in Oxford, England. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005888/en/ Arbonne believes in a holistic approach to beauty, health and wellbeing, focusing on the whole person to help them flourish inside and out. The philosophy embraces the connection between a healthier mind, stronger body and more beautiful skin. MIND. BODY. SKIN.™ (Photo: Business Wire)
JPMorgan launches fundraising platform to lure startups
Oct 19 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) is launching a platform that aims to connect startup founders with venture capital investors to simplify the fundraising process, the bank told Reuters.
zycrypto.com
Ripple Ignites Ultra-Bullish XRP Push With Second Wave of Recipients In Its $250 Million Web3 Fund
Ripple Labs unveils the second round of recipients for its $250 million web3 funding project. The selected developers were along the lines of gaming, metaverse, as well as NFT media, and music. Ripple plans to control a sizable market share by 2027 as it pushes NFTs on its XRP Ledger.
DVM 360
PetSmart Charities and American Red Cross announce trailblazing partnership
Leading funder of animal welfare and largest disaster relief organization team up to support pets as essential family members during times of disaster. PetSmart Charities is supporting the American Red Cross Red Cross Disaster Relief through the Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP) with a 3-year pledge of more than $2 million to ensure the organization is prepared to help people and their companion animals impacted by disasters in the US.
ffnews.com
Money20/20 USA Spotlights Diverse Voices in Fintech this October Partnering with Synchrony
Money20/20, the world’s leading Fintech show is back again showcasing the fintech industry’s diverse voices and talent in Las Vegas October 23 – 26, at The Venetian. This year, Money20/20 is pleased to partner with Synchrony, a leading consumer financial services company, as the lead sponsor for the Do.Better.Together. initiative. Building off of the Money20/20 Europe show in Amsterdam in June that had more than 41% of all speakers being female subject matter experts, at Money20/20 USA, 45%+ of all speakers will be female subject matter experts.
Friends and Family Round of Funding
Starting to raise funds for a pre-seed company? Here is a guide to raising pre-seed funds through friends and family. Attracting investors can be incredibly difficult in the early days of a company. For this reason, some founders choose to seek pre-seed funding with the help of friends and family.
fintechnexus.com
Borderless Money delivers societal change via regenerative finance
You’ve heard of DeFi, TradFi, and even SoFi; now get ready for ReFi. That’s not short for refinancing but regenerative finance, and it has the chance to change how worthwhile causes raise funds from the corporate sector. The concept is being developed by Borderless Money, a new company...
Ethanol Producer Magazine
Breakthrough Energy awards $50 million grant to LanzaJet
Breakthrough Energy announced that its first Catalyst project funding will go to LanzaJet’s Freedom Pines Fuels sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) plant in Soperton, Georgia, in the form of a $50 million grant. Breakthrough Energy Catalyst is a unique program that brings together corporate and philanthropic organizations to accelerate the deployment of essential technologies by funding key first-of-a-kind commercial-scale projects.
aiexpress.io
Parity Raises CA$8M in Funding
Parity, a Toronto, Canada-based city buildings sustainability firm, raised CA$8M in funding. Backers included Wyse, RET Ventures, and ArcTern Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to scale its Canadian operations and increase the attain of its SaaS HVAC management expertise all through the US. Led by...
dailyhodl.com
Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Hints at Integration With Decentralized Social
Jack Dorsey-funded initiative Bluesky announced their roadmap for decentralized social networks with AT Protocol. AT Protocol is designed to function independently from a single corporation with user data protection built-in and open-source algorithms. DeSo, a Coinbase-backed layer one blockchain that raised $200 million, also released its roadmap to decentralize social...
aiexpress.io
Noala Raises $4M in Seed Funding
Noala, a London, UK-based supplier of a digital speech and language remedy platform, raised $4M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by LocalGlobe with participation from Cocoa Ventures, and Nicolas Brusson (BlaBlaCar), Josefin Landgard (Kry), Adrien Nussenbaum (Mirakl), Xavier Louis (Peak), amongst others. The corporate intends to make use...
Will Ventures Raises $150 Million Sports Fund, Hires Andreessen Vet
Sports-focused Will Ventures has closed on a $150 million fund, the second fund from the early stage venture capital firm. Will Ventures focuses on making seed investments in sports and sports-adjacent businesses and conducting follow-on investments in tandem with other investors. The shop opened its first fund for $50 million in 2019 and has invested in fantasy sports stock exchange Jock MKT, media platform Just Women’s Sports and digital collectibles firm Candy Digital, among other startups.
Bill Gates Says 'Innovation' Is the Most Important Part in Corporate Sustainability Measures
The Securities and Exchange Commission also put out a proposal earlier this year to make requirements stricter for funds that purport to have environmental, social, and governance focuses.
Visa Aims to Turn Creators into Small Businesses with Digital Payments
In times past, a creator might’ve been a musician busking for tips on a street corner. Social media thrust those musicians — and artists, poets, podcasters, makeup artists and more — into the mass media limelight where they’re finding audiences but struggling to get paid. When...
Comments / 0