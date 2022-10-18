12-year-old found safe in Cobb County after disappearing Monday

UPDATE: Shaheen has been located safe.

Cobb County police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old.

Shaheen Key, 12, disappeared around 4 p.m. Monday. Police said he was last seen at his home near Stilesboro Road in Kennesaw.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police described him as 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 74 pounds. Key was last seen wearing a black Adidas shirt with a red logo and black shorts.

Cobb police said as of 9 a.m. Tuesday that there has been no new information or sightings.

Anyone who sees Key is urged to call 911 or Cobb police at 770-801-3470.

IN OTHER NEWS

©2022 Cox Media Group