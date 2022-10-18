ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yancey County, NC

tribpapers.com

Opioids by the Numbers in Buncombe

Asheville – At Tuesday’s briefing of the Buncombe County Commissioners, a single topic was featured: how the county is using National Opioid Settlement funds. The presentation was chock-full of numbers and narratives/stories/anecdotes designed to touch the hearts of the masses and dazzle them with data-driven, fact-based science. (Here, the new definition of science as a political opinion about a phenomenon was used. (Missing, of course, was the other establishment side of the story.)
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Advanced Ag Animal Science Courses Coming To MHHS

The Career and Technical Education (CTE) program’s goal is to prepare students for their future careers and to build a strong workforce that meets local and regional demands. As part of this work, CTE programs reflect the business and industries within their community and region. Yancey County has strong CTE programs that are continuously striving to improve.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Detention officers recognized for "heroic lifesaving actions" during overdose situation

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Several detention officers are being recognized for stepping into action during a dangerous situation that could have turned deadly. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says Detention Officers Sgt. Jimmy Brown, Sgt. Karen Lovelace, Sgt. Brandie Cole and Ofc. Theresa Snyder were each presented with a "Life Saving Award" on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 in recognition of "outstanding and heroic lifesaving actions" they each took during overdose incidents just months ago.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Toe Cane Beekeepers Meeting

It’s time to begin winterizing our bee colonies, so we have a very timely topic for the next Toe Cane Beekeepers Meeting Tuesday, October 25, and an excellent speaker lined up. Ed Speer, president of McDowell County Beekeepers, will speak to us about his experiences with overwintering honey bees....
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Missing: Officials searching for Rutherford County woman

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing woman, officials said Thursday, Oct. 20. Heather Danielle Queen, age 39, is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes who stands 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Officials...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
bpr.org

As voters elect school boards in Swain, Macon and Haywood Counties, some candidates say they don’t want politics in schools

School board races have become politicized in recent years, from opposition to COVID policies to pressure to ban certain books. Smoky Mountain News reporter Hannah McLeod has been reporting on school board races in three local counties: Swain, Macon and Haywood. COVID-19 policies and book banning are just two examples of how school board positions have become more politized in recent years.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Buncombe County authorities say 14 people have been charged with organized retail theft after thousands of items were seized from an Arden pawn shop. Two owners of Denny’s Jewelry and Pawn along with four employees and nearly a dozen other people have been charged. Investigators say they hauled off more than 4,000 items stolen from major local retailers during a raid last week.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Hampton VFD: Cat dies in fire, house a total loss

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A house on Piercetown Road in Carter County is a total loss after a fire on Wednesday. According to Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, the homeowner was able to escape the fire without injuries. The family cat did reportedly pass away in the fire. Elk Mills VFD was the primary fire […]
HAMPTON, TN
WSOC Charlotte

Dollar General faces more than $1.5M in fines for safety violations

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Discount retailer Dollar General is facing more than $1.5 million in fines for safety violations at stores across the southeast. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said its inspectors discovered Dollar General stores ignored federal safety standards, exposing employees to dangerous working conditions. That includes some local stores -- three Dollar General stores in Burke County were recently shut down after inspections there.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

John Wallace Enloe

John Wallace Enloe, age 70, of Burnsville, passed away at his home on October 17th, 2022. A resident of Yancey County, he was the son of the late Gordon and Willie Mae Jones Enloe. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Anne Enloe. Left to cherish his memory...
BURNSVILLE, NC
my40.tv

UPDATE: Missing 21-year-old Rutherford County woman found safe

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: Rutherford County authorities said Kayla Ann Nolan has been found safe. Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman, officials said Thursday, Oct. 20. Kayla Ann Nolan, 21, has hazel eyes and red/auburn colored hair. She...
visithickorymetro.com

Fall at Bakers Mountain Park

The start of fall is upon us with shorter days, cooler temperatures, and everything flavored in pumpkin spice, but there’s one highlight of the season that many folks look forward to the most: autumn foliage. As the leaves change colors to various shades of red, orange and yellow, the trees around create an outdoor show that's not to be missed.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC

