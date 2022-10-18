Read full article on original website
Related
Tips to Make Your Money Go Further
The simple truth is that most Americans live paycheck to paycheck. They struggle daily to pay their bills and buy the items that they need to get through their day. Many go into debt whenever they want to buy something extra, even necessary items such as furniture and food.
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing
The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
Who Will Receive The Extra $95 Monthly Payment Under SNAP?
There is no disputing that the year 2022 has been particularly difficult for the typical American's wallet. Americans are paying more for basic essentials like food and gas as the inflation rate for August is estimated to be 8.3 percent.
Can You Close a Credit Card Without Harming Your Credit Score?
Your credit score is a powerful number. It can determine the loans you qualify for, the rates you get and the types of credit cards you can open. Because those three little digits mean so much, it's...
Does Paying Off A Car Loan Early Hurt Your Credit?
If you’re approaching the end of your car loan term, you may be thinking about paying off the note early but are wondering if doing so will hurt your credit score. Paying off your car loan early will hurt your credit score, but only in the short term because having an open credit account that you regularly make payments on has a greater positive impact on your credit score overall. However, there are other factors to consider as well. Here’s what you need to know.
The Best Balance-Transfer Credit Cards
If you have high-rate credit card debt, consider refinancing it with a balance-transfer credit card. Especially as interest rates tick up, carrying a balance on a credit card becomes more burdensome. Average annual percentage rates on credit cards run from about 15% to 20%, and some cards have rates of nearly 30%.
Carrying a Mortgage Into Retirement? You Might Regret That
You ought to account for it as part of your overall portfolio. There are some real-life considerations that make paying down a mortgage more difficult or expensive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Nearly half of people ‘have not switched savings accounts in past five years’
Nearly half (49%) of people say they have not switched their savings account in the past five years, a survey has found. Just over a third (35%) have never switched, according to the research from Hargreaves Lansdown. Women are less likely to have switched than men, with 40% of women...
Business Insider
A cash-out refinance helps you pocket money if your home has gained value since you bought it
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. A cash-out refinance replaces your current...
Motley Fool
3 Ways Your Taxes Might Change in Retirement
Things could shift in your favor -- or not. It's important to account for taxes when you're retired and on a fixed income. You may end up owing the IRS less tax as a retiree, but don't count on that. If there's one thing workers and retirees have in common,...
Tax Withholding Changes Can Boost Your Paycheck Now and Avoid Penalties Later
Do yourself a favor: Look at your last paycheck and see how much federal income tax has been withheld from your wages so far this year. If you've had too much or too little withheld, there's still time to change your tax withholding for the rest of the year (and beyond). But, since you probably only have a couple of pay periods left this year, you need to act as soon as possible to have an impact on your overall 2022 withholding.
Amazon shuts online store fabric.com in cost-cutting move
NEW YORK — (AP) — Amazon is shutting down a subsidiary that's been selling fabrics for nearly 30 years, the latest move by the online retail giant to cut costs. In a note posted on its website, fabric.com said it will no longer sell products and directed customers to shop on Amazon instead. Thursday is the last day customers can place orders on the fabric site.
BitPay Increases Focus on Crypto Disbursements — Including Payroll Payouts
In the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish,” BitPay CEO Stephen Pair explains why payroll is a sweet spot in the crypto realm now. With the third quarter of 2022 bringing a long-expected drop in consumer spending and along with...
Comments / 0