Coal company asks for road closure
Knox County leaders are considering the closure of local roadway. Sunrise Coal asked the Knox County Commissioners for permission to close Johanningsmeier Road between Harting and Freelandville Roads. The company says it’s gotten permission from a local landowner to expand its mining operations. However, Johanningsmeier Road is between the...
VU to Hold Health Protection Day Saturday
Vincennes University and staff will sponsor a Health Promotion Day Saturday from 8:00 A.M. until 4:00 P.M. at Greene Auditorium on the VU Campus. VU will be offering vital readings, height, and BMI readings. The Knox County Health Department will be offering seasonal flu shots and BiValent COVID Booster shots....
Coal-to-diesel plant needs to water to operate, but town of Santa Claus won’t sign off on study
A company that wants to build a coal-to-diesel plant in southern Indiana has hit a roadblock. A recent vote in the town of Santa Claus makes it unclear how Riverview Energy will get the water it needs to operate. The town council of Santa Claus voted not to sign a...
KC Commissioners to Consider Closure of Part of Johanningsmeier Road Near Freelandville
The Knox County Commissioners will consider a possible closure of part of Johanningsmeier Road near Sunrise Coal’s mine near Freelandville. Sunrise Coal’s request is to close the gravel road from Harting Road to Freelandville Road. Sunrise is asking for the closure due to an expansion in mining area.
Terre Haute organization takes its Next Step as a non-profit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Wednesday, Next Step Key Foundation took its next step as a non-profit. Next Step is a faith-based non-profit with the goal of helping people recover from addiction. The organization held a ground-breaking ceremony for additions to its current location at 619 Washington Avenue here...
Next Step foundation breaks ground on new facility
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– For Ron Simons, the reason the Next Step Foundation was bringing in a new facility was obvious. “The curriculum has changed to more intensity, more classes, longer hours, seven days a week,” he said. “So yeah, we needed a place to do all that.” Simons, the founder of Next Step, and […]
Vincennes Kiwanis, Rotary Team Up Again for Wreaths Across Knox County
The Vincennes Kiwanis and Vincennes Rotary Clubs are teaming up again this year to keep the Wreaths Across America program in Vincennes. Their goal is to place a wreath at the graves of all veterans buried in the Vincennes City Cemeteries. Wreaths are $15 each and can be purchased by individuals or businesses.
KC Paving Centered Today on Summers Road
Knox County’s paving work on Summers Road continues today, with the second of three days of re-paving scheduled. Summers Road will get work from State Road 550 to Old Wheatland Road, and from 550 to Bicknell Road. The affected stretch of road will be closed while paving is taking place. Drivers who use that part of Summers Road are reminded of the closure.
Nearly 900 Early Votes Cast in First 9 Days in Knox County
Just under 900 votes have been cast in Knox County in the first week of the early voting period. Early voting is available both by mail, and through the early voting center across 8th Street from the Knox County Courthouse. This is the first year for vote centers in Knox...
Health Department Closes Supermarket
The Warrick County Health Department has temporarily closed Kamper’s Market for unsanitary conditions. The establishment was found to have repeated violations, which constitute a danger to personal safety. The Health Department didn’t go into detail about the Chandler store, but they say that Kamper’s staff is working to correct...
Yochum: Memorial Bridge Work Will Affect Vincennes
INDOT crews will close the Memorial Bridge from downtown Vincennes to Westport, Illinois on January 9th. The work will include work on the stone faces of the bridge, along with other repairs as needed. The closure will be in place from January through April. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum believes the...
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 10 to October 14
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 10, 2022 to October 14, 2022. Royal Mandarin Express, 11 Meadows Shopping Center (4 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Several employees drinks and food found on prep tables. Found raw meat being stored over produce and ready to eat food items in walk-in cooler. Found chicken, bean sprouts and other food items at 50F. Must be 41F or less. Accumulated debris found on can opener and knife stored between 2 prep tables.
Expanded Bi-Valent Vaccine Available for Covid Omicron Variant Protection
The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is still present in the area, but at lower levels than in the last couple of years. Knox County Health Department chief nurse Betty Lankford says some people are still in the hospital with Covid. At last report, four were in the hospital, with one in intensive care. Lankford says that new bi-valent booster is available now for children as young as five.
Warrick Co. store ordered to temporarily close due to health violations
CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Chandler store has been closed by the Warrick County Health Department. According to a social media post, health officials ordered Kamper’s Market to temporarily close for unsanitary conditions until their violations are corrected. The closure notice must remain in place and can only be...
Paving Work Continues in Vincennes Today
The City of Vincennes, and E and B Paving, continue road work today in Vincennes. Today’s paving includes crews continuing work on First Street. That work on First Street runs from Main Street to the railroad tracks. Planned work on Thompson Drive is about three weeks way from starting.
City of Vincennes creates new mobile app for residents
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Mayor's office has created the City of Vincennes smartphone app. The app, which launched last week, was created as a way for those who live and work in Vincennes to keep in touch with the city. Inside the app, the address and contact information for...
Fire at Kohlhouse Collision Center in Vincennes
An autobody shop in Vincennes was reported to be on fire in the late hours of Monday Night/Early Tuesday morning. It happened at Kohlhouse Collision Body Center at 67 West 15th Street in Vincennes right around Midnight on Tuesday. Knox County dispatch says there are no injuries, and the cause...
One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
Vandalism results in equipment removed from Vigo Co. Park
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —Porta potties flipped, syringes on the ground and profanity written on several pieces of equipment, this was the scene at one West Terre Haute Park due to vandals. It happened at South Seventh St. Park. As a result, county officials have decided to pull away...
Focus on 15th Street Repaving in Vincennes Continues
The City of Vincennes, and E & B Paving, start Day 2 of road work today in Vincennes. Today’s paving includes completion of work on 15th Street, and milling of First Street from Main Street to the railroad tracks. Tomorrow and Friday crews will finish up work on First Street. Planned work on Thompson Drive is about three weeks way from starting.
