The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is still present in the area, but at lower levels than in the last couple of years. Knox County Health Department chief nurse Betty Lankford says some people are still in the hospital with Covid. At last report, four were in the hospital, with one in intensive care. Lankford says that new bi-valent booster is available now for children as young as five.

KNOX COUNTY, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO