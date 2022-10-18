Read full article on original website
Paving Work Continues in Vincennes Today
The City of Vincennes, and E and B Paving, continue road work today in Vincennes. Today’s paving includes crews continuing work on First Street. That work on First Street runs from Main Street to the railroad tracks. Planned work on Thompson Drive is about three weeks way from starting.
Yochum: Memorial Bridge Work Will Affect Vincennes
INDOT crews will close the Memorial Bridge from downtown Vincennes to Westport, Illinois on January 9th. The work will include work on the stone faces of the bridge, along with other repairs as needed. The closure will be in place from January through April. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum believes the...
KC Commissioners to Consider Closure of Part of Johanningsmeier Road Near Freelandville
The Knox County Commissioners will consider a possible closure of part of Johanningsmeier Road near Sunrise Coal’s mine near Freelandville. Sunrise Coal’s request is to close the gravel road from Harting Road to Freelandville Road. Sunrise is asking for the closure due to an expansion in mining area.
Vincennes Kiwanis, Rotary Team Up Again for Wreaths Across Knox County
The Vincennes Kiwanis and Vincennes Rotary Clubs are teaming up again this year to keep the Wreaths Across America program in Vincennes. Their goal is to place a wreath at the graves of all veterans buried in the Vincennes City Cemeteries. Wreaths are $15 each and can be purchased by individuals or businesses.
VU to Hold Health Protection Day Saturday
Vincennes University and staff will sponsor a Health Promotion Day Saturday from 8:00 A.M. until 4:00 P.M. at Greene Auditorium on the VU Campus. VU will be offering vital readings, height, and BMI readings. The Knox County Health Department will be offering seasonal flu shots and BiValent COVID Booster shots....
VPD Back to Full Staff — For Now
The Vincennes Police Department will be back at full strength — if three prospective new officers pass their final set of testing. The potential officers still have psychological testing to complete before being hired as officers for the City Police Department. However, City Police Chief Jon Hillenbrand tells us...
Nearly 900 Early Votes Cast in First 9 Days in Knox County
Just under 900 votes have been cast in Knox County in the first week of the early voting period. Early voting is available both by mail, and through the early voting center across 8th Street from the Knox County Courthouse. This is the first year for vote centers in Knox...
GSH Still Taking Registrations for Free Cancer Screenings
Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes will be offering two cancer screening events in November. The first is a free screening mammogram event at the Breast Care Center on November 3rd for patients who are uninsured or underinsured. The second is a skin cancer screening on November 8th. The mammogram screening...
New Signage Hopes to Attract Business
The Knox County Indiana Economic Development Corporation is updating its signage to promote its un-used acreage. KCIEDC director Chris Pfaff lays out the laid out land available for development. Pfaff believes better signage will let passersby and others know about the undeveloped property that is ready for business. The roads...
County Mourning Loss of Former County Councilman Mike Thompson
Funeral service and visitation times are now set for former Knox County Councilman, and South Knox teacher and coach, Mike Thompson. Thompson died earlier this week. Thompson taught at South Knox for 39 years, and was a Knox County Councilman for 22 years. The funeral will be this Saturday, October...
More Information Released on ISP Drug Arrest in Bruceville
Indiana State Police arrested two people following a drug bust at a residence on State Road 67 near Bruceville. Troopers found drugs in the possession of both 40 year-old Andrew Woods and 37 year-old Brandi Petelle. Both are charged with possession of meth and marijuana, and maintaining a common nusiance. Petelle also faces a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia State. Police say a tip from a concerned citizen led to the arrest this morning. Three of their children were also found inside the home; they were turned over to the care of a family member.
Knox County Volleyball Players Part of All-Blue Chip Team
Knox County landed four players on this years Blue Chip All Conference Volleyball team. Making the 12 member team were Kenadee Frey and Mary Herman of Vincennes Rivet, Addi Delisle of South Knox and Alex McKinley of North Knox. Conference Champion Barr Reeve landed four players, including Dylan DeCoursey, Emma...
Expanded Bi-Valent Vaccine Available for Covid Omicron Variant Protection
The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is still present in the area, but at lower levels than in the last couple of years. Knox County Health Department chief nurse Betty Lankford says some people are still in the hospital with Covid. At last report, four were in the hospital, with one in intensive care. Lankford says that new bi-valent booster is available now for children as young as five.
