ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attleboro, MA

Loss to Bishop Feehan doesn't take away from Bishop Stang's strong season

By Laurie Los Lee, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G2n1e_0idRG54900

DARTMOUTH — While Monday’s 4-1 loss to Bishop Feehan was a game the Bishop Stang boys soccer team would like to forget, this season has been one to remember for the senior-laden Spartans.

A couple of days earlier, Bishop Stang punched its fifth straight ticket to postseason play and entered Monday’s Catholic Central League matchup among the top three teams in the league.

“We were saying, ‘We control our destiny’ so if we beat them and beat St. Mary’s the second time, we’d at least have a share,” said Bishop Stang head coach Nate Greene. “But it’s going to be difficult now because (Feehan) would have to lose twice and I don’t see that happening.”

With the win, Bishop Feehan improved to 9-3-3 overall and 6-0-1 in the CCL while the Spartans fell to 8-3-2 and 5-2-1 in the CCL. St. Mary’s, which beat the Spartans 1-0 earlier this month, has just one CCL loss so far.

In their first meeting, Stang and Feehan finished in a scoreless tie.

“We played them 0-0 up there,” Greene said. “We hit four or five posts up there. Our mindset was that we were going to create a different outcome today and finish our chances, but we just couldn’t finish.

“When you don’t finish your chances early against a team that is that talented, it comes back to bite you.”

Bishop Feehan head coach Mike Pariseau added, “They hit a couple of posts. They hit a cross bar. They played well today, but we were able to put our chances in during the first half.”

After Stang controlled possession for most of the game’s first 20 minutes, Feehan broke through for a goal by senior captain Jon Mignacca for a 1-0 advantage.

Less than four minutes later, Mignacca sent another shot by a diving Chris Pacheco into the bottom left corner of the net for a 2-0 lead.

“He has the ability to do that,” Pariseau said. “He can shoot from close and he can shoot from far out. He has the ability to make runs and get the ball at his feet so he’s definitely a good resource for us.”

Just before halftime, the Shamrocks struck again when sophomore Zach Caise scored to make it 3-0.

“The one that bothered me the most was the third goal,” Greene said. “We were down 2-0 with less than five minutes left in the first half. If you go in down 2-0 it’s a totally different game, but lack of concentration and you switch off for a second and they score the third. Then you have a mountain to climb.”

The teams battled back and forth for the first 29 minutes of the second half before Stang got on the scoreboard when senior Carter Dennis scored off a pass from Andrew Martin to pull the Spartans within 3-1.

But Feehan answered two minutes later on a putback by senior Theo Stamatel off a diving save by Pacheco on a free position attempt by senior captain Jimmy Fasy.

“We were excited about the game,” Pariseau said. “Anytime Feehan and Stang get together in boys soccer, it ends up being a great game. They’re a very good team. Nate does a great job of getting them organized and setting them up so we knew it was going to be a tough day.”

The loss was disappointing for Stang considering the high standard the Spartans have established for themselves. .

“Six or seven from the senior class have been on varsity since they were freshmen. We’ve been building toward this season for four years,” Green said. “It’s been a good season. We tried to set a higher expectation for ourselves this year. We wanted to make a new normal for us. It wasn’t that we’d go up against Feehan or Dartmouth and we’re just doing everything we can to hang on but that we’re actually going toe-to-toe with these teams. We’ve done it in three of those games before today. I don’t feel like they’re three goals better than us. I don’t think that.”

Now the Spartans will focus their attention on improving the power rankings for the playoffs.

“We still have a lot to play for,” Greene said. “The rankings are a little harsh on us at the moment. They have us at 31st and I don’t believe there are 30 teams better than us, but there is nothing you can do about that.”

WHAT IT MEANS: Bishop Stang visits Dighton-Rehoboth on Friday while Feehan hosts Archbishop Williams on Wednesday.

PARISEAU ON GOALIE LANDEN LEPUCKI: “He had a good game. He had a lot of anticipation saves. He was paying attention in the back and did a nice job for us.”

GREENE ON BOUNCING BACK: “We should have enough resiliency after everything. It’s just this year but it feels like I’ve had this team for a long time. We’ve had to bounce back before and done it. We lost to Dartmouth early in the year and we bounced back in a big way after that.”

STATS: Lepucki and Pacheco each had 11 saves.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pawtucket Times

Cooley: PC freshman Jayden Pierre "will be a household name in college basketball"

Emptying the notebook as the Providence Friars transition from Big East Media Day to the team’s first exhibition game on Thursday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion:. 1). If you think that Jayden Pierre is held in high regard as he prepares for his freshman season, check out the answer that Ed Cooley provided when asked Tuesday at Madison Square Garden if he had any coaches-in-waiting among the current group of players.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Rehoboth arm wrestler back on world stage

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — “Big Daddy” is back on the “Big” stage. Jerry Cadorette is one of the most recognizable faces in competitive arm wrestling, but it was never a sport he envisioned taking up. “This wasn’t a sport that I went out looking for....
REHOBOTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

MassDOT issues update on work taking place on South Coast Rail

With the South Coast Rail project set to restore commuter rail service between Boston and southeastern Massachusetts by the end of 2023, here is an update on the work taking place in Middleborough, Lakeville, Raynham, Taunton, Assonet, Fall River, Berkley, and New Bedford. Freetown: Full Road Closure/Detour, Single-Lane Closures and...
FALL RIVER, MA
mybackyardnews.com

BRIDGEWATER STATE UNIVERSITY – “SEEKING ANSWERS”

International student finds her place as researcher. As a first-time researcher Paulina Aguilar, ’23, admits she was initially nervous about participating in Bridgewater State University’s nationally recognized undergraduate research program. “Sometimes we think of research as collecting data in a lab or it’s science-based,” the criminal justice major...
BRIDGEWATER, MA
Boston

Watch Worcester’s Cara Brindisi battle on ‘The Voice’

Brindisi spoke to Boston.com about her battle, Berklee, and bedside manner. Cara Brindisi will stick around to sing on another round of NBC’s “The Voice.”. The Worcester resident won Monday’s Battle Round with the help of coach Gwen Stefani. Brindisi bested teammate Jay Allen in a cover of the classic duet “Leather and Lace.” Her strategy? Staying true to herself.
WORCESTER, MA
Seacoast Current

The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food.
RAYMOND, NH
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Rhode Island

- RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

16-year-old Raynham girl dies in single-car crash

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old girl has died after a single-car Wareham crash, according to State Police. They said that, shortly before 11 p.m. Monday, Troopers from the State Police-Bourne Barracks responded to a single-car crash on Route 495 in Wareham. A preliminary investigation suggests that a 2008 Toyota Sienna was driving south when, for reasons still under investigation, it veered into the grass median, went down an embankment and hit a tree. The teen girl from Raynham, the only occupant of the car, was determined to be deceased at the scene. Police are not releasing her name.
WAREHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

Mansfield Fatal Crash Victims Identified

MANSFIELD — Two people who died in a fatal five-vehicle crash on Route 495 in Mansfield that injured two others and caused all southbound lanes to be closed for hours on Saturday morning have been identified. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said 27-year-old Roland Roberge of Norton and...
MANSFIELD, MA
GoLocalProv

Who Are The Players—Contamination at $410 Million 6/10 Project

As GoLocal has worked to uncover the events leading to the dumping of dozens and dozens of truckloads of contaminated material into one of the poorest neighborhoods in Providence, we have learned about the players involved -- the whistleblowers and those who committed the crime. The facts lead from a...
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

 http://southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy