Loss to Bishop Feehan doesn't take away from Bishop Stang's strong season

DARTMOUTH — While Monday’s 4-1 loss to Bishop Feehan was a game the Bishop Stang boys soccer team would like to forget, this season has been one to remember for the senior-laden Spartans.

A couple of days earlier, Bishop Stang punched its fifth straight ticket to postseason play and entered Monday’s Catholic Central League matchup among the top three teams in the league.

“We were saying, ‘We control our destiny’ so if we beat them and beat St. Mary’s the second time, we’d at least have a share,” said Bishop Stang head coach Nate Greene. “But it’s going to be difficult now because (Feehan) would have to lose twice and I don’t see that happening.”

With the win, Bishop Feehan improved to 9-3-3 overall and 6-0-1 in the CCL while the Spartans fell to 8-3-2 and 5-2-1 in the CCL. St. Mary’s, which beat the Spartans 1-0 earlier this month, has just one CCL loss so far.

In their first meeting, Stang and Feehan finished in a scoreless tie.

“We played them 0-0 up there,” Greene said. “We hit four or five posts up there. Our mindset was that we were going to create a different outcome today and finish our chances, but we just couldn’t finish.

“When you don’t finish your chances early against a team that is that talented, it comes back to bite you.”

Bishop Feehan head coach Mike Pariseau added, “They hit a couple of posts. They hit a cross bar. They played well today, but we were able to put our chances in during the first half.”

After Stang controlled possession for most of the game’s first 20 minutes, Feehan broke through for a goal by senior captain Jon Mignacca for a 1-0 advantage.

Less than four minutes later, Mignacca sent another shot by a diving Chris Pacheco into the bottom left corner of the net for a 2-0 lead.

“He has the ability to do that,” Pariseau said. “He can shoot from close and he can shoot from far out. He has the ability to make runs and get the ball at his feet so he’s definitely a good resource for us.”

Just before halftime, the Shamrocks struck again when sophomore Zach Caise scored to make it 3-0.

“The one that bothered me the most was the third goal,” Greene said. “We were down 2-0 with less than five minutes left in the first half. If you go in down 2-0 it’s a totally different game, but lack of concentration and you switch off for a second and they score the third. Then you have a mountain to climb.”

The teams battled back and forth for the first 29 minutes of the second half before Stang got on the scoreboard when senior Carter Dennis scored off a pass from Andrew Martin to pull the Spartans within 3-1.

But Feehan answered two minutes later on a putback by senior Theo Stamatel off a diving save by Pacheco on a free position attempt by senior captain Jimmy Fasy.

“We were excited about the game,” Pariseau said. “Anytime Feehan and Stang get together in boys soccer, it ends up being a great game. They’re a very good team. Nate does a great job of getting them organized and setting them up so we knew it was going to be a tough day.”

The loss was disappointing for Stang considering the high standard the Spartans have established for themselves. .

“Six or seven from the senior class have been on varsity since they were freshmen. We’ve been building toward this season for four years,” Green said. “It’s been a good season. We tried to set a higher expectation for ourselves this year. We wanted to make a new normal for us. It wasn’t that we’d go up against Feehan or Dartmouth and we’re just doing everything we can to hang on but that we’re actually going toe-to-toe with these teams. We’ve done it in three of those games before today. I don’t feel like they’re three goals better than us. I don’t think that.”

Now the Spartans will focus their attention on improving the power rankings for the playoffs.

“We still have a lot to play for,” Greene said. “The rankings are a little harsh on us at the moment. They have us at 31st and I don’t believe there are 30 teams better than us, but there is nothing you can do about that.”

WHAT IT MEANS: Bishop Stang visits Dighton-Rehoboth on Friday while Feehan hosts Archbishop Williams on Wednesday.

PARISEAU ON GOALIE LANDEN LEPUCKI: “He had a good game. He had a lot of anticipation saves. He was paying attention in the back and did a nice job for us.”

GREENE ON BOUNCING BACK: “We should have enough resiliency after everything. It’s just this year but it feels like I’ve had this team for a long time. We’ve had to bounce back before and done it. We lost to Dartmouth early in the year and we bounced back in a big way after that.”

STATS: Lepucki and Pacheco each had 11 saves.