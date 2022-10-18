ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Today’s deals: First Echo Dot 5 sale, $14 Beckham pillows, $89 AirPods, $799 MacBook Air, more

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago

Can you believe that there are still so many Prime Early Access deals that Amazon forgot to end?! What’s more, many of them are now available to everyone instead of only Prime members. That means you can get early Black Friday deals right now, even if you don’t pay for Prime!

Of course, there are also plenty of other great deals to be found elsewhere on the internet. In today’s roundup, we’ll showcase all the top deals of the day from all the best stores online. For example, Crutchfield’s weekly sale has some seriously impressive offers right now.

🎅🎄 Don’t miss BGR’s massive Christmas 2022 gift guide! 🎄🎅

Featured products in this article:

Today’s Top Deals

Highlights in today’s roundup include #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 142,000 5-star reviews for just $13.50 each, Apple’s AirPods 2 for an all-time low of $89.99, the M1 MacBook Air for just $799, the first-ever Echo Dot 5 sale, popular Ring Video Doorbell deals starting at $139.99, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad for just $269, and more.

On top of all that, there are some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include a big sale on home & kitchen essentials, YATHON women’s dresses, outdoor tools by Super Handy, Arlo home security cameras & video doorbells, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg — check out more of today’s top deals below.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

The best early Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods Pro 2, iPad and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday is still over a month away, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to find great deals...
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Day sale slashes Apple's 10.2-inch iPad to just $269 - the lowest price ever

We're rounding up today's best deals from Amazon's October Prime Day sale, and we've spotted Apple's 10.2-inch iPad down to a record-low price. For a limited time, Prime members can snag the 2021 Apple iPad on sale for just $269 (was $329) (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price we've ever seen for the 64GB tablet and one of the best Prime Day deals we've spotted so far.
BGR.com

Apple Store down ahead of rumored iPad Pro launch

Apple will likely unveil new iPad Pro models this morning. While the company could make available other products as well, the Apple Online Store is currently down. When this happens, Apple usually updates its store with new products. The Apple Store went down a few seconds after the company’s CEO...
TheStreet

Apple's 10th Gen iPad Is the Biggest Redesign in Years

Alongside a new Apple TV 4K and upgrades to the iPad Pro, Apple (AAPL) introduced the 10th Generation iPad. It starts at $449, but for that price it's got a fresh look, a bigger screen, and a newer processor inside. Interestingly enough, the 9th Gen iPad is staying in the...
TheStreet

Apple's M1 MacBook Air Just Hit $799 on Amazon

Yes, Apple dropped an all-new MacBook Air this summer but we're putting that to the side for now. Amazon has the excellent M1 MacBook Air just dropped to $799. It's a laptop with plenty of performance for movie editing as well as a boatload of tabs open in Chrome or Safari. Let's break down what makes this a fantastic holiday deal.
BGR.com

Major Amazon price mistake: Popular smart plugs are $1.49 if you hurry

Oops! It looks like someone at Amazon got some wires crossed because there’s an incredible price mistake right now on one of the best-selling smart plugs models out there. Esicoo smart plugs are always available at a fair price. But right now, due to this mistake, you can buy them at the impossibly low price of just $1.49 each!
TechRadar

One disappointing way the iPad 2022 will be just like the original iPad

The next iPad is rumored to launch at an event in October, and we’ve been hoping for a major redesign. One of the key changes was the expected removal of the home button, bringing the base model iPad in line with the iPad Air, iPad Pro, and just about every fancy iPhone Apple sells besides the bargain-basement iPhone SE.
TechRadar

iPad preorders - where to buy the all-new entry-level Apple tablet

The all-new Apple iPad (2022) has been revealed in a surprisingly unceremonious announcement by Apple, though it looks like the biggest refresh to the manufacturer's standard tablet for some time. You don't have to wait until next week to buy it, though, as preorders for the new iPad are available right now. Check below for the latest availability at all the major retailers in the US, UK and Australia.
BGR.com

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) tablet review: More of the same, at a super low price

The Amazon Fire tablet series has long offered a big-screen experience to those who want something for basic media consumption, but who don’t want to shell out for a device like the iPad or a more expensive Android tablet. Sure, these devices put Amazon’s apps and services front and center, but at this price, they’re hard to beat. The latest in this lineup of products is the 2022 iteration of the Amazon Fire HD 8.
BGR.com

Apple now sells USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter for the iPad 10

Apple just announced the new iPad 10 with more colors, a redesign, and Magic Keyboard Folio support. While the Cupertino company brought the biggest update to the iPad since its original release, there’s a catch with this new tablet as it offers support for the first-gen Apple Pencil. But how to charge it, if it has a Lightning connector? Apple has the solution.
New York Post

Target’s Apple Watch price is even lower than Amazon’s before Black Friday

Red alert! We might have just found the best deal of the week, and it isn’t even from Amazon’s Early Access Prime Sale (although we have to admit, there are some pretty great deals still available, too). Target is still offering its deeply discounted incredible deal on Apple...
Apple Insider

Deals: fall Prime Day pricing has returned on Apple iPads at Amazon

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon has reissued its bestiPad deals, matching the discounts found during the Prime Early Access Sale. And this time, a Prime membership is not required. Amazon's iPad sale offers discounts of up to $200...
New York Post

Apple fans will love these products and accessories on sale

Whether you’re a diehard Apple fan or someone who just appreciates when something works well, Apple products are some of the best in class. The only issue is the price. Even third-party accessories for Apple products often carry a heavy price tag, but things may be a little more affordable during our Apple Days sale.
BGR.com

BGR.com

344K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy