Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Boxes of Cookies Recalled
A Denver company is recalling boxes of its caramel-flavored cookies because they may be dangerous to consumers with peanut allergies. Hammond's Salted Caramel Cookies could include peanuts, but there is no warning on the packaging. People with an allergy to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction to the cookies.
Popculture
Potato Chips Recalled
The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths
And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
Another cheese recall: 13 more cheeses you need to throw out now
Cheese fans who purchased Zerto Fontal products from Whole Foods Market or Old Europe Brie and Camembert products from various other markets should be aware of two separate recall actions. The Whole Foods Market cheese recall involves products that might contain undeclared eggs, an allergen that can trigger adverse reactions.
Popculture
Raisin Recall Issued
ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc. has recalled raisins sold all over the U.S. because they contained undeclared sulfites. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a report on why this recall was enacted and how to identify them. Consumers with a sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks if they consume these products unknowingly.
WebMD
Sore Throat Becoming Dominant COVID Symptom: Reports
Oct. 4, 2022 – Having a sore throat is becoming a dominant symptom of COVID-19 infection, with fever and loss of smell becoming less common, according to recent reports in the U.K. The shift could be a cause of concern for the fall. As the main symptoms of the...
The next U.S. COVID wave is coming. Why it will be 'much weirder than before.'
Unless you’re a real-life virologist — or unless you enjoy playing one on Twitter — it has become pretty much impossible to keep up with all of the latest coronavirus variants. First they were named after Greek letters, like Omicron. Easy enough. Then came a few short,...
Early signs a new U.S. COVID surge could be on its way
As the U.S. heads into a third pandemic winter, the first hints are emerging that another possible surge of COVID-19 infections could be on its way. So far, no national surge has started yet. The number of people getting infected, hospitalized and dying from COVID in the U.S. has been gently declining from a fairly high plateau.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Five most common symptoms of latest Covid variants to sweep the UK
Experts have listed the five most common symptoms of Covid now being reported by people in the UK who have the virus. The symptoms have changed over time with the emergence of new variants and as more people have been vaccinated. The original signs to look for were a new,...
Covid hotspots in your area as virus rates surge by one third in week
Covid infections have risen by a third in one week with estimates suggesting that one in 37 people in the UK are positive. The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics suggest Covid is infecting 2.7 per cent of the population or around 1.7 million people. The week before around 1.3m people had had coronavirus, according to the ONS. Sarah Crofts, deputy director for the ONS Covid survey, said: “Infections have risen again across much of the United Kingdom, continuing the pattern of steady increases seen over recent weeks, although Scotland and the North East of England had...
foodsafetynews.com
Enoki Mushrooms recalled in Canada after testing finds Listeria
Goldenway Import and Export is recalling Enoki Mushrooms because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia and Manitoba, Canada, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. Recalled...
U.S. warned to get ready as Europe deals with new COVID-19 rise
Previous jumps in the U.S. have followed a pattern in which cases first rise in Europe, making officials nervous they could see a spike in U.S. cases as the weather turns.
AboutLawsuits.com
Recalled Brie and Camembert Cheese Linked to Multistate Listeria Outbreak
Federal health officials are warning that recalled Brie and Camembert cheese products appear to be the cause of a multi-state listeria food poisoning outbreak, which has caused at least a half-dozen illnesses and hospitalizations. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a food safety alert October 6,...
Business Insider
Abbott is recalling baby formula again after discovering faulty bottle caps on Similac products produced at Ohio facility
Abbott is recalling Similac baby formula products due to faulty bottle caps that may cause spoilage. The products hail from a manufacturing plant in Columbus, Ohio that distributes nationally. The announcement comes after Abbott's February formula recall that prompted a national crisis. The company issued a voluntary recall on Friday...
Allison Transmission Named Exclusive Provider for New XCMG All-Terrain Crane
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been named the exclusive provider of transmissions for Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group’s (XCMG) newest all-terrain cranes, leading to additional growth for Allison Transmission outside North America. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020006068/en/ XCMG’s all-terrain crane successfully completes a wind turbine installation in northern China thanks to the performance of the Allison 4970 Specialty Series™️ automatic transmission. (Photo: Business Wire)
Fishermen land largest fish ever discovered
Researchers have determined that a huge sunfish discovered last year by fishermen near Portugal’s Azores region in the Atlantic Ocean is the largest bony fish ever recorded, weighing more than 6,000 pounds.
Swiss to destroy 9 million expired Moderna COVID-19 jabs
ZURICH, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Switzerland will destroy 9 million doses of Moderna (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine that have reached their expiry date, with another 5.1 million vaccine jabs set to meet the same fate by February, the government said on Wednesday.
Comments / 0