Covid infections have risen by a third in one week with estimates suggesting that one in 37 people in the UK are positive. The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics suggest Covid is infecting 2.7 per cent of the population or around 1.7 million people. The week before around 1.3m people had had coronavirus, according to the ONS. Sarah Crofts, deputy director for the ONS Covid survey, said: “Infections have risen again across much of the United Kingdom, continuing the pattern of steady increases seen over recent weeks, although Scotland and the North East of England had...

3 DAYS AGO