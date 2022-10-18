ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

Norristown Times Herald

COLUMN: 25 years in Pottstown and still writing about gun violence

POTTSTOWN — It was 25 years ago, just a month into my tenure at The Mercury, that I covered my first shooting in Pottstown. Joseph Torrence was paralyzed after being shot at the corner of Chestnut and Washington streets in December, 1997. “Wake up call for Pottstown?” The Mercury headline shouted a day later.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Woman admits fatally shooting mom’s boyfriend in Lower Merion

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia woman has admitted to fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend during a New Year’s Eve domestic disturbance in Lower Merion. Samiyah Haniyy Williams, 25, of the 5000 block of Locust Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to a felony charge of third-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 31, 2021, fatal shooting of Adrionne Reaves, at a residence along Saint Asaphs Road in the Bala Cynwyd section of Lower Merion.
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Montgomery County election deadlines reviewed

NORRISTOWN — With the general election less than one month away, Montgomery County officials reminded area residents of the upcoming voter registration deadline. It’s slated for 5 p.m. on Monday, according to Montgomery County Board of Elections Chairman Ken Lawrence Jr. He stressed during Thursday morning’s Montgomery County Board of Commissioners meeting that “postmarks do not apply” and that people must register by 5 p.m. on Oct. 24.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

