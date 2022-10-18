ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Local News

Juvenile arrested for bomb threat at Coatesville Area High School

COATESVILLE — A 17-year-old juvenile from Valley Township has been arrested in connection to a recent threat of violence to Coatesville Area High School that occurred on Oct. 17, 2022. The juvenile is a senior at Coatesville Area High School. He was charged with two counts of terroristic threats,...
COATESVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Authorities ID 2 shot dead in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County district attorney has identified the two young men gunned down in Pottstown late Sunday night. Skyler Fox, 17, and Brandon Baycote-Byer, 18, were found dead near Fox's car at Fourth and Johnson streets around 11:30 p.m., the DA's office said in a news release Wednesday.
POTTSTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Double shooting in Pottstown leaves teenagers dead: Police

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A deadly double shooting in Pottstown. Police responded to the scene before midnight at 4th and Johnson Streets.17-year-old Skyler Fox of Stowe and 18-year-old Brandon Baycote-Byer of Lower Pottsgrove were found shot to death. They were found laying next to Fox's car.CBS3 has learned that a parked car, with the engine still running, was found near the victims.A man who lives nearby says he was watching TV when he heard the gunshots."I heard pop, pop, pop, pop. So, about a good nine shots, maybe a little more," James Brinkley, a neighbor, said, "came out, seen the bodies down there."Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovic say they found 10 cartridge casings, one projectile and a 9 mm handgun with an obliterated serial number.Authorities say autopsies on both bodies will be performed this morning.There's no word on what led to the shooting.Police have not made any arrests in the case.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Pottstown Police Department at (610) 970-6570 or call Montgomery County Detectives at (610) 226-5553.
POTTSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

2 Pa. teens found dead after shooting: police

An 18-year-old and 17-year-old died late Monday night after a shooting in Pottstown, the Montgomery County District attorney and borough police chief reported Tuesday morning on Facebook. After numerous 911 calls just after 11:30 p.m. reporting shots fired, the bodies of the two males were found at Fourth and Johnson...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 teens shot dead in Pottstown, DA says

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Authorities are investigating a double homicide in Pottstown, Montgomery County. Multiple neighbors called 911 when gunshots rang out around 11:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Fourth and Johnson streets, said the county district attorney's office. "I was woken up by about six gunshots," said Sekema Gentles,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Pottstown Police, County Investigate Double Homicide

POTTSTOWN PA – A double homicide that involved gun shots occurred Monday (Oct. 17, 2022) at about 11:30 p.m. at Fourth and Johnson streets in the borough, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office announced. Two male victims, ages 18- and 17-years-old respectively, were found at the scene near a vehicle that Pottstown Police said had been driven by one of the pair.
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Double homicide in Pottstown takes neighbors by surprise

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County District Attorney continues to investigate a double homicide in Pottstown. It was around 11:30 p.m. Monday when the gunshots rang out at the intersection of Fourth and Johnson streets. "It's pretty tragic," said a neighbor who did not want to be identified. "I mean,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Fatal Shooting In Allentown Was Self-Defense, DA Says

An Allentown resident was defending themself when they fatally shot a man who forced his way into a home with three others this past summer, authorities have ruled. "The homicide was justified on the basis of self-defense," Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin announced on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The trouble...
ALLENTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

$10K Offered for Arrest of Armed Wawa Store Robber in Bucks County

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of an armed robber who struck at two Wawa stores in Bucks County. The reward comes after the man robbed the stores at 929 Bustleton Pike in Lower Southampton Township and 236 Holland Pike in Holland. Police released video of him brandishing a gun during the Lower Southampton robbery on Monday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot dead outside of West Philadelphia bar: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is dead after a shooting outside of a West Philadelphia bar Wednesday night. Police say the victim was sitting inside a parked car outside of Kif's sports bar, near the corner of Market and South 62nd Streets, when a gunman approached him firing at least 14 shots.That victim was taken to Mercy Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.Authorities say that the victim worked as a security guard at the bar in the past, but was not working that night. The shooter, they say, was not someone who frequents the bar regularly, but he was inside the bar before the shooting happened.Officials say they are reviewing footage from security cameras inside and outside of the bar.No arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

