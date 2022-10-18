Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Hotel West & Main in Conshohocken Hosts Grand OpeningMarilyn JohnsonConshohocken, PA
Related
Mercury
Names, autopsy results released for Pottsgrove High School students fatally shot in Pottstown [Updated]
NORRISTOWN — The two Pottsgrove High School students shot to death Monday in Pottstown have been identified as 17-year-old Skyler Fox, of Stowe, and 18-year-old Brandon Baycote-Byer, of Lower Pottsgrove. The identifications were made Wednesday by Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Pottstown Police Chief Michael Markovich.
17-year-old student charged with making recent threat against Coatesville Area High School
A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection to a recent threat of violence to Coatesville Area High School, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.
Daily Local News
Juvenile arrested for bomb threat at Coatesville Area High School
COATESVILLE — A 17-year-old juvenile from Valley Township has been arrested in connection to a recent threat of violence to Coatesville Area High School that occurred on Oct. 17, 2022. The juvenile is a senior at Coatesville Area High School. He was charged with two counts of terroristic threats,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Authorities ID 2 shot dead in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County district attorney has identified the two young men gunned down in Pottstown late Sunday night. Skyler Fox, 17, and Brandon Baycote-Byer, 18, were found dead near Fox's car at Fourth and Johnson streets around 11:30 p.m., the DA's office said in a news release Wednesday.
Double shooting in Pottstown leaves teenagers dead: Police
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A deadly double shooting in Pottstown. Police responded to the scene before midnight at 4th and Johnson Streets.17-year-old Skyler Fox of Stowe and 18-year-old Brandon Baycote-Byer of Lower Pottsgrove were found shot to death. They were found laying next to Fox's car.CBS3 has learned that a parked car, with the engine still running, was found near the victims.A man who lives nearby says he was watching TV when he heard the gunshots."I heard pop, pop, pop, pop. So, about a good nine shots, maybe a little more," James Brinkley, a neighbor, said, "came out, seen the bodies down there."Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovic say they found 10 cartridge casings, one projectile and a 9 mm handgun with an obliterated serial number.Authorities say autopsies on both bodies will be performed this morning.There's no word on what led to the shooting.Police have not made any arrests in the case.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Pottstown Police Department at (610) 970-6570 or call Montgomery County Detectives at (610) 226-5553.
2 Pa. teens found dead after shooting: police
An 18-year-old and 17-year-old died late Monday night after a shooting in Pottstown, the Montgomery County District attorney and borough police chief reported Tuesday morning on Facebook. After numerous 911 calls just after 11:30 p.m. reporting shots fired, the bodies of the two males were found at Fourth and Johnson...
fox29.com
Police: Man arrested after fight between neighbors escalates to shooting in Port Richmond
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man is fighting for his life after being shot during a fight with his next door neighbor Wednesday night in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2100 block of East Lippincot Street around 9 p.m. for reports...
2 teens killed in Pottstown shooting
Montgomery County authorities are investigating a shooting in Pottstown Monday night that left two young men dead. It happened at 11:30 p.m. near Fourth and Johnson streets.
WFMZ-TV Online
2 teens shot dead in Pottstown, DA says
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Authorities are investigating a double homicide in Pottstown, Montgomery County. Multiple neighbors called 911 when gunshots rang out around 11:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Fourth and Johnson streets, said the county district attorney's office. "I was woken up by about six gunshots," said Sekema Gentles,...
sanatogapost.com
Pottstown Police, County Investigate Double Homicide
POTTSTOWN PA – A double homicide that involved gun shots occurred Monday (Oct. 17, 2022) at about 11:30 p.m. at Fourth and Johnson streets in the borough, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office announced. Two male victims, ages 18- and 17-years-old respectively, were found at the scene near a vehicle that Pottstown Police said had been driven by one of the pair.
Mercury
Truck driver found not guilty of leaving scene of pedestrian’s death in western Berks
A Berks County jury Thursday acquitted the driver of a box truck who continued along his route after striking and killing a Robesonia man who was crossing Route 422 while walking his dog in 2021. Todd L. Frey, 56, of Manchester, York County, faced a felony charge of accidents involving...
WFMZ-TV Online
Double homicide in Pottstown takes neighbors by surprise
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County District Attorney continues to investigate a double homicide in Pottstown. It was around 11:30 p.m. Monday when the gunshots rang out at the intersection of Fourth and Johnson streets. "It's pretty tragic," said a neighbor who did not want to be identified. "I mean,...
Mercury
Man admits to fatal shooting in Norristown, sentenced to three decades in prison
NORRISTOWN — As he expressed remorse, a Philadelphia man admitted to fatally shooting his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend and wounding the dead man’s brother during an altercation outside a Norristown residence and accepted a plea deal resulting in at least three decades in prison. Tymeir Henderson, 27, of the...
Fatal Shooting In Allentown Was Self-Defense, DA Says
An Allentown resident was defending themself when they fatally shot a man who forced his way into a home with three others this past summer, authorities have ruled. "The homicide was justified on the basis of self-defense," Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin announced on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The trouble...
Man dies after being shot multiple times outside West Philadelphia bar
Police say surveillance video shows the gunman fired shots into a vehicle at close range.
NBC Philadelphia
$10K Offered for Arrest of Armed Wawa Store Robber in Bucks County
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of an armed robber who struck at two Wawa stores in Bucks County. The reward comes after the man robbed the stores at 929 Bustleton Pike in Lower Southampton Township and 236 Holland Pike in Holland. Police released video of him brandishing a gun during the Lower Southampton robbery on Monday.
Man shot dead outside of West Philadelphia bar: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is dead after a shooting outside of a West Philadelphia bar Wednesday night. Police say the victim was sitting inside a parked car outside of Kif's sports bar, near the corner of Market and South 62nd Streets, when a gunman approached him firing at least 14 shots.That victim was taken to Mercy Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.Authorities say that the victim worked as a security guard at the bar in the past, but was not working that night. The shooter, they say, was not someone who frequents the bar regularly, but he was inside the bar before the shooting happened.Officials say they are reviewing footage from security cameras inside and outside of the bar.No arrests have been made.
Mercury
Ex-correctional officer admits role in gun trafficking activities in Montgomery County
NORRISTOWN — A Bucks County woman who was once a Philadelphia correctional officer has admitted to illegally purchasing multiple firearms during a so-called “straw purchase” scheme in Montgomery County during which authorities alleged she then transferred the guns to others. Amanda L. Barr, 38, of the 2500...
US Marshals offer $5K reward for teen suspect in deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School
Dayron Burney-Thorn is wanted for murder and related charges in relation to the shooting death of a 14-year-old on September 27 following a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School.
Suspect wanted in deadly shooting near Roxborough High School turns self in
Troy Fletcher is charged with murder and related offenses in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School last month, according to police.
Comments / 1