ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon on benching: 'I could've helped make a difference but apparently not'

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ltOTm_0idR9nps00
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

With Javonte Williams done for the season due to a torn ACL, Melvin Gordon was expected to take over as the Denver Broncos lead running back.

That wasn't the case during the team's 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on "Monday Night Football" in Week 6, as Gordon was limited to just three carries for eight yards and eight snaps, all of which came in the first half.

The former two-time Pro Bowler with the Chargers said he was highly disappointed with the decision to relegate him to the bench.

Gordon was selected 15th overall by the Chargers in the 2015 NFL Draft and spent the first five seasons of his career with the team. The 29-year-old earned Pro Bowl honors in 2016 and 2018 while posting career highs in rushing attempts (284), rushing yards (1,105), targets (83), receptions (58), receiving yards (476), and yards from scrimmage (1,581) in 2017.

In six games (two starts) this season, Gordon has recorded 55 carries for 201 yards and one touchdown, while adding 11 catches for 98 additional yards through the air.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Shannon Sharpe: 'Winning has masked just how poorly Cooper Rush has been playing'

The Dallas Cowboys are flying high right now, winners of four straight games despite losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury in Week 1. Whether the victories have come primarily thanks to solid coaching , elite defensive play or something else, FS1's "Undisputed" co-host Shannon Sharpe doesn't think the victories have been due to the performance of backup signal-caller Cooper Rush.
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman has harsh words for Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos did not leave Troy Aikman impressed on Monday night. The Broncos entered the game 2-3 and lost 19-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. Denver’s offense continued to have problems, including on the opening possession of overtime. Denver got into a 3rd-and-1 situation and was unable to convert, so they punted.
DENVER, CO
saturdaytradition.com

Richard Sherman offers take on Russell Wilson’s struggles in Denver

Richard Sherman discussed Russell Wilson’s recent struggles with Denver on his podcast Tuesday. The former Seahawks quarterback hasn’t yet found his stride with the Broncos as they are off to a 2-4 start with another loss to Los Angeles Monday night. Sherman believes it might just be a...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Broncos Fans on Twitter Rip Russell Wilson and More After Loss to Chargers

In our October 17 report about former Denver Post writer Ryan O'Halloran's in-season switch from covering the Broncos to the Buffalo Bills, we noted that terrible things were likely to happen during Denver's Monday Night Football matchup that evening against the Los Angeles Chargers — the team's fourth prime-time, national standalone game since the start of the season. And lo, it came to pass, by way of a 19-16 overtime defeat so dispiriting that afterward, many fans on Twitter seemed to have trouble keeping track of all the people to blame for a campaign that began with sky-high promise but seems to be exploding on the launchpad.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Bill Cowher Sat His Red Hot Back Up Quarterback In 1992 And The Decision Absolutely Cost Him

The Pittsburgh Steelers have mostly gotten the better of the Buffalo Bills over the course of the series history between the two teams. The Steelers lead the series 15-10 in the regular season and 2-1 in the playoffs. But it was the playoff loss in 1992 when Bill Cowher realized that he wasn’t exempt from criticism, even when it came in the form of his own family.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Tom Brady skipped Buccaneers walk-through to be at Robert Kraft's wedding

For a guy who yells at his teammates on the sidelines , Tom Brady doesn't exactly appear to be the poster child for being a big team guy himself. It was revealed over the weekend that the Buccaneers quarterback was one of the many celebrity attendees at Patriots owner Robert Kraft's wedding on Friday night. Turns out, Brady also missed team walk-through ahead of Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers -- which the Bucs lost 20-18.
Yardbarker

Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

44K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy