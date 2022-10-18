Broncos RB Melvin Gordon on benching: 'I could've helped make a difference but apparently not'

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

With Javonte Williams done for the season due to a torn ACL, Melvin Gordon was expected to take over as the Denver Broncos lead running back.

That wasn't the case during the team's 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on "Monday Night Football" in Week 6, as Gordon was limited to just three carries for eight yards and eight snaps, all of which came in the first half.

The former two-time Pro Bowler with the Chargers said he was highly disappointed with the decision to relegate him to the bench.

Gordon was selected 15th overall by the Chargers in the 2015 NFL Draft and spent the first five seasons of his career with the team. The 29-year-old earned Pro Bowl honors in 2016 and 2018 while posting career highs in rushing attempts (284), rushing yards (1,105), targets (83), receptions (58), receiving yards (476), and yards from scrimmage (1,581) in 2017.

In six games (two starts) this season, Gordon has recorded 55 carries for 201 yards and one touchdown, while adding 11 catches for 98 additional yards through the air.