Yes, Italy's new prime minister is really a fascist: The old-fashioned kind
BOLOGNA, Italy — The first woman to hold the office of prime minister in Italy is a fascist. This is not hyperbole or metaphor, or some headline-grabbing device used to smear a conservative. No. The fact is that Giorgia Meloni, leader of the largest party after Italy's recent elections, is fascist to her core. The old-fashioned, last-century, Roman salute-in-public kind of fascist.
Italy will pay you up to $15,000 to move there.
Have you ever wanted to live in Italy? Drink espresso with the locals, learn Italian, eat gelato in the streets, and live ¨la dolce vita, ¨ but there was never the opportunity. According to CNBC and Forbes, and Newseu.cgtn. Italy will pay you $14 767 USD to move to Sardinia, a small Mediterranean Island.
Berlusconi renews demands as Italy's government takes shape
ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s next cabinet is taking shape after rightist leader Giorgia Meloni, set to be appointed prime minister, defused tensions with her coalition partner Silvio Berlusconi over key ministerial posts.
French strike pits workers vs. government as inflation bites
PARIS — (AP) — Tens of thousands of French workers took to the streets Tuesday across the country, striking for pay hikes that keep up with rising inflation. The industrial action came after weeks of walkouts that have hobbled French oil refineries and sparked gasoline shortages around the country.
Time for talks is over, French minister says as petrol crisis drags on
PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The time for talking is over, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday, as the government ordered more fuel depot staff back to work to try to restore petrol supplies that have been disrupted by strikes for weeks.
France 24
France sends gas to Germany, another step towards energy solidarity
Faced with a complete cut off of Russian gas supplies, European countries are relying on each other to get through the upcoming winter. In the case of France, the country has agreed to deliver gas to Germany in exchange for electricity. FRANCE 24 weighs up the stakes of this unprecedented agreement.
Goldman says ex banker's $23 million whistleblower claim 'lamentable'
LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - A former Goldman Sachs banker and self-proclaimed whistleblower is suing his former employer for more than 20 million pounds ($23 million) for unfair dismissal in a London claim the Wall Street bank has labelled "cynical" and "lamentable".
crowdfundinsider.com
Young French Fintech AlmaPay Selected by SNCF to Power Payments, BNPL
SNCF, or the Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer Français, France’s national state-owned railway company. has selected a young Fintech firm AlmaPay to power its payments, including payments in installments or BNPL. SNCF is ubiquitous and widely utilized in France, generating almost €40 billion in revenue....
This U.S.-Made Pasta Brand Claims to Be 'Italy's No. 1 Brand of Pasta.' Now They're Facing Legal Trouble
After two customers purchased Barilla pasta under the impression it was made in Italy, they are taking action.
Vodafone and Altice launch 7 billion euro German broadband company
LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Vodafone (VOD.L) and Altice launched a joint venture on Monday to challenge Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) by building a 7 billion euro ($6.8 billion) fibre broadband network in Germany.
pgjonline.com
France, Spain and Portugal Agree to Build Barcelona-Marseille Gas Pipeline
(Reuters) — Spain, Portugal and France said on Thursday they will build a sea-based pipeline to carry hydrogen and gas between Barcelona and Marseille, substituting plans to extend the so-called MidCat pipeline across the Pyrenees that France opposed. The route, dubbed BarMar, will mainly be used to pump green...
Is Barilla really 'Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta?' A lawsuit says no
Barilla can't avoid a class-action lawsuit over allegedly deceptive advertising about the pasta's origins, a federal judge ruled this week.
CNBC
Why Starbucks is growing in Italy
In 2018, Starbucks opened its first store in Italy, a 25,000-square-foot roastery in Milan. Despite being inspired by Italian coffeehouse culture, the American chain faced resistance when entering the country. Since then, the company has opened a total of 20 stores in Italy and plans to open five more before the end of 2022. Will the country that invented espresso embrace the world's largest coffee chain?
After days of acrimony, Italy's Meloni and Berlusconi meet
ROME — (AP) — Italy’s presumed next premier, Giorgia Meloni, and former Premier Silvio Berlusconi sought to put days of acrimony behind them Monday by meeting privately and presenting a united front as they seek to form Italy’s first far-right-led government since World War II. Officials...
US News and World Report
German Prosecutors Search Deutsche Bank HQ in Tax Fraud Probe
BERLIN (Reuters) -German prosecutors have searched the headquarters of Deutsche Bank in connection with an ongoing investigation of the multibillion-euro tax fraud scheme known as "cum-ex", Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday. Germany's largest lender is one of many banks that prosecutors have raided in connection with the tax scheme that...
