Salon

Yes, Italy's new prime minister is really a fascist: The old-fashioned kind

BOLOGNA, Italy — The first woman to hold the office of prime minister in Italy is a fascist. This is not hyperbole or metaphor, or some headline-grabbing device used to smear a conservative. No. The fact is that Giorgia Meloni, leader of the largest party after Italy's recent elections, is fascist to her core. The old-fashioned, last-century, Roman salute-in-public kind of fascist.
Italy will pay you up to $15,000 to move there.

Have you ever wanted to live in Italy? Drink espresso with the locals, learn Italian, eat gelato in the streets, and live ¨la dolce vita, ¨ but there was never the opportunity. According to CNBC and Forbes, and Newseu.cgtn. Italy will pay you $14 767 USD to move to Sardinia, a small Mediterranean Island.
WHIO Dayton

French strike pits workers vs. government as inflation bites

PARIS — (AP) — Tens of thousands of French workers took to the streets Tuesday across the country, striking for pay hikes that keep up with rising inflation. The industrial action came after weeks of walkouts that have hobbled French oil refineries and sparked gasoline shortages around the country.
France 24

France sends gas to Germany, another step towards energy solidarity

Faced with a complete cut off of Russian gas supplies, European countries are relying on each other to get through the upcoming winter. In the case of France, the country has agreed to deliver gas to Germany in exchange for electricity. FRANCE 24 weighs up the stakes of this unprecedented agreement.
crowdfundinsider.com

Young French Fintech AlmaPay Selected by SNCF to Power Payments, BNPL

SNCF, or the Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer Français, France’s national state-owned railway company. has selected a young Fintech firm AlmaPay to power its payments, including payments in installments or BNPL. SNCF is ubiquitous and widely utilized in France, generating almost €40 billion in revenue....
pgjonline.com

France, Spain and Portugal Agree to Build Barcelona-Marseille Gas Pipeline

(Reuters) — Spain, Portugal and France said on Thursday they will build a sea-based pipeline to carry hydrogen and gas between Barcelona and Marseille, substituting plans to extend the so-called MidCat pipeline across the Pyrenees that France opposed. The route, dubbed BarMar, will mainly be used to pump green...
CNBC

Why Starbucks is growing in Italy

In 2018, Starbucks opened its first store in Italy, a 25,000-square-foot roastery in Milan. Despite being inspired by Italian coffeehouse culture, the American chain faced resistance when entering the country. Since then, the company has opened a total of 20 stores in Italy and plans to open five more before the end of 2022. Will the country that invented espresso embrace the world's largest coffee chain?
960 The Ref

After days of acrimony, Italy's Meloni and Berlusconi meet

ROME — (AP) — Italy’s presumed next premier, Giorgia Meloni, and former Premier Silvio Berlusconi sought to put days of acrimony behind them Monday by meeting privately and presenting a united front as they seek to form Italy’s first far-right-led government since World War II. Officials...
US News and World Report

German Prosecutors Search Deutsche Bank HQ in Tax Fraud Probe

BERLIN (Reuters) -German prosecutors have searched the headquarters of Deutsche Bank in connection with an ongoing investigation of the multibillion-euro tax fraud scheme known as "cum-ex", Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday. Germany's largest lender is one of many banks that prosecutors have raided in connection with the tax scheme that...
