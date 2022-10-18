Read full article on original website
Prosecutors: Walton deputies justified in shooting
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton deputies will face no criminal charges after they shot a man who was allegedly shooting at them during a high-speed chase, according to the State Attorney’s office. On June 18, 2022, Dallas Francis and his girlfriend allegedly stole $34,000 from Circle K in Miramar Beach. A day after the […]
niceville.com
Walton man reportedly found with meth sentenced to 15 years
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – A Walton County man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced. According to the announcement, Joseph Fletcher Lee, Jr., 47, of Defuniak Springs, was sentenced last week to serve a mandatory minimum term of 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to the charges of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The sentence was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
WJHG-TV
Former Panama City employee arrested for allegedly embezzling nearly $500,000
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Panama City Manager Mark McQueen informed the public during a press conference on Thursday that a former city employee had been arrested on Thursday. McQueen said the former city of Panama City employee charged is Michael Johnson. He has been charged with Grand Theft of over...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for October 20, 2022
Eli Hager, 27, Cottondale, Florida: Sentenced: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Allison Miranda, 29, Marianna, Florida: Public assistance fraud: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Todd Massengale, 32, Sneads, Florida: Battery domestic: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 174 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
wtvy.com
Two arrested, one at large in connection with early week Geneva robbery
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Two arrests were made after a search warrant was issued in connection with an investigation into an armed robbery in Geneva earlier this week. According to information released by Geneva Police on Friday, officers responded to an armed robbery in the 300 block of East Promenade Avenue. Two victims reported that two black males entered the residence, robbed them at gunpoint, and fired a gunshot into their furniture after one of the victims attempted to grab a gun. The suspect then fled the scene after taking an undisclosed amount of cash.
FDLE: Blue Water Pools owner arrested after defrauding homeowners out of nearly $400,000
The owner of Blue Water Pools has been arrested after defrauding homeowners in Franklin and Gulf County.
WJHG-TV
Suspect wanted on felony warrants by Panama City Police
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials with the Panama City Police Department are asking for the public’s help to find a suspected wanted on multiple felony warrants. Pedra Camaree Coburn, 26, has active warrants for fraudulent use of a credit card and criminal use of personal identification information. Anyone...
Skeletal remains found in Miramar Beach woods
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said a man found skeletal remains while clearing a wooded area in Miramar Beach, according to a WCSO news release. WCSO responded to the scene at Leeward Drive. Deputies and investigators began searching the area and found what they believe are human bone fragments that […]
niceville.com
Niceville police warn residents of alleged hoodie scam
NICEVILLE, Fla. – The Niceville Police Department is warning residents about an alleged scam using the department’s name. This morning, the Niceville Police Department (NPD) said it is receiving calls from residents about a text message they have received offering a $10 discount off the price of a Niceville Police Department hoodie. The text message reportedly includes a link to order an NPD hoodie.
wtvy.com
Geneva Police issue Missing and Endangered Person Alert
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva Police Department has issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for a man that went missing on Wednesday from the Wiregrass Medical Center. According to police, Jimmy Wingate walked out of the emergency department at around 4:00 p.m. on October 19. He is believed to suffer from mental health problems related to a prior medical condition.
waltonso.org
14-YEAR-OLD EMERALD COAST MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENT ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— A student from Emerald Coast Middle School is facing felony charges after providing drugs to his friends while on the bus to school. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy was alerted to the incident Tuesday morning shortly after the start of school when a student went to the nurse’s office with side effects consistent with drug use.
utv44.com
Florida teen charged after allegedly providing drugs to friends on bus before school
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WPMI) — A student from Emerald Coast Middle School is facing felony charges after providing drugs to his friends while on the bus to school. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy was alerted to the incident Tuesday morning shortly after the start of school when a student went to the nurse’s office with side effects consistent with drug use.
Every day is Halloween for this Panama City woman
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It is not unusual to spot decked-out homes passing through neighborhoods around Christmas time. It’s actually pretty uncommon to see the dedication during other major holidays. However, there’s a Panama City woman who treats every day like it’s Halloween and she expresses it throughout her home. When it comes to […]
Andalusia Star News
Police arrest suspect on obscenity charges
The Opp Police Department has arrested a suspect on obscenity-related charges that included sending materials to a minor. Jason Travis Lane, 45, of Opp, made contact on Facebook with a covert account operated by an investigator with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office in Bonifay, Florida, on Friday, Sept. 16.
mypanhandle.com
Finch, Anderson face five charges in new indictment
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — More than two years after being initially charged with 64 count indictment, the former Mayor of Lynn Haven and a prominent local developer are now facing only five charges after prosecutors revised their indictment for the fourth time. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix...
WJHG-TV
Man arrested for DUI after running from police
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man is in custody after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement when they tried to pull him over for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said around 11 p.m. Saturday, they attempted to pull...
WJHG-TV
Florida Health Department Bay County is distributing NARCAN kits
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Drug overdoses are on the rise but now there’s more access to a medication that can save lives. The Florida Department of Health in Bay County is distributing free doses of naloxone. Better known as NARCAN to those who may need it. Opioid overdoses have skyrocketed since the late 1990′s, becoming the worst drug epidemic in modern American history. Bay County hasn’t been spared.
WJHG-TV
Teenagers partying in South Walton leads to arrests
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Teenagers are once again congregating and causing trouble in South Walton. Caught on camera are what looks to be hundreds of teens huddled up on Seagrove Beach drinking and fighting. Cathy Allgood rented a house just a few blocks down from Seaside for the week...
WJHG-TV
Bicyclist in critical condition after crash with pickup truck
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A bicyclist was hit on Laurie Avenue in Panama City Beach Friday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a black Toyota Tundra hit the bicyclist, sending the bicyclist to the hospital. Troopers said the bicyclist is in critical condition. Troopers said the driver of...
mypanhandle.com
Residents shouldn’t be concerned hearing alarms on Friday
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A public notice from Kraton Chemical LLC was posted on the Bay County Florida Emergency Services Facebook page warning of alarm testing. “Kraton Chemical, LLC would like to advise the general public of alarm testing at their 2 South Everitt Avenue facility,” according to the post. “Members of the general public may hear various alert tones and audible messages during the testing. It will take place this Friday, October 21, 2022.”
