Top 40 Debut Rock Albums

Landing a record deal is often the first step to success. But it's also one of the first doses of reality artists receive as they enter an industry that moves fast and takes no prisoners. When the Rolling Stones secured their first record deal, it was at once a step forward and a wake-up call. "The band itself were like, 'We're making a record, can you believe this shit?'" Keith Richards recalled in his 2010 autobiography, Life. "There was also a sense of doom. Oh, my God, if the single makes it, we've got two years and that's it. Then what are we doing to do? Because nobody lasted. Your shelf life in those days, and a lot even now, was basically two and a half years. And apart from Elvis [Presley], nobody has proved that wrong."
Slash Says Guns N’ Roses Have a ‘Couple of Epic’ Songs to Release

Guns N' Roses still have "a couple of epic" songs left to release, according to Slash. The top-hatted guitarist called in to Eddie Trunk's Trunk Nation SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday to discuss the band's upcoming plans for touring and releasing music, as well as his desire to record a new album. You can listen to the excerpt below.
November 2022 New Music Releases

Another Record Store Day Black Friday event brings exciting new releases from the Doors, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie, Duran Duran, Motorhead, Ringo Starr, Captain Beefheart and the Cure, among others. And November has lots more to offer. A huge pile of pending reissues is highlighted by Guns N' Roses' Use...
KANSAS STATE
Watch Never-Before-Seen Clip of Tom Petty at the Fillmore in 1997

Previously unseen footage of Tom Petty has been made available ahead of the release of the expansive Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers Live at the Fillmore (1997) box set. You can watch the eight-minute clip below, as the band plays originals like "Listen to Her Heart" and "Runnin' Down a Dream," as well as covers like Little Richard's "Lucille" and J.J. Cale's "Call Me the Breeze." "The Fillmore is nice and small," a fan says at one point, "so we can get close to [Petty] and stuff. So we can get right up there."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Les Binks Reveals Lineup for Judas Priest Rock Hall Performance

Bit by bit, the past and present members have started to reveal the plans for Judas Priest's performance at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction next month. The latest bit of intel comes from former drummer Les Binks, who revealed that the forthcoming performance will feature three guitarists and two drummers.
Joni Mitchell Set to Perform First Full Concert in Decades

Joni Mitchell will play her first complete concert since suffering a nearly fatal brain aneurysm in 2015. Brandi Carlile, a friend and collaborator, broke the news to Trevor Noah during an appearance Wednesday night on The Daily Show. An official announcement followed today. Mitchell hasn't headlined a concert since a...
Jason Sudeikis Supposedly Laid Under Olivia Wilde’s Car to Prevent Her From Bringing Harry Styles Her ‘Special Salad’

Did Jason Sudeikis actually lay underneath his now ex-wife Olivia Wilde's car in an attempt to stop her from delivering Harry Styles her "special salad?" While the House star and Ted Lasso actor were together between 2011 and 2020, they welcomed two children together — eight-year-old Otis and six-year-old Daisy. The children's former nanny revealed to The Daily Mail that Wilde allegedly was having an affair with the "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker while still engaged to Sudeikis.
‘Nope’ Announces Streaming Debut on Peacock

It won’t quite be here in time for Halloween, unfortunately, but if you’ve been waiting for streaming to watch Jordan Peele’s outstanding new horror movie Nope, it’s almost here. The film is coming exclusively to Peacock next month. Nope is Peele’s unique twist on an alien...
Cheyenne, WY
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

