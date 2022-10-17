Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oakland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldOakland, CA
Some Places Worth Visiting--part2Be HappySan Francisco, CA
San Francisco's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
California Students Are Now Homeless Due To Skyrocketing Rent CostsLord GaneshCalifornia State
Related
November 2022 New Music Releases
Another Record Store Day Black Friday event brings exciting new releases from the Doors, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie, Duran Duran, Motorhead, Ringo Starr, Captain Beefheart and the Cure, among others. And November has lots more to offer. A huge pile of pending reissues is highlighted by Guns N' Roses' Use...
Why Rick Rubin and Beastie Boys Ran From Chili Peppers Rehearsal
Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis recalled the moment in 1985 when producer Rick Rubin attended a rehearsal and became convinced “somebody was going to get murdered” in the room. In a new episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Kiedis said his band was in a dark...
33 Years Ago: Nine Inch Nails Unleash ‘Pretty Hate Machine’
It's a story heard behind the scenes in studios over the years -- the young kid hanging around doing odd jobs ends up being the next great producer after making the right connections and rising through the ranks. But on occasion, that young kid ends up becoming an iconic musician. Such was the case for Trent Reznor, who had moved from Pennsylvania to Cleveland and was working nights as a handyman and janitor at Right Track Studio in Cleveland. When he wasn't on call, Reznor used his "down time" to record his own music. During this period, he began to piece together what would become the start of his the album Pretty Hate Machine under the moniker of Nine Inch Nails.
Green Day’s ‘Good Riddance’ Was Nearly Bon Jovi-Style Rock Ballad
When Green Day released “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” in 1997, it was the culmination of a yearslong battle to find satisfaction with the song. By the time it appeared on their fifth studio album, Nimrod, in October of that year, the track had been through several incarnations. Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong had written it before the trio started work on their major label debut, Dookie, three years earlier, inspired by a girlfriend who left him to move abroad. At the time the song was titled “Time of Your Life (Good Riddance)” and featured a softer approach to the music than the rest of the album, so it was cast aside.
Original Alice Cooper Group Has New Music in the Wings
Since Welcome 2 My Nightmare in 2011, Alice Cooper fans have been delighted to have members of the original band — guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway and drummer Neal Smith — writing and playing with the singer once more, a practice that continued on subsequent releases, Paranormal in 2017 and last year's Detroit Stories. And there's more coming, according to Cooper.
Paramore’s Hayley Williams Leads Crowd in Singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea
Flea, the unmistakable funk-rock bassist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, turned 60 on Sunday (Oct. 16). To celebrate, Paramore singer Hayley Williams led the audience at Austin City Limits Festival in singing "Happy Birthday" to the musician. Both bands played ACL 2022 on Sunday. "I've loved you since I...
Anthony Kiedis Says Rick Rubin + Beastie Boys Left Chili Peppers Rehearsal Fearing ‘Somebody Was Gonna Get Murdered’
Addiction can make people behave in ways that they wouldn't sober. In the case with Red Hot Chili Peppers, they were apparently so "terrifying" that they scared Rick Rubin and the Beastie Boys away when they first had the chance to work with the producer because he feared "somebody was gonna get murdered."
Slash Says Guns N’ Roses Have a ‘Couple of Epic’ Songs to Release
Guns N' Roses still have "a couple of epic" songs left to release, according to Slash. The top-hatted guitarist called in to Eddie Trunk's Trunk Nation SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday to discuss the band's upcoming plans for touring and releasing music, as well as his desire to record a new album. You can listen to the excerpt below.
Joni Mitchell Set to Perform First Full Concert in Decades
Joni Mitchell will play her first complete concert since suffering a nearly fatal brain aneurysm in 2015. Brandi Carlile, a friend and collaborator, broke the news to Trevor Noah during an appearance Wednesday night on The Daily Show. An official announcement followed today. Mitchell hasn't headlined a concert since a...
Kurt Cobain Estate Comes Out Against Opera Based on Rock Star’s Final Days
An opera adaptation of director Gus Van Sant's 2005 film Last Days, which is loosely based on the late life of the Nirvana bandleader Kurt Cobain, has been strongly criticized by the deceased rock star's estate. The estate was also against the movie itself. Loudwire initially reported about the opera...
Johnny Knoxville Still Loves Bam Margera – ‘I Just Want Him to Get Well’
Johnny Knoxville still loves Bam Margera. He only wishes for the fellow Jackass alum to get better after Margera was fired from this year's Jackass Forever for failing to abide by a contract forbidding drug use. That's what Knoxville expressed in a recent interview, the 51-year-old entertainer showing the world...
101.9 KING FM
Cheyenne, WY
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0