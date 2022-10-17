It's a story heard behind the scenes in studios over the years -- the young kid hanging around doing odd jobs ends up being the next great producer after making the right connections and rising through the ranks. But on occasion, that young kid ends up becoming an iconic musician. Such was the case for Trent Reznor, who had moved from Pennsylvania to Cleveland and was working nights as a handyman and janitor at Right Track Studio in Cleveland. When he wasn't on call, Reznor used his "down time" to record his own music. During this period, he began to piece together what would become the start of his the album Pretty Hate Machine under the moniker of Nine Inch Nails.

