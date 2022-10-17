ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
101.9 KING FM

November 2022 New Music Releases

Another Record Store Day Black Friday event brings exciting new releases from the Doors, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie, Duran Duran, Motorhead, Ringo Starr, Captain Beefheart and the Cure, among others. And November has lots more to offer. A huge pile of pending reissues is highlighted by Guns N' Roses' Use...
101.9 KING FM

33 Years Ago: Nine Inch Nails Unleash ‘Pretty Hate Machine’

It's a story heard behind the scenes in studios over the years -- the young kid hanging around doing odd jobs ends up being the next great producer after making the right connections and rising through the ranks. But on occasion, that young kid ends up becoming an iconic musician. Such was the case for Trent Reznor, who had moved from Pennsylvania to Cleveland and was working nights as a handyman and janitor at Right Track Studio in Cleveland. When he wasn't on call, Reznor used his "down time" to record his own music. During this period, he began to piece together what would become the start of his the album Pretty Hate Machine under the moniker of Nine Inch Nails.
101.9 KING FM

Green Day’s ‘Good Riddance’ Was Nearly Bon Jovi-Style Rock Ballad

When Green Day released “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” in 1997, it was the culmination of a yearslong battle to find satisfaction with the song. By the time it appeared on their fifth studio album, Nimrod, in October of that year, the track had been through several incarnations. Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong had written it before the trio started work on their major label debut, Dookie, three years earlier, inspired by a girlfriend who left him to move abroad. At the time the song was titled “Time of Your Life (Good Riddance)” and featured a softer approach to the music than the rest of the album, so it was cast aside.
101.9 KING FM

Original Alice Cooper Group Has New Music in the Wings

Since Welcome 2 My Nightmare in 2011, Alice Cooper fans have been delighted to have members of the original band — guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway and drummer Neal Smith — writing and playing with the singer once more, a practice that continued on subsequent releases, Paranormal in 2017 and last year's Detroit Stories. And there's more coming, according to Cooper.
101.9 KING FM

Slash Says Guns N’ Roses Have a ‘Couple of Epic’ Songs to Release

Guns N' Roses still have "a couple of epic" songs left to release, according to Slash. The top-hatted guitarist called in to Eddie Trunk's Trunk Nation SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday to discuss the band's upcoming plans for touring and releasing music, as well as his desire to record a new album. You can listen to the excerpt below.
101.9 KING FM

Joni Mitchell Set to Perform First Full Concert in Decades

Joni Mitchell will play her first complete concert since suffering a nearly fatal brain aneurysm in 2015. Brandi Carlile, a friend and collaborator, broke the news to Trevor Noah during an appearance Wednesday night on The Daily Show. An official announcement followed today. Mitchell hasn't headlined a concert since a...
101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming.

