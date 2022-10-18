On the heels of scant rain this month, Barton Springs/Edwards Aquifer Conservation District general manager Tim Loftus has declared that the area is in a Stage III, or critical drought. The last time the district was in critical drought was 2013. According to a press release from the district, Central Texas has seen below-average rainfall every month in 2022, save August and February while May, June and July were the hottest on record in Austin. The combination has pushed the aquifer district into a drought, with reports of dry wells and more to come if conditions don’t improve. According to the district, “Flow from Barton Springs could eventually decrease to the point where ecological, recreational and aesthetic uses of Barton Springs would be damaged.” In light of the drought, officials urge water conservation. Those with groundwater wells should take a look at the district’s well owner guide and other drought resources to help reduce water consumption. “We can’t afford to underestimate the threat that the current drought poses and the need for everyone to do their part to conserve water,” said Loftus.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO