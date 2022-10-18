Read full article on original website
fourpointsnews.com
Karlin pauses apartments at former 3M site in response to community pushback
Karlin Real Estate said on Monday it is abruptly pausing its plans to build housing right now at Highpoint at 2222, the former 3M site. The project slowdown is a direct result of a groundswell of community response to its plan to build the first 315 of 1,400 apartment units, which was reported on in depth by Four Points News earlier this month.
Surf park development planned for southeast Austin
The website calls the project the biggest surf park development on the planet. It'll be a 400-acre community - named Pura Vida - with a 12-acre Surf Lake at its center.
Contested 775-acre Persimmon development in Buda, Austin grinds to halt
The Buda City Council tabled the development agreement with MileStone Community Builders Oct. 18 for 775-acre Persimmon project. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Following almost 10 months of meetings, an hour of discussion Oct. 18 and an executive session, the Buda City Council unanimously voted to table a development agreement between the city and MileStone Community Builders for its 775-acre Persimmon project that spans across the Buda and Austin extraterritorial jurisdictions. The development itself is the coupling of the 349-acre acre Bailey Tract and the 426-acre Armbruster Tract, of which there are just over 200 acres in the city of Austin's ETJ.
Austin’s Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center to launch support hotline
During its pilot program, the hotline grew in volume from a few hundred calls to more than 2,00 calls each month in August and September, officials added in the release.
fox7austin.com
Puppy found floating in box on Texas river rescued, available for adoption
AUSTIN, Texas - A puppy found floating down a Texas river in a box is now at Austin Pets Alive! and looking for his forever home. APA! says that in early October, they received a call from another Texas shelter, saying a man had come in with a puppy he found floating in a box down the river and needed help the shelter couldn't provide.
austinmonitor.com
Aquifer district declares critical drought
On the heels of scant rain this month, Barton Springs/Edwards Aquifer Conservation District general manager Tim Loftus has declared that the area is in a Stage III, or critical drought. The last time the district was in critical drought was 2013. According to a press release from the district, Central Texas has seen below-average rainfall every month in 2022, save August and February while May, June and July were the hottest on record in Austin. The combination has pushed the aquifer district into a drought, with reports of dry wells and more to come if conditions don’t improve. According to the district, “Flow from Barton Springs could eventually decrease to the point where ecological, recreational and aesthetic uses of Barton Springs would be damaged.” In light of the drought, officials urge water conservation. Those with groundwater wells should take a look at the district’s well owner guide and other drought resources to help reduce water consumption. “We can’t afford to underestimate the threat that the current drought poses and the need for everyone to do their part to conserve water,” said Loftus.
CBS Austin
AFD responds to storage unit fire behind retail chain store in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A storage unit behind a north Austin Target store caught on fire Friday morning. The fire happened at the Target located at 10107 Research Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. The Austin Fire Department said the storage unit was full of boxes when it caught on fire. No...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Austin Parks and Recreation hosting free trick-or-treat event for families
AUSTIN, Texas — Halloween is right around the corner, and if you're looking for events that weekend, Austin Parks and Recreation has something the whole family can enjoy. On Oct. 29 between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., the department is hosting a free event for the public called Trick or Treat Feat, which will feature activities and prizes. The event will take place at various recreation centers all around Austin. The centers are: Gustavo “Gus” L. Garcia Recreation Center, George Morales Dove Springs Recreation Center, Dittmar Recreation Center and Givens Recreation Center.
1,000 free tacos handed out at Long Center to benefit Central Texas Food Bank
AUSTIN, Texas — Luck Presents and Lucktoberfest hosted "Show Up For Austin" on Tuesday morning with 1,000 free tacos for Austinites. The community-driven event not only benefits the Central Texas Food Bank, but those in need of something to eat in the morning. The event offered 1,000 free tacos to the public from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., with sponsors such as the The Long Center for the Performing Arts, H-E-B, Luck Presents and Tate Farms.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Pups hope days on the pitch end in new homes
AUSTIN, Texas — Tail wags and belly rubs are welcome additions to match day atmosphere thanks to a partnership between Austin FC and Austin Pets Alive! "Mascot of the Match” is not a new program. It has proven to be a helpful initiative in the club’s first two seasons. Mascots are a fixture at each match. The hope is that one day, each rescue will be adopted.
Elgin Courier
A first of its’ kind house being built in Elgin
Texas’ first modular berm-style home is being built in Elgin.Husband and wife Jeff Blatt and Tara Kaye embarked on this housing expedition to cut costs and to feel more bonded with nature on a non-restricted piece of land, unaffiliated with Homeowners Association (HOA). Blatt believes there are several advantages to having this unique form of habitation.“This (house) is going to last 50 to 100 years,” Blatt said. “It’ll be 70% less heating and air costs than a traditional home, 60% less construction materials to build this house, and we’re going to have this connection with nature out here as well.”A berm-style home ...
akinseagleseye.com
Austin’s rising living costs turns frustratingly high
It’s the word that comes to most people’s minds whenever the topic of economics comes up these days. It’s a heated debate at times, a genuine economic concern at others. To some, it’s simply the general increase in prices of goods and services as time passes. To others, it’s the difference between eating today or going hungry, affording proper clothing or using whatever they have, achieving their dreams or foregoing them. According to the Living Wage Calculator, created by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the living wage for the United States in 2021 would be $24.16 per hour for a family of four with both working parents, or $100,498.60 per year before taxes. In 2020, the living yearly salary was $89,605.51 before taxes.
austinmonitor.com
Boom goes Austin
Austin’s economic growth ranks second in the U.S., according to analysis of the country’s major metro areas by the University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler School of Business. The study looked at cities’ yearly change in gross domestic product as well as population and total size of their economies. Austin’s 4.3 percent growth rate trailed only San Francisco’s 4.8 percent pace, though Austin’s $216 billion GDP is still dwarfed by the $1.38 trillion economy of the California tech mecca. Other growing Texas cities are Dallas (3.1 percent), San Antonio (2.4 percent) and Houston (1.8 percent). Local leaders can get a close analysis of the Austin economy on Nov. 16 when the Austin Chamber of Commerce presents its annual Economic Outlook luncheon at the JW Marriott hotel downtown. Featured speakers are Texas comptroller Glenn Hegar and Texas A&M University economist Mark Dotzour. Register for the event here.
Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin
Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
dailytrib.com
Marble Falls OKs park concept design
The Marble Falls City Council voted in favor of an early concept design for Park View Park, but not after differences were aired at its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18. The planned 12-acre park will be located at the intersection of Parkview and Park Ridge drives. Approval came after months...
‘Let her speak’: Drama unfolds during public comment at Round Rock ISD board meeting
Tatiana Alfano spoke to the board during public comment about the use of restraint, after video appears to show an administrator tossing her 14-year-old son back into a quiet room, where he slid into the wall and hit his head.
Hays County fire department severely understaffed, average of 3 firefighters per shift
South Hays Fire & Rescue is struggling right now with fewer volunteer firefighters. It's the last 100% volunteer department left in the county.
Council considers overnight concrete pour exceptions for South Congress HEB project
Among last week’s packed agenda, City Council debated a resolution that would grant the HEB redevelopment at Oltorf & South Congress a permit to pour concrete overnight. The project, which aims to open a new grocery by 2024, has the distinct potential to congest traffic at the intersection, thanks to lane closures for construction materials.
City of Buda to vote on 775-acre housing development
A 775-acre Persimmon housing development is hoping to set up shop in Buda. Tuesday night, the city council will vote whether to approve or deny it.
KXAN
35th Annual Hogeye Festival Is Back Oct. 20-22
It’s the “Best Little Pig Gig in Texas” and it is right here in Central Texas. The 35th Annual Hogeye Festival is back again this year. Veronica Seever, president of the Elgin Chamber of Commerce, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about the Hogeye Festival, happening October 20-22 in downtown Elgin, TX.
