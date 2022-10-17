Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Christina Aguilera 2022: 5X Platinum Album to be Rereleased With Two Bonus Tracks
The 20th anniversary edition of 'Stripped' will be released by Christina Aguilera. On October 21, the 41-year-old pop princess will release a special anniversary version of her fourth studio album, which sold 12 million copies internationally. The digital commemoration, which will be made accessible in Dolby Atmos for the first...
NME
Bruno Mars confirms Silk Sonic will not be submitting their album for Grammys consideration
Bruno Mars has confirmed that Silk Sonic will not be submitting their debut album for consideration at next year’s Grammys. Mars and Anderson .Paak released ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ in November 2021, featuring the singles ‘Leave The Door Open’, ‘Skate’ and ‘Smokin Out The Window’.
Beyoncé Accused of Secretly Changing Songs From 'Renaissance' Album by Fans
Fans theorized it was a way for Beyoncé to keep them hooked by introducing enough subtle changes they would hear something new every listen.
Steve Lacy and Bad Bunny Hold at No. 1 on Billboard Charts, While Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ Gets a Big Streaming Boost
The top of the U.S. album and singles charts remain unchanged this week, with Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” keeping at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for a 14th non-consecutive week and Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” reigning at No. 1 on the Hot 100 for a third week in a row. “Un Verano” now ties Drake’s “Views” (2016) and Disney’s “Frozen” soundtrack (2014) for the most weeks at the summit in the past decade. Adele’s “21” scored a total of 24 weeks at No. 1 back in 2011 and 2012. “Un Verano” remains at the top with the equivalent...
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’ Golden Buzzer Singer Sara James Covers Billie Eilish, Releases New Version of “My Wave”
America’s Got Talent standout Sara James has made her way to Spotify’s studio to re-record one of her original songs. Spicing up this collaboration even more, the Polish singer also covered her favorite Billie Eilish track. Sara James Drops Two Spotify Singles. The 14-year-old songstress didn’t waste the...
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
musictimes.com
Why Did Patti LuPone Quit Broadway? The Truth Behind Singer's Resignation Revealed
Yesterday, Patti LuPone surprised everyone with her shocking tweet announcing her resignation from the Actor's Equity on Broadway. At the time, LuPone has not given any further explanation as to how did she arrive at the career-altering decision. Now, the Broadway icon is finally speaking up on the truth about...
musictimes.com
Singer Mikaben Cause of Death: Haitian Musician Dies at 41 During Paris Performance
Haitian singer Mikaben died during his concert in Paris. He was 41. Mikaben, whose real name is Michael Benjamin, met his fans during a recent concert at the 20,000-seat Accor Arena in Paris, France. He was tapped as a guest performer in the Haitian group CaRiMi's show on Saturday. He...
musictimes.com
Kelly Clarkson, Dwayne Johnson Perform Duet, Pay Tribute To This Late Singer [WATCH]
Kelly Clarkson enlisted the help of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as they performed a duet of "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin'," in honor of the late country singer, Loretta Lynn. Johnson joined Clarkson in her show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," last Oct. 17, and performed Lynn's 1967 hit. The lyrics follow...
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
musictimes.com
Gwen Steffani, Ex Gavin Rossdale Spotted Spending Time With Son, Guitarist Opens Up About Co-Parenting
Gwen Stefani and her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale were spotted supporting their son at his flag football game, working their way around co-parenting despite having different love interests. According to reports, Stefani went all-in to support her son, Apollo's flag football game by showing up complete with a foldable lawn chair!
Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert Bring a Night at the Opera to Daytime TV
Jennifer Hudson and fellow American Idol alum Adam Lambert busted out a serious high-brow, deep cut duet on The Jennifer Hudson Show: the classic aria from Giacomo Puccini’s opera Turandot, “Nessun dorma.” As Lambert explains in a brief interview before the performance, he learned the song in an opera course he took in high school, describing the class as “really good training,” similar to a dancer studying a bit of ballet. And though he learned a lot, he mostly left that world behind. Then, this summer, Lambert and Queen were touring Italy, and during soundcheck, Lambert says “Nessun dorma” popped into...
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ Mysterious Lyrics Appear Ahead of Album’s Release + UK Tour Hint
Taylor Swift continues to hype fans ahead of her new album's release as mysterious lyrics reportedly appear in the middle of New York City. According to People Magazine, the 11-time Grammy Award-winning singer recently collaborated with streaming platform Spotify to share a teaser of her new album at the Big Apple's Time Square when the clock struck midnight on early Monday.
CMT
CMT Artists of The Year: (WATCH) Walker Hayes Joins Forces With R&B Star Ciara For Country Remix of "Y'all Life"
Walker Hayes may be singing about a laid-back Southern lifestyle in the smash hit "Y'all Life," but his new reality is far from average since his TikTok success. Hayes quickly become a household name within the genre, for staying ahead of the ever-changing musical landscape and country-pop vocals. While celebrating...
musictimes.com
Waiting for MIDNIGHT! Taylor Swift Drops New Album Lyric and Confirms Tour Dates in Anticipation for Friday's New Album Release!
Taylor Swift has released another lyric from Midnights, and has confirmed some tour dates as well. Taylor Swift is the undisputed empress when it comes to creating intrigue surrounding her albums and new releases. From her surprise drops to her stylistic nods to which albums will be next to appear, the star knows how to get her Swifties engaged and ready. Her newest album Midnights is set to be released in just a few short days. The new album, set to come out on Friday October 21st, has fans counting down the minutes until midnight. In order to give her music hungry fans something to tide them over until the clock strikes twelve, Taylor Swift has been spontaneously releasing different lyrics to various songs.
musictimes.com
More Teasers Before Midnight! GUESS WHO Is A Writer on Two of Taylor Swift's Songs on Upcoming New Album 'Midnights'!
Two of the songs on Taylor Swift's highly anticipated album Midnights will credit iconic actress Zoe Kravitz. The countdown to Midnights seems to be never ending. Fans around the worlds are anxiously watching the time until the clock strikes twelve (metaphorically speaking) and can finally imbibe every wonderful musical composition that Swift has been spending the witching hours working away on.
musictimes.com
The Second Teaser for Upcoming ITZY Video 'Boys Like You' Has JUST Been Released and We Are LIVING For These Early Y2K VIBES!
K-Pop girl group ITZY has just released their second teaser for their highly anticipated upcoming song Boys Like You and the pre-released date for the English single. Today is a day full of teasers from the K-Pop corner of the music world, and we could not be more thrilled. Earlier today, the poster for the upcoming single The Astronaut was released. The poster left fans absolutely melting with glee over the words, "Co-written by Jin of BTS and Coldplay." Now, it's ITZY's turn to stir up some excitement. They have just released Teaser 2 for their upcoming song Boys Like You, and fans of the powerful girl group are overwhelmed with excitement.
musictimes.com
Soulja Boy Net Worth 2022: Rapper Hires a 'Sandwich Holder' for $1000
It appears like Soulja Boy has, at least temporarily, acquired an official sandwich holder. In all fairness to him, he is willing to pay the man $1000. On October 15, Soulja Boy posted a video of himself introducing his newest employee, whom he had hired to hold his meal. SB...
Michael Jackson's Thriller turns 40 with an anniversary album being released on November 18
Sony Music and the Estate of the late Michael Jackson have formally announced the release of Thriller 40. Can anyone believe it has been four decades since the pop icon released his first Thriller album? It hit the stores on November 30 1922 and catapulted the singer beyond what fans could imagine. As each single debuted and went to the top 10 we were all enjoying the music and had no idea history was being made.
musictimes.com
Official Music Video to Louis Tomlinson's New Single 'Out of My System' And Has Fans SCRAMBLING For Tour Tickets! WATCH IT NOW!
Louis Tomlinson has just released his new music video to his song Out of My System, and has made some more exciting announcements. When a band finally goes their separate ways, it is interesting to see the different directions in which they go. Such is the case for the former members of the world-beloved band One Direction. From Harry's House to his appearance in Don't Worry Darling, 1D alum Harry Styles has been making the front page for some time. Now, the ever obsessed over Louis Tomlinson is making the top of the Twitter trends. The mega-talent has just released the music video to his iconic new single Out of My System.
Comments / 0