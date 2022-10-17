Taylor Swift has released another lyric from Midnights, and has confirmed some tour dates as well. Taylor Swift is the undisputed empress when it comes to creating intrigue surrounding her albums and new releases. From her surprise drops to her stylistic nods to which albums will be next to appear, the star knows how to get her Swifties engaged and ready. Her newest album Midnights is set to be released in just a few short days. The new album, set to come out on Friday October 21st, has fans counting down the minutes until midnight. In order to give her music hungry fans something to tide them over until the clock strikes twelve, Taylor Swift has been spontaneously releasing different lyrics to various songs.

