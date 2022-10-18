Read full article on original website
BBC
Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play
Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
BBC
Zara Aleena kicked and stamped on before she died, say prosecutors
A 35-year-old woman was kicked and stamped on before she died, while walking home from a night out in east London, prosecutors allege. Law graduate Zara Aleena was attacked after she was dragged into a driveway in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, in June, prosecutors say. Jordan McSweeney, 29, is facing charges...
Meghan Markle Poses in Jason Wu and Carolina Herrera for Variety Cover Story and Talks Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Returning to Hollywood
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, graced the cover of the latest issue of Variety in a gold necklace and black dress with a low neckline. One of Markle’s most notable images from the full editorial spread, which debuted on Wednesday, included a white and pink floral-print gown from Jason Wu’s fall 2022 collection. The silhouette incorporated a high-low skirt, balloon sleeves and a pleated bodice.
Queen's Sister Called Reaction to Diana's Death 'as Hysterical as She Was'
Queen Elizabeth II's sister, Princess Margaret, referred to the public outpouring of grief following the death of Princess Diana as being "as hysterical as she was," and called the mountains of flowers left outside the royal palaces "floral fascism," according to a new biography. In an advance copy of his...
AOL Corp
Drag queen becomes Jennifer Lopez in amazing 'DWTS' performance: 'Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got'
Dancing With the Stars transformed into a drag show on Tuesday, when Shangela morphed into Jenny from the Block. The drag queen performed a cha-cha with partner Gleb Savchenko to Jennifer Lopez’s hit song “Waiting for Tonight.”. Prior to her performance, Shangela said, “I hope the spirit of...
BBC
Aguilera updates Beautiful video with body image message
Christina Aguilera has released a new video for her hit Beautiful, which highlights the impact of social media on young people's body image and mental health in the 20 years since the song was first released. Beautiful, which was a global hit in 2002, taught a generation of young fans:...
BBC
Giraffe kills toddler in South Africa game park
A toddler has died after being trampled by a giraffe on a conservancy in South Africa, while her mother is in hospital in a critical condition. The 16-month-old girl lived with her mother at the luxury Kuleni Game Park in KwaZulu-Natal province. Police told the BBC the details were sketchy,...
The princess and the shaman: the romance Norway doesn't love
A princess who speaks to angels and a self-proclaimed shaman who sells pricey healing medallions: the unusual couple are madly in love but struggling to win hearts in Norway. A fan of alternative therapies, she claims to be able to speak with angels, a gift she has shared -- and profited from -- in books and courses.
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway Discusses If Sister Princess Märtha Louise Will Keep Royal Title
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway is speaking out on a "difficult" topic. During an outing, the heir to Norway's throne was asked about the reports saying that discussions are going on about whether or not his sister, Princess Märtha Louise, will keep her royal title. "This is a topic...
Zara and Mike Tindall Earn Their Own Millions, Don't Rely on Royal Family
Zara and Mike Tindall are a U.K. power duo. Mike, a former rugby union player, and Zara, a part of the extended royal family, married in 2011. So, does their wealth reflect their social status?. Article continues below advertisement. Here’s the tea on the Tindalls’ combined net worth, plus where...
Grace Jones, 74, wows in a glittering blue headpiece as eccentric star makes a red carpet appearance at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere
Grace Jones posed on the red carpet in an eye catching bold tasselled hat at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere at the Royal Festival Hall in London. The hitmaker, 74, put on a smart display in a black blazer and matching figure hugging trousers. She boasted her...
BBC
PDRL World Cup: England, Australia, Wales, New Zealand compete in first event
Venues: Victoria Park & Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington Dates: 23-30 October. Coverage: Watch first round of round-robin matches, third-place play-off and final live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and online. The first Physical Disability Rugby League World Cup begins on Sunday, with the opening two group games being shown...
Prince Harry’s Memoir ‘Could Spell Big Trouble’ for King Charles, Royal Insiders Fear
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Anxiety over the content of Prince Harry’s memoir is growing in the royal family’s inner circle, with one source telling The Daily Beast that a particular chapter in the book could cause “big trouble” for King Charles.
BBC
Family tribute to fun-loving father, 40
A man who died after being hit by a vehicle will be remembered for his fun-loving personality, according to his family. Andrew Howat, 40, died on the A483 Wrexham bypass at Gresford Bank on Saturday at 22:40 BST. His family described him as a deeply loved husband, father, son and...
British royal family member wants to be remembered for being ‘respectful and loyal and a good mum’
King Charles III’s niece, Zara Tindall is the face of Musto’s Autumn Winter 2022 Marina Collection. The sailing and outdoor clothing brand tweeted on Monday, Oct. 17: “Introducing Musto ambassador Zara Tindall as the face of our Autumn Winter 2022 Marina Collection. Having worked with Musto in and out of the saddle for the last 15 years, Zara has an eye for style and comfort.”
Popculture
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's New Netflix Series Hits Major Snag
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming documentary series for Netflix has reportedly been delayed. The streamer reportedly planned to have the series up in December, following the release of The Crown Season 5 on Nov. 9. Although the two projects are not directly connected, recent criticism of The Crown has left Netflix "rattled."
