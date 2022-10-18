ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 killed in stabbing in southwest Germany, suspect detained

Two people were killed and another seriously wounded in a stabbing Tuesday in southwestern Germany, police said. The suspected assailant was detained.

Police said that they were alerted to the stabbing in a suburb of the city of Ludwigshafen on Tuesday afternoon. The 25-year-old suspect, a Somali citizen, initially fled the scene and was detained in a drugstore.

Officers used their firearms in the process and he was seriously injured, but not in life-threatening condition, police said.

Police later said the victims who were killed were two German men, ages 20 and 35. The severely injured person is a 27-year-old German.

Neither the names of the victims nor of the perpetrator were given, in line with German privacy policy.

Further information on the incident and possible motives of the attack weren't immediately available. Police said there was no danger to the public.

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

