Corrina Carol Harjo, age 46 and a resident of Sasakwa, OK, departed from this life on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Integris Health Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Corrina was born July 6, 1976, to Katherine Harjo of Sasakwa, OK. She was baptized by Rev. George Jesse on May 9, 1987 and was a member of Spring Baptist Church. Corrina was Alligator clan, a tribal member enrolled with the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, and a member of the Tallahassee band.
Longtime Seminole resident Joanne Phillips Baxter passed away peacefully October 9 in Bartlesville, OK. Surviving family includes daughter and son-in-law Amy and Brian Compton of Independence, Kansas, grandsons Carson, Duncan, and Spencer Reid of Reno, Nevada. Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Baxter, parents, Milt and Ruby...
