Quorn factory workers to begin all-out strike in pay row

By Katie Dickinson
 2 days ago

Workers at the Quorn factory on Teesside will begin all-out strike action this week in a row over pay.

More than 60 staff at the meat-free paste production plant in Billingham are to walk out from Thursday, the Unite union said.

A spokesman claimed the strikes are expected to lead to shortages of Quorn products in supermarkets.

The workers have already taken nine days of strike action in October over a 4% pay offer plus a one-off payment.

The workers are seeking a 9% pay rise – the RPI inflation rate in April, when negotiations began.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The offer put forward by Quorn is a real terms pay cut and completely unacceptable to Unite.

“Quorn and Monde Nissin can absolutely afford to put forward a better offer to ensure these workers are paid fairly.

“Our members are determined that they will do just that and they have Unite’s total and unwavering support during these strikes.”

Unite said striking workers include fermenter and chiller technicians, maintenance and laboratory staff and effluent treatment plant staff.

A Quorn spokesperson said: “We are disappointed that further industrial action is planned for this week as we believe a 4% pay increase – worth over £2,000 per employee – plus a £1,000 bonus, is a fair and appropriate offer.

“We continue to hold discussions with our employees and their representatives with the aim of quickly reaching a resolution.

“We can confirm that during this industrial action, there has been no change to the high standards of health and safety at our Billingham manufacturing site, nor has there been any risk to the supply of Quorn to our customers.”

