Lafayette, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

How close are LSU football cousins Malik Nabers and Jordan Allen? Just ask Tonya Nabers

BATON ROUGE - Tonya Nabers gets off work at 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays. But that's when her day job ends. Her real job as a mother and aunt has only begun. Every Thursday, Nabers drives an hour down I-10 from Lafayette to Baton Rouge to style the hair for her son Malik Nabers and nephew Jordan Allen. Both are LSU football players; Nabers is a sophomore wide receiver, while Allen is a freshman defensive back.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana & Texas Celebrities Talk About Their Haunted Houses

Have you ever lived in a haunted house? Not the kind of haunted house created to entertain during the Halloween season, a home you live in that has things that go "bump" in the night. Over 25% of Americans believe they currently live in a haunted house, while 1 in 10 Americans say they moved out of a home because it was haunted.
LOUISIANA STATE
roadtirement.com

Two Englishmen fight it out in 1870 Louisiana

Here’s two neat little tidbits of history from a Mississippi River town, Kenner, next to New Orleans. Check it out…. We noticed a neat park on the Mississippi River levee at the town of Kenner, Louisiana. I turned into the parking lot because I saw an interesting statue. It was, in fact, a statue of a couple of men in boxing stances. I had to see what this was all about. Here is a picture and a little history.
KENNER, LA
whereyat.com

Food With a View

Restaurants outside NOLA offer panoramas at "see level" of the water around us. Famously below sea level, New Orleans has very few restaurants with views of the water, despite being surrounded by a huge lake, a mighty river, and oh so many canals. However, eateries outside the city limits with slightly higher elevations offer an array of waterfront dining experiences in unexpected places.
SLIDELL, LA
KTBS

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Louisiana

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
LOUISIANA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana

Down in Cajun country, the seasonings aren’t the only thing full of spice. The people, culture, and destinations are packed with just as much flavor too. You are reading: Fun things to do in louisiana for couples | 15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana. For your next romantic...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Top 10: WalletHub Ranks the Best Colleges and Universities in Louisiana

Growing up, there was always one university that I always wanted to go to - the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Now, I know that many people don't necessarily know where they want to go to college until they have to make the decision but, for most people, they take pride in where they go to school. Making that choice of where you will spend the next 4 (or 5 or 6 or 7...) years learning about what will hopefully be your career is a huge deal.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

19 Scary Movies With Louisiana As The Setting

Its always fun to catch glimpses of places you know when you're watching a movie or tv show. Of course we all know major landmarks like the Statue of Liberty or the White House, so seeing those type of locations isn't the same as seeing a bridge you know, or a neighborhood you've driven through.
LOUISIANA STATE
verylocal.com

It’s gumbo and grilled cheese season, y’all

Gumbo and grilled cheese weather has finally arrived! From roughly the 1970s until Katrina, most New Orleans schools served gumbo and grilled cheese about every other week during fall and winter. Only some schools still offer it now, and I’d be lying if I said that serving gumbo and grilled cheese during gumbo season wasn’t a factor in my OneApp choices. Imagine my joy the other day when I picked my son up from school and he told me that’s what was served!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana landscaping company encourages clients to ‘kill’ their lawns

South Louisiana landscaping company Swamp Fly is working to integrate native plants into residential and commercial landscapes to help improve sustainability and restore habitats for birds and insects. Ashley Brackeen, Caitlin Robbins, and Emily Pontiff launched Swamp Fly, which serves clients in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The idea for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Journey Heading to CAJUNDOME in February—Here’s How to Get Tickets

Journey will make a stop with the Freedom Tour 2023 in Lafayette, LA, at the CAJUNDOME on Thursday, February 23, 2023 with special guests TOTO. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 21 at 10 AM at the CAJUNDOME Box Office and CAJUNDOME.com. Journey will be bringing TOTO along for the show. Visit CAJUNDOME.com for all event information, including Audi Lafayette VIP Club access and private suite rental.
LAFAYETTE, LA
NOLA.com

Mary J. Blige touched on more than 30 songs during 90-minute New Orleans show

Mary J. Blige essentially cued up a Mary J. Blige mixtape at a full Smoothie King Center on Saturday. During her 90-minute show, Blige and her band touched on approximately 30 songs. Most weren’t performed in their entirety. Instead, she’d hit up one or two verses and choruses, enough for everyone to sing along with the main, most memorable lines, then move on. Songs of a similar tempo rolled right into one another without interruption, as if a deejay was mixing the live performances like vinyl records.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

