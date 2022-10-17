ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

These Mesmerizing Colorized Photos of the 1938 Crowley Rice Festival Will Take You Back in Time

As we approach Rice Festival weekend in Crowley, let's take a trip back in time courtesy of some really slick photo editing and colorization. Craig Zimmerman is one of the most popular contributors to the Lafayette Memories Facebook group. The group boasts over 30,000 members and whether it be through newspaper clippings, photos, or old stories, the amazing history of Lafayette and Acadiana is told by individuals who play the role of local historians for our area.
Fixing Our Rural Roads: Federal Funds to Address “Curvy,” Accident-Prone Roads in Lafayette Parish (Photos)

Many times, when we think about roads that need to be fixed, we tend to think about the major roadways - Ambassador Caffery, Johnston Street, Kaliste Saloom Road, etc. But what about our rural roads? Recently, a report issued by research outfit TRIP gave Louisiana a very bad rating when it comes to our rural roads - 15th highest in the country. 15% of the state's rural roads were rated as poor, as pointed out by nola.com.
Costumes, Music, Fun – Symphony in the Sky 2022 Photos

The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra hosted Symphony in the Sky, its annual outdoor concert to raise funds for music education programs. The venue for the concert was atop the Jefferson Street Parking Garage, under a beautiful night's sky. This year's theme for Symphony in the Sky was "Symphony Night Fever" and...
Guillory Appoints First Female Chief To Lead Lafayette Police Department

After a long search, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has appointed a new permanent chief to take over the Lafayette Police Department. Lafayette Consolidated Government made the announcement late Friday afternoon that Captain Judith Estorge would take the helm at LPD. She is the first female police chief in Lafayette Police Department's history.
Fall Into Health Event Set For November 1st

Keeping up with our mental and physical health should always be on our to-do lists, but sometimes that doesn't always happen when the holidays start approaching. A few local businesses want to help with that. Fall Into Health is put on by The Spa Medical Aesthetics & IV Wellness Lounge,...
Making a Change: Lafayette Consolidated Government Picks New Garbage and Recycling Provider

A local company has been selected to become the new garbage and recycling provider for the City of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of the parish. Five waste service providers submitted proposals earlier this year to replace Republic Services. For the first time in 15 years, Lafayette Consolidated Government utilized this public bid process to pick a new waste service provider - Acadiana Waste Services (AWS).
One Dead Following Crash Involving Motorcycle in Lafayette

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Cody David of Lafayette. Preliminary investigation revealed vehicle #1 was traveling westbound on Camellia Blvd, turning left onto Eastland Dr. Vehicle #1 made a left turn in front of vehicle #2, which was traveling eastbound on Camellia Blvd. Both vehicles made impact. The driver of vehicle #2 died as a result of his injuries from the crash.
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana.

