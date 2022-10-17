Read full article on original website
LCA Jumps Back Into District Title Race After Taking the Roar Out of Westgate
When a team comes off a heartbreaking loss like Lafayette Christian Academy had to Teurlings last week, sometimes they come out a bit sluggish. That was not the case on Friday night as the Knights jumped out on the defending champion Westgate Tigers and never lost the lead as LCA honored its seniors on Senior Night.
Unusual Sight in Baton Rouge – Mississippi River Has Receded from USS Kidd
Even though we have had a few showers in the last week or so, most of Louisiana is still in a drought. According to the website Drought.gov, over 90% of Louisiana is "Abnormally Dry", and over 20% of the state is in a "Moderate Drought" situation. And reports of the...
Delicious Fun Awaits at Boudin Cook-Off & Acadiana Bacon Fest in Downtown Lafayette
Are you ready for some delicious boudin, music, and dishes made with bacon? You need to be in Parc International this Saturday, October 22. Between the Boudin Cook-Off and Bacon Fest and Gulf Brew, you will be on a fun overload. Bob Carriker, the creator of the Boudin Cook-Off and...
These Mesmerizing Colorized Photos of the 1938 Crowley Rice Festival Will Take You Back in Time
As we approach Rice Festival weekend in Crowley, let's take a trip back in time courtesy of some really slick photo editing and colorization. Craig Zimmerman is one of the most popular contributors to the Lafayette Memories Facebook group. The group boasts over 30,000 members and whether it be through newspaper clippings, photos, or old stories, the amazing history of Lafayette and Acadiana is told by individuals who play the role of local historians for our area.
Fixing Our Rural Roads: Federal Funds to Address “Curvy,” Accident-Prone Roads in Lafayette Parish (Photos)
Many times, when we think about roads that need to be fixed, we tend to think about the major roadways - Ambassador Caffery, Johnston Street, Kaliste Saloom Road, etc. But what about our rural roads? Recently, a report issued by research outfit TRIP gave Louisiana a very bad rating when it comes to our rural roads - 15th highest in the country. 15% of the state's rural roads were rated as poor, as pointed out by nola.com.
After a Brief Run, Lucky’s Fire & Smoke Restaurant in Lafayette Has Closed
It appears another business has closed in Acadiana as multiple people online are saying that Lucky's Fire & Smoke restaurant has shuttered. The restaurant apparently had a short run as it just opened in the spring of 2022. It was located at 6774 Johnston Street in the former Zuhause Bakery & Coffee building.
Costumes, Music, Fun – Symphony in the Sky 2022 Photos
The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra hosted Symphony in the Sky, its annual outdoor concert to raise funds for music education programs. The venue for the concert was atop the Jefferson Street Parking Garage, under a beautiful night's sky. This year's theme for Symphony in the Sky was "Symphony Night Fever" and...
No, a Bear Did Not Get Locked in a Car in Lafayette—But Here’s The Truth Behind Those Facebook Photos
Every day there is a new Facebook scam or some hoax that makes its rounds on social media. One of the latest examples is the bear that got locked in a vehicle and completely destroyed the inside. It's a Facebook post that has shown up in a "Buy, Sell, Trade" type group in both Lafayette and Breaux Bridge—but the scam goes far beyond Acadiana.
ACA’s Gulf Brew is This Weekend— What You Need to Know Before You Go
Acadiana Center for the Arts Gulf Brew 2022 is this Saturday and we are so ready for it. Gulf Brew benefits Acadiana Center for the Arts and is not only a great way to give back but it is also a fun time. What is Gulf Brew?. Well if you...
Guillory Appoints First Female Chief To Lead Lafayette Police Department
After a long search, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has appointed a new permanent chief to take over the Lafayette Police Department. Lafayette Consolidated Government made the announcement late Friday afternoon that Captain Judith Estorge would take the helm at LPD. She is the first female police chief in Lafayette Police Department's history.
Multiple People Injured Following Shooting Near Southern University
Details are sparse at this time, but Baton Rouge Police have been investigating an early Friday morning shooting near Southern University that left multiple people injured. WAFB is reporting that nine people were shot and injured on Harding Boulevard around 1:50 am. Authorities say the injuries are not thought to...
Lafayette Parish Principal To Receive National Recognition For School Leadership
Catherine Bricelj, principal at Myrtle Place Elementary in Lafayette, will be honored by the country's top education board. The Louisiana Department of Education made the announcement on Tuesday that Bricelj will be one of nine principals in the country to receive the Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership from the U.S. Department of Education.
Fall Into Health Event Set For November 1st
Keeping up with our mental and physical health should always be on our to-do lists, but sometimes that doesn't always happen when the holidays start approaching. A few local businesses want to help with that. Fall Into Health is put on by The Spa Medical Aesthetics & IV Wellness Lounge,...
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Vehicle Last Night in Lafayette
Sad news to report as a pedestrian was struck and killed while walking alongside a roadway in Lafayette last night. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the accident occurred around 8:21 pm in the 5100 block of W. Congress Street. (That is near the intersection of W. Congress and Le Violon Road.)
Making a Change: Lafayette Consolidated Government Picks New Garbage and Recycling Provider
A local company has been selected to become the new garbage and recycling provider for the City of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of the parish. Five waste service providers submitted proposals earlier this year to replace Republic Services. For the first time in 15 years, Lafayette Consolidated Government utilized this public bid process to pick a new waste service provider - Acadiana Waste Services (AWS).
Lafayette Bar Owner Accused of Taking Cut of Employee’s Tips
Christian Colson filed the complaint with the U.S. Department of Labor after getting fed up with the owner of The Wurst Biergarten taking part of the tip money made by his employees, not him. According to KLFY, Colson said everything was great with the job until the owner demand all...
UPDATE: All Lanes Open After Crash Involving Tanker on I-10 West Near Louisiana Avenue Exit
UPDATE (3:24 pm.):. According to Sgt. Robin Green with Lafayette PD, all lanes are open after the crash involving a tanker on I-10 West near the Louisiana Avenue Exit. According to Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green, the crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 18). Lafayette Police...
Louisiana ACLU & Attorney Ask Department of Justice to Investigate Louisiana Jails
The American Civil Liberties Union and the law firm of Wilson Sonsini have released a letter sent to the United States Department of Justice asking them to investigate access practices of jail when it comes to attornies having access to their clients. According to the ACLU's letter, representatives of their...
‘Rally for Rozas’ Fundraiser Event Being Held in Lafayette for Injured Police Officer Brian Rozas
We love a good gathering with food and music but when that gathering is for a good cause it makes it even better. On Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Parc International there will be an amazing event that will take place and all of the funds raised will go to support Officer Brian Rozas and his recovery.
One Dead Following Crash Involving Motorcycle in Lafayette
UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Cody David of Lafayette. Preliminary investigation revealed vehicle #1 was traveling westbound on Camellia Blvd, turning left onto Eastland Dr. Vehicle #1 made a left turn in front of vehicle #2, which was traveling eastbound on Camellia Blvd. Both vehicles made impact. The driver of vehicle #2 died as a result of his injuries from the crash.
