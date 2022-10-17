Read full article on original website
Two detainees testify in Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill’s federal trial
Two men told a federal jury Tuesday that they were strapped to Clayton County jail restraint chairs for so long that the...
allongeorgia.com
Former City of Atlanta Commissioner Convicted for Accepting Bribes
According to the U.S. Dept of Justice, a federal jury convicted the former City of Atlanta Commissioner of Watershed Management today for accepting bribes from an Atlanta contractor in exchange for steering city business worth millions of dollars to the contractor’s company. According to court documents and evidence presented...
Workers at Amazon facility in East Point file labor complaints
A labor activist group has filed an NLRB complaint against Amazon regarding an East Point warehouse.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Parents and juveniles charged in street racing crackdown
A crackdown on street racing over the weekend nabbed a dozen suspects, Atlanta police say, including a couple of parents who came to bail out their underage kids. The parents were surprised to learn they could also be charged, according to Fox 5. "You have to be responsible for your children," interim chief Darin Schierbaum told reporters at a press conference, calling racing in the streets “especially dangerous.” Mayor Andre Dickens said police are using every tool available to catch lawbreakers and lamented the recent increase in racing activity following a post-summer lull. Details: fox5atlanta.com.
WXIA 11 Alive
Nonprofit works to help seniors dealing with inflation woes
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Many metro Atlanta seniors are struggling to make ends meet. As costs soar, Gwinnett County resident Joe Karch is among them. “Rent is $1,200, $1,400, $1,600 for one bedroom apartment," said Karch who is also a Navy veteran. He served the country proudly as an...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman rips off Kroger for hundreds with fake receipt, police say
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police said they're searching a woman who used a fake receipt to get $356.16 in cash from a local Kroger in Stockbridge. Officers said the suspect used a fake proof of purchase slip from a Coinstar kiosk on Oct. 17. The machine is designed to take customers' old coins and trade them for dollars of the equivalent amount.
18-year-old indicted on murder, gang charges in Cobb
An 18-year-old suspected of murder and gang activity who was arrested earlier this year has been indicted by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s new Gang Prosecution Unit, officials announced Wednesday.
Dollar General location in Cobb County among several facing Department of Labor fines
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Several Dollar General Stores across Georgia, Florida and Alabama are facing fines from the Department of Labor after investigators say the company continues to be cited for safety violations. “I’m really shocked,” said customer Nijah Simpson. On Monday, the U.S. Department of Labor...
Atlanta hotel opens ‘career closet’ to help its employees dress for success
ATLANTA — In a hallway ‘behind the scenes’ at the Omni Atlanta hotel in downtown Atlanta, Deja Cherry is doing a little browsing. “Oh my gosh! I can’t believe that people are willing to give these things for other people to be able to say, ‘hey — I have something to wear,’” Cherry said.
Clayton detainees detail harrowing moments strapped in restraint chair
In April of 2020, Chryshon Hollins got into an argument with his mother over slow wi-fi at their home, and went into a r...
Jail officers say detainees showed no ill will in testimony against embattled Sheriff Victor Hill
ATLANTA — Prosecutors rested their case Wednesday in the federal trial of Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. He’s accused of violating the civil rights of detainees by putting them in restraint chairs for hours. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was in the courtroom Wednesday as several officers who worked...
At town hall, Atlanta mayor slams Wellstar’s planned hospital closure
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Wednesday that Wellstar Health System’s closure of the Atlanta Medical Center is becaus...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta City Council makes former inmates a protected class
Atlanta City Council’s Public Safety & Legal Administration Committee on Monday voted in favor of adopting a measure to establish formerly incarcerated people as a protected class. The bill was propagated by Barred Business, an advocate for ex-prisoners. “With this vote, the City of Atlanta is taking the first step in recognizing that we all are human beings,” said Bridgette Simpson, the group’s executive director, adding that people who are out of prison “have the right to move on from the sentences we served.”
Atlanta police release surveillance video of man they say robbed cellphone store
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are releasing surveillance video of a man they say robbed a cellphone store. In the video, a man with a noticeable limp can be seen crossing the street in Little Five Points before getting into a car and driving away from the store. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
‘I want your supervisor:’ Police arrest burglary suspect in multi-million dollar estate in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Police have arrested a man they say broke into a multi-million dollar estate in Atlanta. A woman called 911 to her home on West Paces Ferry Road after she said she heard noises in the house. She locked herself in a bedroom and called police. When they...
Rising crime makes it ‘almost impossible’ to live in their neighborhood anymore
ATLANTA — Residents of historic South Atlanta and Lakewood Heights in southeast Atlanta are saying it has become almost impossible for them to live there. Crime continues to rise, and some residential streets have turned into racetracks and party zones. 11Alive has been following the trends there for months...
Here’s what happened at the Georgia Secretary of State debate
Georgia’s secretary of state candidates each sought to portray themselves Tuesday as the best protectors of democracy and elections – past, present, and future – during a debate in Atlanta. The three candidates emphasized their strong support for free and fair elections but disagreed over details. “I’ve...
Georgia, Florida men shoot each other’s daughters during road rage, sheriff says
A Douglas County man was arrested in Florida after a road-rage incident ended with his and another man’s daughter injure...
fox5atlanta.com
Lt. governor candidates square off in Atlanta Press Club debate
ATLANTA - With just three weeks to go until Election Day, the candidates vying to be Georgia's next lieutenant governor faced off in a debate in Midtown Tuesday. Democrat Charlie Bailey, Republican Burt Jones and Libertarian Ryan Graham shared the stage in the Atlanta Press Club (APC) Loudermilk-Young Debate Series.
fox5atlanta.com
Multiple families dispaced in southwest Atlanta apartment fire
ATLANTA - An overnight fire at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex has left six families needing new places to live Thursday morning. The fire broke out before 2 a.m. at an apartment complex on Aspen Court off of Stanton Road. Crews arriving at the scene found the building covered with...
