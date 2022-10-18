ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, ME

Estate with ‘every imaginable amenity’ lists for $7.5M in Maine. Take a look around

By TJ Macias
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KewVk_0idQaVKZ00

A stunning beauty of an estate, flowing with exuberant amounts of character, has graced the real estate market in Camden, Maine, for $7.5 million.

Sitting on over 21 acres of lush greenery only the Pine Tree State can produce, the four-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom estate is called an “Arts and Crafts home” that “was inspired by Greene and Greene, the prolific architects who pioneered the arts and crafts movement in California at the turn of the 20th century,” the listing on Sotheby’s International Realty says.

While that tidbit of information is cool on its own, the fact that the 7,952-square-foot home comes with “every imaginable amenity” seems to take the cake when it comes to the residence. Amenities include:

  • Guest house

  • Custom stained glass doors

  • Theater

  • Rec room

  • Sauna

  • Gym

  • Wine cellar

  • Solar power

  • Greenhouse

  • “Heated parking for four cars”

“The park like grounds are breathtaking, with lovely ocean and mountain views, magnificent gardens, water features, and a stunning vanishing edge swimming pool and hot tub,” the listing says.

The listing is held by Brian Wickenden.

Camden is about 40 miles east of Augusta.

House for sale near site of the ‘deadliest one-day battle’ in US history. See inside

This home for sale has a secret – and it involves ‘Amityville Horror.’ Take a look

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q97.9

This Maine Home for Sale is 2 Houses Down the Street From Stephen King

Ever wanted to live near someone who writes about a clown that lives in the sewers and eats children?. Now’s your chance if you swoop in quickly enough, like Pennywise. A home just down the street from legendary author Stephen King is on the market, and could be yours if the offer is high enough. Or, you and your family could look for a job taking care of a hotel in the wintertime.
BANGOR, ME
Down East

Best of Maine

The Brooms at Wiscasset’s Village Handcraft Will Sweep You Off Your Feet. Shopkeeper Eric McIntyre’s handmade brooms are designed to be displayed and used. A new book looks at how Bill Cohen’s 650-mile campaign jaunt became not only a success story, but also a Maine political tradition.
WISCASSET, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23

Welcome to the weekly edition of things to do this weekend. Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live here, you can always find something to get you out of the house with my weekly things to do around Maine. This weekend there are family-friendly events; opportunities for you to start your holiday shopping with several craft fairs; and a few car shows. There is even a dog wash fundraiser if you are near Palmyra. I've kept the Halloween events separate, so if you are looking for something for the kids or even the adults, check out my Halloween happenings. Everyone, enjoy the weekend!
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Maine

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Gov. Mills visits a little city on the brink of big change

WATERVILLE — Governor Janet Mills walked around Waterville with city leaders to discuss steps they’re taking to modernize the city. First the governor viewed the new Sukeforth Family Sports Center at Thomas College. More than half the students attending the institution are student athletes. Governor Mills said renovation...
WATERVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

High hopes for beetle release in Camden Hills to help save hemlock

CAMDEN — Camden Hills State Park is adding yet another distinction to its growing list. It has already welcomed the highest number of visitors among Maine’s state parks for the last three years running. Its new trail marking system has been useful in helping lost hikers, and now, eyes are on a certain tiny insect with the potential for saving a certain native tree species.
CAMDEN, ME
94.9 HOM

A New 250-Seat Restaurant, Micro-Brewery? You’ll Have to Visit Auburn, Maine

Mason's Brewing Company in Brewer, Maine has a plan to open a second location 100 miles south in Auburn that sounds like it's going to be epic. In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mason's Brewing announced that they will start construction this fall on a two-story, 250-seat restaurant, micro-brewery and distillery on Main Street in Auburn right on the banks of the Androscoggin River. It will be built on land near the intersection of Main and Drummond Street which is right next to two existing buildings, including one that is home to Maine Gourmet Chocolates.
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

Do not eat deer meat from this Maine area

Hunters planning on going to Fairfield area in search of deer should be aware that a “do not eat” advisory remains in effect because of toxic “forever chemical” contamination. The Fairfield advisory area begins at the Carter Memorial Bridge in Waterville where Route 137 crosses the...
FAIRFIELD, ME
wabi.tv

Income-based heating assistance through HEAP

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Energy and fuel heating costs are on many people’s minds, but there is help for households with low incomes through the HEAP program. HEAP program manager Lynn Lugdon stopped by to tell us about HEAP and who is eligible for assistance. HEAP is an income-based...
BANGOR, ME
spectrumlocalnews.com

Spectrum announces broadband expansion in Maine

Spectrum announced Friday the expansion of high-speed broadband to more than 1,600 homes and businesses in Etna, Newburgh and Swanville. The $3 million network upgrade will help people work from home, make it easier for children to participate in remote schooling and allow town residents to take advantage of telehealth services, company officials said during an event at Swanville Town Hall.
SWANVILLE, ME
NECN

Heavy Rain and Flooding Has Deadly Results in Maine

Repairs are still being made to roads damaged by flooding after a week of heavy rain that appears to have killed at least one person in Maine. According to Skowhegan Police, a 53-year-old man died there on Tuesday after his car crashed while hydroplaning in standing water. The death comes...
DURHAM, ME
NECN

Maine Families Worry Heavy Rains Could Bring More Flooding

Over the past several days, some communities in Maine have received more than half a foot of rain with flood watches in the state and more rain expected on Tuesday. Before and through the weekend, passing ran storms submerged some city streets in Portland and a road outside Bangor is closed indefinitely after being washed out.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Glenburn culvert causing issues for residents

GLENBURN — The heavy downpours Maine received Saturday brought with it dramatic damages to the area. In Glenburn, the rain caused the culvert on Pushaw Road to wash out, and residents like mailman Mark Tripp and Jonathan Atkinson have been feeling the effects. “It’s a big inconvenience getting to...
GLENBURN, ME
WPFO

Bangor landlords are pushing back against 'tenants' bill of rights'

BANGOR (BDN) -- Bangor is considering a proposal that would strengthen tenants’ protections against rising rents, but may face opposition from landlords and realtors. Renters reported receiving hundreds of dollars in rent increases over the summer, adding to an already competitive market where vacancies are low for both tenants and would-be homebuyers, and the number of homeless residents is increasing.
BANGOR, ME
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
36K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy