Estate with ‘every imaginable amenity’ lists for $7.5M in Maine. Take a look around

A stunning beauty of an estate, flowing with exuberant amounts of character, has graced the real estate market in Camden, Maine, for $7.5 million.

Sitting on over 21 acres of lush greenery only the Pine Tree State can produce, the four-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom estate is called an “Arts and Crafts home” that “was inspired by Greene and Greene, the prolific architects who pioneered the arts and crafts movement in California at the turn of the 20th century,” the listing on Sotheby’s International Realty says.

While that tidbit of information is cool on its own, the fact that the 7,952-square-foot home comes with “every imaginable amenity” seems to take the cake when it comes to the residence. Amenities include:

Guest house

Custom stained glass doors

Theater

Rec room

Sauna

Gym

Wine cellar

Solar power

Greenhouse

“Heated parking for four cars”

“The park like grounds are breathtaking, with lovely ocean and mountain views, magnificent gardens, water features, and a stunning vanishing edge swimming pool and hot tub,” the listing says.

The listing is held by Brian Wickenden.

Camden is about 40 miles east of Augusta.

