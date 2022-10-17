Read full article on original website
Native American issues in Congress set to take on higher profile
Supreme Court decisions have put tribal concerns onto lawmakers' laps.
Washington Examiner
Given their history of slavery and conquest, we should end Indigenous Peoples Day
Thanks to a left-wing, “woke” political intervention, the second Monday in October has been designated by some as Indigenous Peoples Day. It used to be solely known as Columbus Day, named for the Italian explorer who notified the civilized world of the Western Hemisphere. But because left-wingers hate everything about Western civilization — and people of European descent — the Left has successfully rebranded the holiday.
Native American boarding school victims to speak of abuse
Native American victims of abuse at government-backed boarding schools are expected to testify Saturday as U.S Interior Secretary Deb Haaland continues her yearlong tour aimed at airing the troubled history of the institutions that were forced upon tribes.
MedicalXpress
American Indian teens who identify with their native culture experience fewer negative alcohol outcomes
American Indian (AI) adolescents who expect to relate strongly to their racial culture in the future are less likely than their peers to experience negative alcohol outcomes—like fighting with friends, being arrested, and memory gaps—even if they do not relate strongly to their culture now, a new study suggests.
Which Indigenous lands are you on? This map will show you
Native Land Digital, a Canadian nonprofit, offers resources for Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to learn more about the land and its history. It hopes its map will be just a part of that journey.
15 rare, historical photos of Native American life that you've probably never seen
Photographer Edward S. Curtis spent 30 years documenting over 80 Native American tribes in the early 1900s.
Washington Examiner
The Other Slavery exposes the 1619 Project's fraud
According to Nikole Hannah-Jones's myth, U.S. history didn’t really begin until August 1619, when about 20 slaves were sold to the governor of the Virginia colony by a British privateer. This “beginning of American slavery” is central to our nation’s history, Hannah-Jones argues, because black Americans would go on to become “the perfecters of this democracy.”
Opinion: Racism in America was Designed for Black Americans Only!
During the Jim Crow era (1870s-1950s), there were exemption badges, pins, and documentation. Exemptions allowed visitors of all races to use public facilities and patronize businesses. Race-based laws were designed to restrict Black Americans, no one else.
Americans are losing their faith in religion.
Mostly Empty Church(Shutterstock) Your grandparents and probably even your parents were people of faith. In the early 1990s, roughly 90% of Americans said they were Christians. As little as 12 years ago, 77% 0f American adults described themselves as Christian. In 2019, just three years ago, 65% were holding on to their faith and Christian identity.
'Till' lays bare a palpable fear of Black mothers in white America
The story of Emmett Till, the 14-year-old Black boy kidnapped and brutally murdered in Mississippi by two white men before they dumped his body in the Tallahatchie River in 1955, is not new. That level of racist vileness has been experienced by victims who came before and after the bright-eyed Chicago boy’s time, echoing recently in the 2020 murder of Ahmaud Arbery.
Nury Martinez's resignation may quell fury but won't 'deal with Latino anti-Blackness,' experts say
In wake of City Council scandal, we need to recognize the existence of anti-Blackness in communities that aren't white, one expert told The Times.
wiareport.com
Recent Books of Interest to Women Scholars
Women in Academia Report regularly publishes a list of new books that may be of interest to our readers. The books included are on a wide variety of subjects and present many different points of view. The opinions expressed in these books do not necessarily reflect the views of the editorial board of WIAReport. As an Amazon Associate, WIAReport will earn a fraction of revenue from qualifying purchases.
We Americans need to know the difference between following and being led during our national elections
We have leaders in America, and we have misleaders. Misleaders know that if they keep us focused on our differences, we won’t concentrate on what they are really doing. Therefore, you must develop enough knowledge to recognize the subtle differences between following and being led. And another thing: You...
