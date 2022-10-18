ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield's Mijuri restaurant to close this month after 16 years

By Claudette Riley, Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago

A sushi restaurant on South Campbell Avenue known for its lunch specials and Zen-like atmosphere is closing at the end of October.

Grace Lee said her parents, who were not available for an interview, opened the Mijuri Sushi & Grill restaurant in 2006, when there were significantly fewer sushi options in Springfield.

Her parents managed to keep the restaurant afloat through the challenges of the pandemic but are ready for a slower pace of life.

"My parents are retiring," Lee said. "They have thought about it for awhile."

The Japanese-style restaurant hired a chef from New York to design the original menu but it has evolved over time. The most popular appetizer was Flying Crunchy Shrimp, which includes shrimp wrapped and then fried in crunchy soybean paper.

The restaurant is located at 2710 S. Campbell Ave., just south of Sunset Street, between a Kum & Go convenience store and an Andy's Frozen Custard.

The building where Mijuri has long operated is up for sale.

Lee said longtime customers have a short window to visit the restaurant and say goodbye. The restaurant will close on Saturday, Oct. 29.

