And the Band Played on
The Athens High School Marching Band performs the National Anthem to kickoff the 47th annual Athens Invitational Marching Festival on Saturday at the Joe Burrow Stadium at Athens High School. Several area schools braved the cold, wet weather to perform during the event.
Ohio University’s Homecoming Week 2022 kicks off activities
‘Tis the time of year to raise the Green and White and stand up and cheer. Ohio University is celebrating Homecoming Week 2022, which officially kicked off Monday. The week, which runs through Saturday comes with with in-person and virtual events that the university says in a release foster remembering, reconnecting and reveling in the OU experience and community. “Homecoming is all about celebrating this special place that for 218...
Buckeye Valley, Harvest Prep to play for MSL-Ohio championship
Coach Matt Stephens is looking to check another goal off his list when Buckeye Valley visits Harvest Prep on Oct. 21. Buckeye Valley has the same goals every year – beat Delaware, win a league title and make the playoffs, said Stephens, whose team is 6-3 overall and 4-0 in the MSL-Ohio Division. “For...
Whit Parks, Ron Hurst and Doug Frye are cornerstone of Newcomerstown's 'Cradle of Coaches'
NEWCOMERSTOWN — While Miami University in Ohio has the well-deserved reputation as the “Cradle of College Coaches,” Heller Drive in this village should have a similar reputation as the cradle of some outstanding Ohio high school football coaches. Miami University has provided roots for such legendary football...
