ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Athens NEWS

Comments / 0

Related
The Athens NEWS

And the Band Played on

The Athens High School Marching Band performs the National Anthem to kickoff the 47th annual Athens Invitational Marching Festival on Saturday at the Joe Burrow Stadium at Athens High School. Several area schools braved the cold, wet weather to perform during the event.
ATHENS, OH
The Athens NEWS

Ohio University’s Homecoming Week 2022 kicks off activities

‘Tis the time of year to raise the Green and White and stand up and cheer. Ohio University is celebrating Homecoming Week 2022, which officially kicked off Monday. The week, which runs through Saturday comes with with in-person and virtual events that the university says in a release foster remembering, reconnecting and reveling in the OU experience and community. “Homecoming is all about celebrating this special place that for 218...
ATHENS, OH
The Athens NEWS

The Athens NEWS

Athens, OH
306
Followers
279
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens NEWS is a weekly newspaper serving Athens and Athens County, Ohio. Established in 1977, The Athens NEWS is owned by APG Media of Ohio.

 https://www.athensnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy