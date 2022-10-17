An Arkadelphia man has been charged in connection with the March 2022 death of a woman who apparently jumped from his vehicle and to her death. Prosecutors this week filed felony charges against Alvin Hill, 67, for his alleged involvement in the death of 23-year-old Erin Williams, who on the afternoon of March 26 jumped from Hill’s moving SUV and onto state Highway 8, less than a mile north of Palmetto Road. She was then struck by a pickup truck towing a camper, and died at the scene.

ARKADELPHIA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO