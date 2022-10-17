Read full article on original website
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Wednesday, Oct. 19
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
swarkansasnews.com
DQ driver sentenced for 2021 Pike County accident
A De Queen man involved in a 2021 accident that killed a local man pleaded guilty Monday, Oct. 17 in Pike County to negligent homicide and driving while intoxicated. Joshua Becerra, 32, was sentenced to 15 years plus five years suspended in the Arkansas Department of Correction (ADC) on the homicide charge and one year in the county jail on the DWI charge.
arkadelphian.com
Man charged for holding woman against will before she jumped from SUV and died
An Arkadelphia man has been charged in connection with the March 2022 death of a woman who apparently jumped from his vehicle and to her death. Prosecutors this week filed felony charges against Alvin Hill, 67, for his alleged involvement in the death of 23-year-old Erin Williams, who on the afternoon of March 26 jumped from Hill’s moving SUV and onto state Highway 8, less than a mile north of Palmetto Road. She was then struck by a pickup truck towing a camper, and died at the scene.
Family speaks out after woman shot and killed in Benton
Just days after a woman was shot and killed in her home by her boyfriend, her family speaks out about the loss.
Family and friends mourn the death of Benton grandfather killed in Little Rock shooting
"The right place at the wrong time."
swark.today
HPD Arrests: October 10-14, 2022
On October 11, 2022 at approximately 2:15am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Devonte Emory, 25, of Hope, AR. Mr. Emory was arrested and charged with domestic battery in the 3rd degree, aggravated assault on a family member, false imprisonment and fleeing on foot. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Emory was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Next-door neighbor shocked after deadly Benton Apartment shooting also connected to shooting in LR
Police are investigating two homicides in two cities where a 3-year-old girl was shot, both homicides are connected to one man.
Little Rock police release new details in deadly shooting on I-30 frontage road
Little Rock police have released additional information on the arrest of a Benton man after two shooting deaths and a three-year-old child being wounded Monday night.
arkadelphian.com
Crash claims life of Fordyce woman
A Dallas County woman was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle accident, Arkansas State Police said. Ray Evelyn Moore, 74, of Fordyce, died as a result of the accident, which happened at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Moore was traveling south on U.S. Highway 79 in rural Cleveland County in...
arkadelphian.com
REAL ESTATE: 9 homes exchange ownership in Clark County
Clark County real estate transactions recorded Oct. 7-21 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk and Data Scout. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price, property description when available, and mortgage information, and does not withhold names.
Benton family mourns loss of murdered mother, teacher
BENTON, Ark. — Among the mounting number of murders in central Arkansas was a case involving the death of a Benton woman earlier this week. 28-year-old Krystle LeeAnn Wilder was a mother and preschool teacher who her family described as a positive person who was big on family. "There...
hopeprescott.com
Wreck at 6th and Main in Hope
Hope police officers responded to a two-vehicle accident at Main & 6th around 10:30am Wednesday. Two cars collided at the intersection with one on Main and one on 6th. One person was taken for medical treatment via Pafford ambulance.
ktoy1047.com
Perry County wreck leaves one dead, Texarkana man injured
24-year-old Jack Gosnell was driving south around 7:40 a.m. on Monday on Arkansas 113 when his pickup crossed the center line and collided with a sedan driven by 65-year-old Candice Bogle of Morrilton. Bogle was killed in the accident and Gosnell was treated at Baptist Health Center in Conway. The Arkansas State Police worked the scene.
arkadelphian.com
Old pulpit gets ‘New Life’
Those who have been in downtown Arkadelphia the past few months have likely noticed some church furniture on a street corner, tagged with For Sale signs. The items, particularly a pulpit, finally found a new home this week thanks to a local pastor. Martin Jones, pastor at New Life Church in Arkadelphia, saw the pulpit for sale on the corner of 7t and Clinton streets and decided to take it for a test drive.
arkadelphian.com
Anthony Louis Testa
Anthony “Tony” Louis Testa, age 72, of Okolona, passed from this life on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock. He was born July 2, 1950, in Morgantown, W. Va., the son of the late Anthony H. and Loretta Rosati Testa. Tony was a former musician, maintenance engineer and retired from the United States Post Office in Arkadelphia. He was a combat veteran of Vietnam having served in the United States Air Force. Tony enjoyed fishing, hunting and being outdoors. He enjoyed most of all, spending time with his family who will mis him dearly.
Man charged with capital murder for deadly shootings in Little Rock and Benton
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock man is being charged in connection to two homicides in both Benton and Little Rock. According to reports, Benton police traveled to County Oaks Apartments on Tuesday in response to a welfare check around 1:30 a.m. that same day. Authorities were sent...
swark.today
Leading ladies of Hempstead, Nevada Counties attend FB&T ROSE Event
Last week, almost 50 lady leaders from around Hempstead and Nevada Counties attended the ROSE Event for distinguished ladies hosted by Farmers Bank & Trust (FB&T) at Hempstead Hall. These esteemed matrons of community were treated to lunch, catered by Sheba’s, and a fun cookie-decorating activity taught by Terri James, Hempstead County Extension Agent. Farmers Bank Foundation Executive Director, Elizabeth Burns Anderson, said the purpose of this distinguished ladies program was so FB&T could connect with the women in their communities. She said the name ROSE has a special meaning.
cenlanow.com
The tour against Marijuana Issue 4 arrives in Arkansas
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Family Council Action Committee spokesman, Luke McCoy, spoke in Camden, Ark. on Monday, October 17, 2022, as part of a statewide, 26-city leadership tour against Marijuana Issue 4 in Arkansas. Issue 4 would legalize recreational Marijuana in Arkansas and would allow for the possession, personal use, and consumption of Cannabis by adults. If passed, the Issue would allow only licensed commercial facilities to cultivate and sell it.
hopeprescott.com
Nevada County contestant finalist in State Fair Queen Contest
LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas State Fair advanced Southwest Regional winners in pageant competition today. Winners from four regions will compete for overall honors in the finals on Saturday, Oct. 22. A full schedule of events is available at www.ArkansasStateFair.com. FAIR QUEEN FINALISTS. Kendall Sands, Prescott, AR. (Representing Nevada...
arkadelphian.com
Arkadelphia educator praises Mammovan for detecting her cancer early
UAMS Mammovan returns to AHS for screenings Oct. 25. A mammogram on her lunch break was all it took to make an Arkadelphia educator believe in the importance of screening. Though Clair Mays had no family history of cancer, her daughter-in-law, Michelle Huitt Mays, had battled breast cancer in her early 20s. Watching Michelle endure Stage 3 cancer and undergo a double mastectomy, Clair began taking breast cancer seriously.
