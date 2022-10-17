Read full article on original website
Lillie Alma Eason
Lillie Alma Eason was born on September 2, 1940, in the Mt. Morriah Community near Arkadelphia and was the first born of six children to the union of Edward Emerson and Desarea Eason. Lillie gave her life to Christ at an early age at Mt. Morriah Baptist Church. She was...
Anthony Louis Testa
Anthony “Tony” Louis Testa, age 72, of Okolona, passed from this life on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock. He was born July 2, 1950, in Morgantown, W. Va., the son of the late Anthony H. and Loretta Rosati Testa. Tony was a former musician, maintenance engineer and retired from the United States Post Office in Arkadelphia. He was a combat veteran of Vietnam having served in the United States Air Force. Tony enjoyed fishing, hunting and being outdoors. He enjoyed most of all, spending time with his family who will mis him dearly.
Odetta Davis
Odetta Davis, 82, of Arkadelphia, went to be with her Lord Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Little Rock. She was born January 14, 1940, in Arkadelphia to Robert and Glaydon Whitworth-Rogers. Odetta spent most of her life as a homemaker. She was a faithful member of First...
Dispatch Desk: Wednesday, Oct. 19
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
No. 2 Reddies up 39 strokes in Battle for the Belt
HOT SPRINGS — The No. 2 ranked Henderson State Reddies find themselves with a 39 stroke lead after two rounds at the Battle for the Belt thanks to a 13-over 301 and a 5-over 293 for a 36-hole score of 18-over 594. At the all-GAC tournament, Arkansas Tech and...
Veolia announces scholarship fund for local seniors
GUM SPRINGS — Veolia North America President and CEO Fred Van Heems drew a standing ovation last week when he announced that the company was creating a special scholarship fund for graduating high school seniors in Arkadelphia. Van Heems spoke Oct. 12 before a crowd of more than 150...
Crash claims life of Fordyce woman
A Dallas County woman was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle accident, Arkansas State Police said. Ray Evelyn Moore, 74, of Fordyce, died as a result of the accident, which happened at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Moore was traveling south on U.S. Highway 79 in rural Cleveland County in...
HOMEWARD BOUND: Dog park lot nets $100K for ASU; police gain distance on take-home policy
In order to be more competitive in recruiting and retaining officers, the Arkadelphia Board of Directors voted to make a change to the city’s policy regarding police take-home vehicles. City Manager Gary Brinkley stated that current policy allows offices to take home their patrol units if they live within...
Meals on Wheels seeking volunteers
Meals on Wheels is a service provided by the Arkansas Area on Aging. The program succeeds because Arkansans volunteer their time to help senior citizens. Volunteers deliver approximately 400 meals each week to senior citizens in Arkadelphia. Hot and frozen meals are available on a schedule that best meets the needs of the senior citizen. These dietician-approved meals offer more than just nutrition. The socialization that comes from friendly deliveries can have an enormous impact on an elderly person’s mental well-being and their ability to remain independent or in their own home. The friendly faces and the feeling of support that come with knowing someone will be checking on them makes a difference in their daily lives. Many times, contact with the delivery person may be the only human interaction a senior has each day.
Man charged for holding woman against will before she jumped from SUV and died
An Arkadelphia man has been charged in connection with the March 2022 death of a woman who apparently jumped from his vehicle and to her death. Prosecutors this week filed felony charges against Alvin Hill, 67, for his alleged involvement in the death of 23-year-old Erin Williams, who on the afternoon of March 26 jumped from Hill’s moving SUV and onto state Highway 8, less than a mile north of Palmetto Road. She was then struck by a pickup truck towing a camper, and died at the scene.
AFD responds to house fire
The cause of an Arkadelphia house fire was yet unknown late Wednesday. At 8:26 p.m. on Oct. 19, the Arkadelphia Fire Department was dispatched to 225 N. 27th St. for a report of a structure fire. The blaze could be seen erupting from the attic area above the carport on the south side of the residence. The fire was soon doused upon firefighters’ arrival.
Tigers earn highest-ever national ranking
ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University football team has earned its highest national ranking in program history, coming in as high as No. 3 this week following a 41-7 win over Arkansas-Monticello this past Saturday at home. The No. 3 ranking this week comes in the D2Football.com Top 25...
