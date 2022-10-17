ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Crash claims life of Fordyce woman

A Dallas County woman was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle accident, Arkansas State Police said. Ray Evelyn Moore, 74, of Fordyce, died as a result of the accident, which happened at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Moore was traveling south on U.S. Highway 79 in rural Cleveland County in...
FORDYCE, AR
No. 2 Reddies up 39 strokes in Battle for the Belt

HOT SPRINGS — The No. 2 ranked Henderson State Reddies find themselves with a 39 stroke lead after two rounds at the Battle for the Belt thanks to a 13-over 301 and a 5-over 293 for a 36-hole score of 18-over 594. At the all-GAC tournament, Arkansas Tech and...
ARKADELPHIA, AR

